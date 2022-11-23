Best weapons for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

The five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, also equally known by his codename “Childe,” is a reckless and dangerous warrior. His storyline and personality are a favorite among Genshin Impact fans and he is one of the most consistently reran characters, which means that many players have likely attained the Hydro character and are now seeking the best weapon to equip him with.

While Tartaglia appears in promotional art as a polearm character, his actual weapon is a bow. His elemental skill does allow him to swap from his ranged bow attack to a polearm-like weapon made of water, but this is simply a skill and not an actual polearm as his weapon. Thus, players will need to attain a powerful and dynamic bow for the Hydro character.

Although Tartaglia can be a powerful force on the battlefield, his skillset is far less impressive since the arrival of the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan in the Version 2.7 update of Genshin Impact. Yelan can do just about everything Tartaglia can but can also do much more and has the versatility of being able to function in many roles while Tartaglia does not.

Regardless, Tartaglia is still a five-star character and an excellent recruit that many players have been lucky enough to add to their rosters. His lack of versatility is easy to deal with as long as players build him right for a primary damage-dealing role with one of the most crucial build aspects being choosing the best weapon for the Hydro character.

What’s the best weapon for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact?

The eleventh Fatui Harbinger can be a powerful character when built right, but he is also not a versatile one. While other five-star characters like Yelan, Raiden Shogun, and Nahida can seamlessly flow between roles on any given team, Tartaglia’s skillset only allows for him to function as the primary damage-dealing unit within a team. And while he is pretty good in this role, he isn’t as great as many other five-star characters and most are able to outperform him with ease.

Although Tartaglia is a five-star character, he is generally considered one of the worse ones in comparison to the other powerful characters across Teyvat. He is by no means a bad character and is certainly more than capable of excelling on the battlefield, but he is a rigid character with some restrictions that make him a bit tedious to work with.

Tartaglia wields a bow, which means most of his attacks take place from a ranged distance away. The Hydro character, however, also has a very unique ability specific only to him that allows his bow to be swapped for a polearm-like weapon composed entirely of water by utilizing his elemental burst.

The Fatui Harbinger is thus an extremely unique character due to his skillset of being able to swap between a ranged attack and a melee attack with ease. Depending on whether he is wielding his actual bow or the Hydro polearm instrument, his elemental burst also changes to fit whichever weapon he is actively wielding.

The ability to somewhat wield two weapons is unlike anything else that other Genshin Impact characters possess and is likely why Tartaglia remains a popular recruit despite his overall lack of versatility beyond being a primary damage dealer. But to ensure that he functions to his full potential, players will want to equip him with a mighty weapon capable of amplifying his damage output.

Best five-star bows for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

Pairing a five-star weapon with a five-star character is always the best choice if possible because anything less means that the character won’t be performing to the best of their ability.

Polar Star

Of all the bows available in Genshin Impact, the one that generally works best for Tartaglia is Polar Star. The “Daylight’s Augury” ability of this weapon increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 12 percent.

Additionally, when the wielder of this weapon utilizes a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, and an elemental burst that hits an enemy they will then gain a stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. Depending on how many stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, the wielder of this weapon will deal out increased attack.

One stack of Ashen Nightstar will grant the wielder a 10 percent attack increase.

Two stacks of Ashen Nightstar will grant the wielder a 20 percent attack increase.

Three stacks of Ashen Nightstar will grant the wielder a 30 percent attack increase.

Four stacks of Ashen Nightstar will grant the wielder a 48 percent attack increase.

Each of the stacks of Ashen Nightstar gained through a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, and an elemental burst are calculated and counted separately from the others.

Thundering Pulse

The “Rule By Thunder” ability of this bow grants a 20 percent attack increase and also grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. Depending on how many stacks of Thunder Emblem are attained, the wielder of this weapon will be granted different levels of attack increase.

With one stack of Thunder Emblem, normal attack damage will be increased by 12 percent.

With two stacks of Thunder Emblem, normal attack damage will be increased by 24 percent.

With three stacks of Thunder Emblem, normal attack damage will be increased by 40 percent.

Thunder Emblems can be gained in three different ways with each individual way being calculated independently from the others.

One stack is gained for five seconds when a normal attack deals damage.

One stack is gained for 10 seconds when an elemental skill is utilized.

One stack is gained until energy is full when energy is less than 100 percent full.

Amos’ Bow

The five-star Amos’ Bow has the special “Strong-Willed” ability that increases normal and charged attack damage by 12 percent. Additionally, after either a normal or charged attack has been shot, the damage dealt is further raised by eight percent for every 0.1 seconds that the arrow is in the air. This bonus can be gained up to five times.

Skyward Harp

Critical damage is one of the best statistics to build in a primary damage dealer and the Skyward Harp centers around this feature. The “Echoing Ballad” ability of this weapon increases critical damage by 20 percent.

This ability also grants hits a 60 percent chance of creating a small area of effect attack with each hit. The attack will deal 125 percent physical damage and has a chance of occurring once every four seconds.

Best four-star bows for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

Players who have attained any five-star character will want to put in the work toward obtaining a five-star weapon for them as well. This can be a rather difficult task, but many solid four-star placeholder weapons exist that players can utilize until they are able to attain one of the superior five-star options.

The Viridescent Hunt

The “Verdant Wind” ability of this weapon causes all normal and charged shots that hit an enemy to have a 50 percent chance of generating a cyclone. If summoned, then this cyclone will continuously draw in all nearby enemies and deal 40 percent of attack as damage to them every 0.5 seconds for a total of four seconds. This ability may only be activated once every 14 seconds.

Rust

The four-star Rust bow comes with a bit of a catch, but it is generally worth it for players primarily relying on normal attacks and elemental skills. The “Rapid Firing” ability increases normal attack damage by 40 percent at the cost of decreasing charged attack damage by 10 percent.

With Tartaglia, players will likely not utilize charged attacks too often because he is meant to be a rapid damage-dealing force, and charged attacks take quite some time to use. Rust is a solid option because it will bolster his damage output in the way that matters most for his primary damage-dealing role.

Hamayumi

Another great choice, especially for players struggling to attain any of the other weapons from wishes, is the craftable Hamayumi bow. The “Full Draw” ability of this weapon increases normal attack damage by 16 percent and charged attack damage by 12 percent.

When the character who wields this bow reaches 100 percent energy, then this effect is further increased by 100 percent. Players seeking to build Tartaglia’s overall damage output will find that this is a strong and easy choice.

The Stringless

Although the “Arrowless Song” ability of this weapon is simple, it is quite effective. Elemental skill and elemental burst damage are granted a 24 percent increase with this weapon equipped. Much of Tartaglia’s big damage output comes from his elemental abilities which makes this an excellent choice for increasing the elemental damage he deals against enemies.

King’s Squire

The “Labyrinth Lord’s Instruction” ability of this weapon makes it so that when the wielder of this weapon casts an elemental skill or elemental burst then the Teachings of the Forest effect will be activated to increase elemental mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. This ability will last the full 12 seconds or until the character wielding this weapon leaves the battlefield.

When the Teachings of the Forest effect comes to an end, it will then deal 100 percent of attack as damage to one enemy that is nearby. This effect can be activated once every 20 seconds.