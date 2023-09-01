Best weapons for Freminet in Genshin Impact

After Lyney and Lynette, Freminet is joining Genshin Impact to bring more Cryo power to Fontaine. You’ll need the best Claymore to maximize the potential of the four-star character.

Freminet is described by the developer as a “reserved young man … well-versed in diving.” He’s an explorer of Fontaine, which is the first region players can discover underwater. Despite this, his element is Cryo, which makes him the first character from Fontaine to use this element.

Similarly to other Claymore users, he’s a Physical-oriented DPS. His main strength is his Elemental Skill, Pressurized Floe. It features a rather complicated mechanic that can be enhanced by building up the Pressure level of Pers Time. By using Normal Attacks, the character upgrades its level and his Elemental Skill effects will get stronger.

Due to this key bonus, Freminet is not a character to put off-field. He needs to actually hit enemies several times to snowball and get the most use of his Skills, which means his weapon will be all the more important.

To maximize his potential, it’s highly recommended to find the right team where Freminet will use his strengths to the maximum, as well as finding him the best Artifacts to enhance his stats and get strong passive effects. But equipping a solid weapon shouldn’t be overlooked either.

It’s the more cost-efficient weapon for Freminet overall. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Best five-star weapons for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Wolf’s Gravestone

This is the most viable option for Freminet, but it has yet to return in the Banners, so players can’t get it now if they didn’t pull it before. Since it hasn’t returned since February 2021, however, there are chances it’ll return soon. The Claymore grants a bonus on Attack, which is great for Freminet.

Its unique passive, Wolfish Tracker, increases his Attack when he attacks enemies with less than 30 percent HP left, and the bonus can apply to the whole team. It’ll be best coupled with team compositions that can take advantage of this the most.

Song of Broken Pines

This is the best weapon for Freminet overall because it’s all about boosting his Physical Damage and Attack. The unique passive, Rebel’s Banner Hymn, will grant him Attack and Attack Speed boosts for hitting opponents several times through the Sigil of Whispers stacks.

This weapon isn’t easy to get, however, since it can only be obtained through a special Banner and it has yet to return to the game. Only the lucky players who pulled this beforehand will be able to equip it to Freminet.

Best four-star weapons for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet is a character you want on the field. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prototype Archaic

This is a great option for Freminet —it might even be the best overall when taking into account the balance between spending resources and reaping its benefits.

The Prototype Archaic is great because it boosts the Attack of Freminet, which is all he needs. Its passive, Crush, grants a bonus of Attack Damage in an AoE effect.

It’s great because it can be crafted in the game, which means you’ll not only have an easy way to get it, but also to Refine it up to Level Five. To do so, you’ll need a Northlander Claymore Billet, as well as Crystal Chunks and White Iron Chunks. You can get those through mining, but also Expeditions.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

This weapon was apparently made for Chongyun, a fellow Cryo Claymore user, so it can definitely suit Freminet as well. In addition to granting Attack as a bonus stat, its passive Frost Burial can trigger an AoE attack that deals damage based on the wielder’s Attack. More importantly, opponents affected by Cryo will receive doubled damage.

Lithic Blade

This one is way more situational, but why not? You can get creative. Based on your team, and if you already have this one in your inventory and it’s refined, it can definitely add to Freminet’s potential. This weapon grants Attack as a bonus stat and becomes stronger with each character from Liyue in the team.

Best three-star weapons for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet is the third character released from Fontaine. Image via miHoYo

Three-star weapons are very mildly strong in Genshin, but when you don’t have a better option, they’ll still be useful. Don’t forget to get those to the maximal level and Refinement so you get the most out of them.

Skyrider Greatsword

This is the only somewhat viable three-star Claymore for Freminet. It grants a Physical Damage bonus as stat and increases his Attack for hitting opponents. This bonus can stack, which is great for an on-field character.

