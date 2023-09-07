Best teams for Freminet in Genshin Impact

While Lyney and Lynette are regularly found in the spotlight putting on epic magic shows in Genshin Impact, their younger brother Freminet prefers his solitude and can usually be found diving in the ocean instead.

Freminet is a powerful Cryo Claymore character who will deal immense damage when he has a carefully crafted build to bolster his abilities. One of the most important aspects of building Freminet is surrounding him with powerful allies to create a solid team composition. Since Freminet is a dedicated DPS unit, the best team for him is one that is built entirely around his specific skillset.

The best Freminet team in Genshin Impact

To craft the best team for Freminet, you’ll need to focus on granting him allies who fit well with his Cryo and Physical DPS abilities. His abilities are only suited for a role as a DPS or primary damage dealer, so he is not a versatile character in terms of what role he can play, but his team options are still fairly flexible.

When creating Freminet’s team, you’ll generally want to stick to the following format.

Freminet will be the first member of the team and functions as the primary damage dealer . He should generally spend the most time out on the battlefield since he is the one dealing the majority of the damage against opponents.

will be the first member of the team and functions as the . He should generally spend the most time out on the battlefield since he is the one dealing the majority of the damage against opponents. Your second team member should be another damage dealer , but this recruit should be a secondary DPS who backs up Freminet in battle. This character needs to have strong abilities that function well with Freminet’s and work to fill in the time between the cooldowns of his abilities.

, but this recruit should be a who backs up Freminet in battle. This character needs to have strong abilities that function well with Freminet’s and work to fill in the time between the cooldowns of his abilities. The third team member should be a dedicated support unit . You might want a healer, a shielder, a buffer, or an elemental applicator to fulfill this slot.

. You might want a healer, a shielder, a buffer, or an elemental applicator to fulfill this slot. You should choose the last team member based on whatever the team needs most. This will usually be another support character, and is usually a support unit in the case of Freminet’s best team, but will change depending on what the rest of the lineup looks like.

He’s pretty versatile, so you can make him work with most teams. Image via miHoYo

Freminet is a fairly flexible DPS unit, so you can choose to craft his team around his Physical damage, his Cryo damage, both, one specific elemental reaction, numerous elemental reactions, or some combination of all of these features. Since he is a DPS, it’s still best to craft the team around him, but he will slot fairly easily into team lineups too, which makes him an easy character to work with.

Best Freminet team compositions in Genshin Impact

You can build a wide variety of powerful teams based on Frreminet’s skillset, but the best allies for Freminet overall and the best team lineups for him are as follows.

Yelan Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Bow

Nahida Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Raiden Shogun Rarity: Five-star Element: Electro Weapon: Polearm

Shenhe Rarity: Five-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Polearm

Mika Rarity: Four-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Polearm

Kuki Shinobu Rarity: Four-star Element: Electro Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu Rarity: Four-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword



The Cryo character will sometimes put on his diving mask in battle. Image via miHoYo

1) Freminet, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Mika

This team has an even split between exclusive five-star characters and easier-to-obtain four-star recruits, so it’s a well-balanced one most players should be able to work toward. In this lineup, Freminet is the DPS with Yelan and Raiden Shogun, two of Genshin’s best characters overall, backing him up as secondary damage dealers and support.

Yelan is a bit better as a secondary damage dealer than as support, so it’s best to focus on this role for her. Raiden Shogun shines in any role, so she’s a very versatile unit able to do whatever you need her to within this team.

The final team member is Mika, a dedicated healer and buffer who will help bolster all of his allies but especially Freminet.

2) Freminet, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

This team is built around an array of elemental reactions. Dendro and Cryo don’t react together, so having the Dendro Archon Nahida at Freminet’s side might seem like an odd choice, but they actually play powerfully together when applied right.

Freminet is the DPS, Xingqiu runs as the secondary DPS, Nahida does secondary damage dealing and support, and Kuki Shinobu acts as a dedicated healer and support force.

In this team, you can activate Frozen, Shatter, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, Bloom, and Hyperbloom to deal immense damage. If you like playing around with different reactions, this is a great Freminet team lineup for you and it is fairly easy to craft since Nahida is the only exclusive five-star unit present.

If you can’t get Nahida, other Dendro support and secondary damage dealers like Collei, Kirara, the Dendro Traveler, or Yaoyao can be swapped in to make this team composition even easier to craft.

The shy Cryo Claymore character prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Image via miHoYo

3) Freminet, Raiden Shogun, Shenhe, and Mika

Since Freminet specializes in Cryo and Physical damage, you can choose to base his lineup around specifically amplifying these two areas. The best way to do this is to focus on the Superconduct elemental reaction, which deals AoE Cryo damage while also decreasing enemies’ resistance to the Physical element.

Superconduct is activated when Cryo meets Electro, so Raiden Shogun joins Freminet in this team lineup to work as his secondary damage dealer and apply Electro to activate it. Mika and Shenhe are powerful Cryo support units who uplift Freminet and the team overall.

You can swap out Raiden Shogun with easier-to-obtain Electro recruits like Kuki Shinobu or Fischl if needed.

About the author