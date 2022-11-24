Best teams for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

Carefully crafting a team composition in Genshin Impact is one of the most important aspects of ensuring that players see success in battle.

This is especially true when crafting the best team for rigid characters like the five-star Hydro Bow wielder Tartaglia, also known as “Childe.”

Tartaglia is a rigid character in the sense he is not a playable character who can switch between different roles on a given team. Characters like the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida, the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun, and the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan can perform powerfully in many roles while others like the five-star Electro character Yae Miko, the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya, and the five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia himself can only perform well in one role.

Because of his strict role, building a team for the Fatui Harbinger can be rather tricky. Players will want to focus on building the team around Tartaglia rather than attempting to fit him into an already existing team for the best results.

The best Tartaglia (Childe) team in Genshin Impact

While many of Genshin’s playable characters can be built to function in just about any role, others are exclusively built to perform in just one.

Tartaglia is one such character and won’t function well in any role outside of being the primary damage-dealing unit on a given team.

Objectively, there is no singular best team for Tartaglia because players will find immense success with a variety of team compositions. But, a general structure for what Tartaglia’s team should look like is as follows.

The first team member is Tartaglia, who is the primary damage-dealing unit on whatever team he is placed on. This means he will spend the most time on the battlefield and should be the character dealing the most damage to nearby foes.

The second team member should be a secondary damage dealer capable of filling in the time between Tartaglia’s cooldowns. Tartaglia is known for his rather lengthy cooldown period and can be difficult to manage because of this, so his secondary damage-dealing partner should be someone able to be on the field for a solid chunk of time and capable of dealing hefty damage as well as setting up elemental reactions.

The third team member should be a supporting character who can help create elemental reactions, provide buffs, and lessen lengthy cooldowns by providing energy recharge.

The fourth and final team member can be just about any kind of character, depending on what players feel they need most. A healer, another damage dealer, or a general support character are all solid options.

Best Tartaglia (Childe) team compositions in Genshin Impact

With Tartaglia’s unique skillset and the general best team structure in mind, here are some of the best characters who will play well alongside him.

Tartaglia will play well with: Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida Five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu Five-star Cryo Sword character Qiqi Five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu Four-star Cryo Bow character Diona Four-star Electro Bow character Fischl Four-star Electro Claymore character Beidou



Based on these characters and Tartaglia’s abilities, some of the best possible team compositions for the Hydro archer are as follows.

1) Tartaglia, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

This team lineup centers around the Hyperbloom elemental reaction. Tartaglia will function as the primary damage dealer and will consistently apply Hydro to foes that have Dendro already applied to them by Nahida for the Blooming elemental reaction.

Xingqiu will also continuously apply Hydro to all enemies through his elemental burst which can then be combined with Nahida’s Dendro abilities to activate Blooming and create cores. Lastly, Kuki Shinobu is a dynamic support character who can both heal her teammates and apply Electro to activate the powerful Hyperbloom elemental reaction.

Some other options for players struggling to get this exact lineup but hoping to utilize Hyperbloom include replacing Nahida with the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei or the Dendro version of the Traveler, replacing Xingqiu with the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi or the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato, and replacing Kuki Shinobu with the four-star Electro Bow character Fischl or the Electro version of the Traveler.

All of the characters on this team besides Tartaglia can be swapped out for similar results as long as they can function in a similar role and are the right elements, which are Dendro, Hydro, and Electro.

2) Tartaglia, Raiden Shogun, Hu Tao, and Qiqi

Those seeking a Tartaglia team that can make use of many elemental reactions may like this lineup that has the Hydro element, the Electro element, the Pyro element, and the Cryo element. This allows players to dish out many different elemental reactions such as Frozen, Vaporize, Electro-Charged, and Overloaded.

While the other team compositions focus on one specific elemental reaction, this one makes use of as many as possible. It can also be drastically altered by players depending on which elemental reactions function best with the characters that they have recruited.

3) Tartaglia, Ganyu, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Diona

A team with three bow characters might seem like a lot, but due to Tartaglia’s unique ability to swap between his bow and a Hydro polearm weapon, this team actually functions really well.

This team makeup centers around what the Genshin community has called “Permafrost,” which is a team that is built around keeping enemies in the Frozen elemental reaction state by having a team with two Cryo characters, one Hydro character, and a final versatile support character.

In this team lineup, Tartaglia and Ganyu function as a team for the primary damage-dealing role as both will likely spend a similar amount of time on the battlefield. The duo will work together to apply the Frozen elemental reaction, which immobilizes enemies and keeps them in that state for a period of time.

Diona can jump in to help apply more Cryo if needed and can also shield and heal her teammates throughout the battle. Kazuha works to help group up enemies and assists his teammates by buffing them to help them apply effective damage.

A Permafrost team is great for controlling and dominating large groups of enemies as it helps players slow them down. This kind of team lineup will not be as effective against bosses, who generally cannot be Frozen for a long time, but is still an excellent option for players looking to focus on the Frozen elemental reaction.

4) Tartaglia, Fischl, Beidou, and Bennett

Players seeking to focus on the Electro-Charged elemental reaction may like a team lineup like this one that has a Hydro character, two Electro characters, and a Pyro character.

With two Electro characters, players also have the added bonus of generating an Electro elemental particle every time they activate Electro-Charged, Superconduct, or Overloaded with a cooldown period of five seconds.

This won’t be the best team lineup for Tartaglia overall, but it is one of the most doable for players struggling to attain the characters required for the other team lineup and is still a very powerful team that exceeds expectations. Players can also swap out everyone other than Tartaglia for similar characters if need be, such as swapping Fischl or Beidou with four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu or the Electro version of the Traveler and swapping Bennett with four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling or four-star Pyro Polearm character Thoma.

5) Tartaglia, Xiangling, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Bennett

This team composition is built around the Vaporize elemental reaction. Both Xiangling and Bennett are fairly easy characters to obtain and are excellent ones to pair with Tartaglia which makes this a very doable team for most players.

A pair of Pyro characters also means players will get a powerful 25 percent attack increase, which is great for the entire team but especially for amplifying Tartaglia’s damage output. Xiangling functions well alongside Tartaglia because her elemental burst can be quickly applied within one second before players can then immediately switch back to Tartaglia while still having Xiangling’s Pyro ring circling around them.

Kazuha functions well on this team for the same reasons previously outlined and is simply an excellent supporting character capable of amplifying Tartaglia’s abilities.

While many of these team compositions are strong choices for Tartaglia, one of the best general choices that players can make when creating their team is to try and have Kaedehara Kazuha on the team with him. Kazuha is known as a “battery” within the Genshin community due to his impressive energy-recharging abilities and is an excellent character for helping negate Tartaglia’s lengthy cooldowns.

Although they are different elements, Xiangling can be replaced by the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida for similar results.

Kazuha can also be swapped for the four-star Anemo Catalyst character Sucrose, who is much easier to obtain and is still a solid recruit, in these Genshin lineups.