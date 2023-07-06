Best teams for Klee in Genshin Impact

The five-star Pyro Catalyst character Klee is one of Teyvat’s first five-star recruits, launching on Oct. 20, 2020, shortly after Genshin Impact first launched on Sept. 28, 2020. Though she is an older five-star character, Klee is still a fairly solid primary damage-dealing unit. But Klee does require a very specific team composition to shine to her maximum potential, which is why Travelers will need to carefully build the best team possible for her.

After being unobtainable for 11 months, Klee’s “Sparkling Steps” banner is finally back for players to pull on for the first half of the Version 3.8 update running from July 5 to 25. Travelers who choose to recruit Klee during this time frame or already have her from a previous banner run may be wondering how to construct a strong team lineup for her.

Klee is most happy when she’s causing fiery chaos. Image via miHoYo

The best Klee team in Genshin Impact

To build a powerful team in Genshin, players will always need to strike a careful balance between damage-dealing units and support characters. Every Teyvat team should generally have a strong DPS unit, a solid secondary damage dealer, a support unit, and a fourth recruit chosen based on what the team is lacking.

The regular layout for building a Genshin team stays the same with Klee but also features a few extra requirements players will need to keep in mind to ensure her success.

The first member of any Klee team composition should be Klee herself since she should always be the primary damage dealer within the team lineup. She will spend the most time out on the battlefield applying her Pyro skillset and dealing heavy damage against her foes.

The second member of Klee’s team should be a secondary damage dealer who plays well with Klee’s Pyro element and helps support her overall skillset.

The third team member should be a support unit with either a powerful shielding or healing skillset. Klee needs some kind of protective unit to ensure her livelihood in battle since one of her greatest weaknesses is her overall low health point range.

The fourth team member is fairly flexible and should be chosen based on what the team needs most. This might be a solid support unit, another backup damage dealer, or a character who strikes the balance between both roles. Regardless, this recruit should always be selected based on the needs of the rest of the team.

Five-star Anemo Sword character Jean is currently the primary caretaker of Klee. Image via miHoYo

Players will generally find the most success from building a Klee team focused on the Vaporize elemental reaction, but other reactions are solid options for her too. As long as players adhere to the general best format for her, just about any team lineup will help them find success.

Best Klee team compositions in Genshin Impact

Although Klee isn’t very versatile, Teyvat is packed with unique recruits she can team up with for powerful results. Of the many playable characters Travelers can recruit in Genshin, the best allies overall for Klee are as follows.

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Five-star Anemo Sword character Jean

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Cryo Bow character Diona

With all of these playable recruits in mind, here are five of the best team compositions players can construct for Klee.

1) Klee, Kazuha, Zhongli, and Xingqiu

This team lineup is built around the Vaporize elemental reaction, which is generally one of the strongest reactions to focus on when constructing a team for Klee. In this team, Klee runs as the primary damage dealer with Xingqiu backing her up as the secondary damage dealer.

Xingqiu will consistently apply Hydro as needed while Kazuha runs as a general support unit for this team. Kazuha’s abilities allow him to group up foes with ease and spread Pyro and Hydro around to make elemental reactions occur more easily.

Klee is the daughter of Alice, a powerful witch tied to the mysterious Hexenzirkel. Image via miHoYo

Zhongli is the team’s protective support unit and will apply his powerful Geo shields to ensure they fight in a safe environment. Klee will be a much stronger DPS unit when players don’t have to worry about her health points dropping and Zhongli’s shields are the strongest in all of Teyvat.

This team is fairly costly since it features three premium five-star recruits, so players who want to run this lineup but don’t have the means can try out a few substitutions. Kazuha can be swapped for Venti or Sucrose while Zhongli has no real similar substitute available but Diona can work as a decent choice.

2) Klee, Nahida, Yelan, and Bennett

Players have a couple of options for elemental reactions in this team lineup. Vaporize is still a key aspect of this lineup but Nahida also brings Dendro into the mix on this team, which allows players to make use of Bloom and Burgeon.

Yelan and Nahida both work as either secondary damage dealers or support units, but players should choose to build each of them for one role or the other. Based on my experience with their skillsets, I’d recommend Yelan as a secondary damage dealer and Nahida as a support unit in this lineup.

Klee is also known as the “Spark Knight” thanks to her Pyro explosions. Image via miHoYo

The last member of this team is Bennett, who is a powerful support and healing force. He’s not one of the best healers overall, but because he comes with an impressive supporting skillset, he is still one of the best allies for Klee.

Because both Klee and Bennett wield the Pyro element, this team also activates the double Pyro buff thanks to Pyro elemental resonance. This buff allows the team to be affected by Cryo for 40 percent less time and raises attack by 25 percent.

3) Klee, Ganyu, Diona, and Kazuha

Another team option for Klee is one focused on the Melt elemental reaction. In this lineup, Ganyu acts as the secondary damage dealer and adds Cryo to the team alongside Diona, a Cryo shielding and support unit.

Melt activates whenever Cryo is applied to a target inflicted by Pyro or vice versa, so players can apply either element as they see fit without needing to worry too much about the order they do so in. This makes this team a rather easy one to run since players don’t need to worry about much outside of managing each character’s skillset.

The Pyro character certainly isn’t afraid of conflict and thrives off of mayhem. Image via miHoYo

Kazuha once again joins Klee in this battle as one of the most powerful allies she can have. He applies his Anemo abilities to Swirl elements around, control large groups of enemies, and otherwise assist the team as a whole.

For similar results, players may consider swapping Kamisato Ayaka with Ganyu since both are impressive Cryo damage-dealing units. Players can also swap Kazuha with Sucrose for similar but not quite as powerful results.

4) Klee, Xiangling, Kazuha, and Bennett

Travelers can choose to lean fully into Pyro damage with this team composed almost entirely of Pyro units. Since this team has two four-star recruits alongside two premium five-star characters, it is one of the easiest ones for any player to craft.

This super Pyro team is all about dishing out as much Pyro damage as possible. Klee is the DPS on this team, Xiangling is the secondary damage dealer, and Bennett works once again as a healing and general support unit. Kazuha is the singular non-Pyro asset on this team but works as an all-around supporting force helping to spread Pyro around and group enemies up.

5) Klee, Mona, Jean, and Kazuha

Players who are seeking a five-star team that is a bit less costly than those composed of all premium five-star characters may like this one since it has two exclusive five-star assets alongside two standard ones.

Klee often gets in trouble for her antics but persists with them after being reprimanded anyway. Image via miHoYo

Kazuha’s role shifts a bit in this lineup as he takes on a secondary damage-dealing role instead of a general support unit. He’s equally solid as either a support or secondary damage-dealing force, so players will still find extreme success with him in this role.

Mona is a support unit on this team and is key for activating Vaporize with her Hydro abilities. The final team member is Jean, who uses Anemo to help spread Hydro and Pyro around while also applying extremely powerful and consistent healing sure to counteract Klee’s weaknesses and keep her healthy.

