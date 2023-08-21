All Fontaine Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact

These promise extravagant rewards.

Nahida floating underwater above a Fontaine Shrine of Depths.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Genshin Impact’s Hydro region Fontaine hides many unique secrets and rewards for players to uncover, but the Shrine of Depths scattered around the area is one of the most lucrative. You will amass a ton of rewards for unlocking the Shrines of Depths located in Fontaine, but first, you need to know where to find them.

All Genshin Shrine of Depth Fontaine locations

As of the Version 4.0 update, there are four Shrine of Depths around Fontaine to discover that can be unlocked using Fontaine Shrine of Depths keys. These can be found around the Court of Fontaine region, the Beryl region, and the Belleau region.

1) Behind the Court of Fontaine

Start at the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain behind the Court of Fontaine area. From here, head southwest slightly around the mountain and you will find your first Shrine of Depths.

A map of behind the Court of Fontaine area with the Shrine of Depths location circled.
This Shrine of Depths is super close to the Domain, so it’s easy to reach. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay
Nahida standing in front of a looted Shrine of Depths.
You can tell if you’ve already opened a Shrine of Depths if the glowing barrier is gone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

2) In the hills north of Marcotte Station

Reaching this Shrine of Depths is a bit tricky since there are now Teleport Waypoints located close to it. You can either start from one of the two underwater points located nearby or from the Marcotte Station.

I recommend using the Teleport Waypoint located in the middle of the shadow to the west of the Shrine of Depths location. From here, swim your way to shore and look up to find the correct spot.

A map of the Marcotte Station area with the Shrine of Depths location circled.
There is no super convenient way to reach this area. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay
Yelan standing on a rock with an unopened Shrine of Depths behind her on a hill.
This one is sitting up on some hills, so it is easy to spot from afar. Screenshot via Dot Esports

3) In the Middle of Elynas

Like the last two Shrines of Depths, this one is also located in the hills. Head to the Teleport Waypoint at the top of the mountain in Elynas, then glide your way down toward the marked area to find the Shrine of Depths.

There is a Ruin Hunter patrolling around near this Shrine of Depths, so you might want to vanquish it before you claim your rewards or try to sneak over to it without being spotted.

A map of the Elynas area with the Shrine of Depths location circled.
You’ll find this Shrine of Depths on the west side of this area. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay
Raiden Shogun standing with a Shrine of Depths on a hill above her in the distance.
This one is sitting on a small hill right by a Ruin Hunter. Screenshot via Dot Esports

4) Underwater in Elton Trench near Poisson

This Shrine of Depths is easily the trickiest one to locate since it is situated deep underwater. Start by heading to the Teleport Waypoint located in Elton Trench just off the coast of the Poisson area.

A map of the Elton Trench area with the Shrine of Depths location circled.
You’ll need to do some swimming to get this one. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

From the Teleport Waypoint, look around until you locate massive green leaves and pieces of a shipwreck. Proceed to swim toward them and you’ll find a trench area you can swim down into.

Yelan swimming underwater toward a trench.
You’re looking for vibrant green leaves and a small wreckage, as pictured here. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

As you swim over this trench area or proceed to swim down it, you should spot the Shrine of Depths located on the ocean floor below. It can blend in well when you’re not looking for it, so it’s likely you may swim past it unless you carefully scan the area for the signature blue glow that marks Fontaine’s Shrine of Depths.

Yelan swimming above an unopened Shrine of Depths underwater.
From above, you can just barely see the glowing blue mark of this special structure. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What rewards do Fontaine Shrines of Depths have?

For each Shrine of Depths you unlock in Fontaine, you will be rewarded with:

  • 40 Primogems
  • 10 Hydro Sigils
  • 60 Adventure Experience
  • Random weapons and artifacts

While there are currently only four of these treasure troves to be discovered, the Hydro region of Fontaine will expand further in future updates. Because of this, more Shrine of Depths will be added here as they become available for you to unlock.

