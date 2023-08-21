All Fontaine Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Hydro region Fontaine hides many unique secrets and rewards for players to uncover, but the Shrine of Depths scattered around the area is one of the most lucrative. You will amass a ton of rewards for unlocking the Shrines of Depths located in Fontaine, but first, you need to know where to find them.
All Genshin Shrine of Depth Fontaine locations
As of the Version 4.0 update, there are four Shrine of Depths around Fontaine to discover that can be unlocked using Fontaine Shrine of Depths keys. These can be found around the Court of Fontaine region, the Beryl region, and the Belleau region.
1) Behind the Court of Fontaine
Start at the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain behind the Court of Fontaine area. From here, head southwest slightly around the mountain and you will find your first Shrine of Depths.
2) In the hills north of Marcotte Station
Reaching this Shrine of Depths is a bit tricky since there are now Teleport Waypoints located close to it. You can either start from one of the two underwater points located nearby or from the Marcotte Station.
I recommend using the Teleport Waypoint located in the middle of the shadow to the west of the Shrine of Depths location. From here, swim your way to shore and look up to find the correct spot.
3) In the Middle of Elynas
Like the last two Shrines of Depths, this one is also located in the hills. Head to the Teleport Waypoint at the top of the mountain in Elynas, then glide your way down toward the marked area to find the Shrine of Depths.
There is a Ruin Hunter patrolling around near this Shrine of Depths, so you might want to vanquish it before you claim your rewards or try to sneak over to it without being spotted.
4) Underwater in Elton Trench near Poisson
This Shrine of Depths is easily the trickiest one to locate since it is situated deep underwater. Start by heading to the Teleport Waypoint located in Elton Trench just off the coast of the Poisson area.
From the Teleport Waypoint, look around until you locate massive green leaves and pieces of a shipwreck. Proceed to swim toward them and you’ll find a trench area you can swim down into.
As you swim over this trench area or proceed to swim down it, you should spot the Shrine of Depths located on the ocean floor below. It can blend in well when you’re not looking for it, so it’s likely you may swim past it unless you carefully scan the area for the signature blue glow that marks Fontaine’s Shrine of Depths.
What rewards do Fontaine Shrines of Depths have?
For each Shrine of Depths you unlock in Fontaine, you will be rewarded with:
- 40 Primogems
- 10 Hydro Sigils
- 60 Adventure Experience
- Random weapons and artifacts
While there are currently only four of these treasure troves to be discovered, the Hydro region of Fontaine will expand further in future updates. Because of this, more Shrine of Depths will be added here as they become available for you to unlock.