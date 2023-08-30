Genshin Impact’s first trio of playable siblings arrived with the Version 4.0 Fontaine update. The main stars are the magicians Lyney and Lynette, while their younger brother Freminet prefers his solitude diving at the bottom of the ocean.

Whether you’re building Freminet to have the complete Fontaine sibling trio on your team or just want to use his damage-dealing abilities, it’s important that you equip him with the best artifacts Genshin has to offer.

What are the best artifacts for Freminet in Genshin Impact?

The best artifacts you can equip Freminet with are those that boost his Cryo damage, his general attack, and his Physical damage. Freminet is a damage-dealing-focused character, so you’ll want to focus on enhancing his damage output through these three statistics.

You’ll also consistently see Freminet’s abilities followed up by his special Pneuma powers, but you can’t enhance this through artifacts so far.

He brings his solid Cryo abilities to every battle. Image via miHoYo

For Freminet’s specific skillset, the best way to build his artifact slots is to use two different two-piece artifact sets. Overall, it’s best to have him equipped with a two-piece Cryo damage increase set and a two-piece general attack increase set or a two-piece Physical damage increase set.

Some of the best artifact combinations for him are:

Two-piece Blizzard Strayer and two-piece Pale Flame / Bloodstained Chivalry

Two-piece Blizzard Strayer and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale / Shimenawa’s Reminiscence / Echoes of an Offering / Vermillion Hereafter

Two-piece Pale Flame / Bloodstained Chivalry and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale / Shimenawa’s Reminiscence / Echoes of an Offering / Vermillion Hereafter

There are many different sets that have these statistics, so you will likely have a fairly easy time gathering artifacts for Freminet in comparison to how tough it can be for other recruits. You can consider the full four-piece version of these sets too, but Freminet will generally perform best when you use two different two-piece sets instead.

You’ll rarely find Freminet without his penguin friend. Image via miHoYo

The Blizzard Strayer set is the only one that raises Cryo damage, so you should almost always have the two-piece version of this set equipped to Freminet to raise it by 15 percent unless you really want a full four-piece version of this set or another one instead.

Blizzard Strayer

Two-piece effect: Raises Cryo damage by 15 percent.

Raises Cryo damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: When the wearer hits an opponent who is under the effects of Cryo, the wearer then has their critical rate raised by 20 percent. If this foe is also under the effects of the Frozen elemental reaction, then the equipping character’s critical rate is increased by another 20 percent.

When the wearer hits an opponent who is under the effects of Cryo, the wearer then has their critical rate raised by 20 percent. If this foe is also under the effects of the Frozen elemental reaction, then the equipping character’s critical rate is increased by another 20 percent. Location: You can obtain this set by visiting the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain in Dragonspine, Mondstadt.

Some of Freminet’s abilities equip the Cryo character’s diving helmet. Image via miHoYo

You can use either the two-piece version of Pale Flame or Bloodstained Chivalry interchangeably since they have the exact same effects and grant Freminet a 25 percent Physical damage boost. Neither four-piece set is an amazing option for Freminet, but if you are interested in one, the Pale Flame set can be a decent option for him.

Pale Flame

Two-piece effect: Grants a Physical damage increase of 25 percent.

Grants a Physical damage increase of 25 percent. Four-piece effect: When an elemental skill strikes an enemy, attack is raised by nine percent for seven seconds. This ability can stack up to two times and may be activated once every 0.3 seconds. When two stacks are accumulated, the effects of the two-piece set are raised by 100 percent.

When an elemental skill strikes an enemy, attack is raised by nine percent for seven seconds. This ability can stack up to two times and may be activated once every 0.3 seconds. When two stacks are accumulated, the effects of the two-piece set are raised by 100 percent. Location: The Pale Flame set can be obtained from the Ridge Watch Domain in Bishui Plain, Liyue.

Bloodstained Chivalry

Two-piece effect: Increases Physical damage by 25 percent.

Increases Physical damage by 25 percent. Four-piece effect: After vanquishing an opponent, charged attack damage is raised by 15 percent and its stamina cost is lowered to zero for the next 10 seconds.

After vanquishing an opponent, charged attack damage is raised by 15 percent and its stamina cost is lowered to zero for the next 10 seconds. Location: You’ll find this set at the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain in Minlin, Liyue.

Freminet uses his mechanical penguin friend while in battle. Image via miHoYo

Gladiator’s Finale, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, Echoes of an Offering, and Vermillion Hereafter can all be used as two-piece sets to grant Freminet the same 18 percent attack bonus. None of the four-piece sets work well for maximizing Freminet’s abilities, but they can be decent options for him depending on what your team lineup looks like.

Gladiator’s Finale

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 18 percent.

Raises attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases attack by 35 percent when the wearer wields a claymore, sword, or poelarm.

Increases attack by 35 percent when the wearer wields a claymore, sword, or poelarm. Location: Unlike most artifact sets, Gladiator’s Finale is not available in a Domain. Instead, you can only obtain this set by vanquishing weekly bosses and normal bosses, receiving the Domain Reliquary: Tier I as a reward from the Spiral Abyss, or by crafting it at any crafting bench using other artifacts.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s attack by 18 percent.

Increases the equipping character’s attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: When the wearer has 15 or more energy and uses their elemental skill, 15 energy is consumed to increase normal attack, charged attack, and plunging attack damage by 50 percent for the next 10 seconds. While this effect is already active, it cannot be activated again to stack.

When the wearer has 15 or more energy and uses their elemental skill, 15 energy is consumed to increase normal attack, charged attack, and plunging attack damage by 50 percent for the next 10 seconds. While this effect is already active, it cannot be activated again to stack. Location: This set can be obtained from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Yashiori Island, Inazuma.

Echoes of an Offering

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 18 percent.

Increases attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: When normal attacks trike an opponent, they have a 36 percent chance of activating Valley Rite. If activated, this effect raises normal attack damage by 70 percent of attack. Valley Rite lasts until 0.05 seconds after a normal attack applies damage. If a normal attack does not activate Valley Rite, the odds of it being activated next time increase by 20 percent and this trigger can occur once every 0.2 seconds.

When normal attacks trike an opponent, they have a 36 percent chance of activating Valley Rite. If activated, this effect raises normal attack damage by 70 percent of attack. Valley Rite lasts until 0.05 seconds after a normal attack applies damage. If a normal attack does not activate Valley Rite, the odds of it being activated next time increase by 20 percent and this trigger can occur once every 0.2 seconds. Location: You can obtain this artifact set from The Lost Valley Domain in The Chasm, Liyue.

Vermillion Hereafter

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 18 percent.

Raises attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: After an elemental burst is used, the Nascent Light effect is gained and raises attack by eight percent for 16 seconds. When the equipping character has their health point decreased, Nascent Light then raises attack by another 10 percent. This increase can be activated once every 0.8 seconds and can be stacked up to four times. Nascent Light will last until it comes to an end due to the previously mentioned time rules or when the wearer leaves the battlefield. If the wearer uses another elemental burst while the first Nascent Light effect is still active then it will end and be replaced with a new run of this effect.

After an elemental burst is used, the Nascent Light effect is gained and raises attack by eight percent for 16 seconds. When the equipping character has their health point decreased, Nascent Light then raises attack by another 10 percent. This increase can be activated once every 0.8 seconds and can be stacked up to four times. Nascent Light will last until it comes to an end due to the previously mentioned time rules or when the wearer leaves the battlefield. If the wearer uses another elemental burst while the first Nascent Light effect is still active then it will end and be replaced with a new run of this effect. Location: This set can be found at The Lost Valley Domain in The Chasm, Liyue.

