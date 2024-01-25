Best locations to farm Sweet Flowers in Genshin Impact

There are tons of resources to collect in Genshin Impact, and Sweet Flowers are among the most common you’ll find on your adventures. They appear on the ground in all regions of Teyvat, and you’ve probably already stumbled across them even if you’re just starting out.

Recommended Videos

Sweet Flowers grow in the grassy fields of Mondstadt and everywhere else, even in Genshin‘s newly released region, Fontaine. If you don’t have a supply of Sweet Flowers in your inventory, here are a few locations where you can find lots of them without needing to run around.

Best Sweet Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Near the mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports Around the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports On the cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three locations where you can find lots of Sweet Flowers close to each other. Here they are, in order of the gallery shown above:

Near the Ridge Watch Domain (Mondstadt)

Around Wolvendom (Mondstadt)

Around Mingyun Village (Liyue)

Instead of specifically looking for Sweet Flowers, you can also keep your eyes peeled for yellow flowers while exploring Teyvat for other tasks.

What are Sweet Flowers used for in Genshin Impact?

Flowers can easily blend in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sweet Flowers are a very common resource in Genshin, so if you have too many of them in your inventory, here are a few ways to put them to use. Sweet Flowers are mainly used in cooking recipes:

Sugar, the base ingredient of many other recipes.

Dinner of Judgment (Healing)

Sweet Madame (Healing)

You can also use your stock of spare Sweet Flowers for a seasonal event called Marvelous Merchandise. In this recurring event in Mondstadt, a Merchant appears who wants common resources like Apples and Carrots in exchange for daily rewards. Alter a few daily turn ins, you’re rewarded with a Mega Box o’ Marvels.