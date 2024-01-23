Where to find carrots in Genshin Impact

You can get them in a few different ways.

Carrots are one of the most essential cooking ingredients in Genshin Impact. They’re also sometimes important in events like Marvelous Merchandise, so you definitely need to know how to obtain them.

Teyvat is an exceptionally vast world with many unique regions to explore and not all resources are obtained in just one way, which can make finding them quite tricky. Here’s where to find carrots in Genshin.

How to get carrots in Genshin Impact

You can obtain carrots in Genshin in five different ways.

Find them growing naturally in the wild .

them growing naturally in the . Purchase them from a vendor .

them from a . Search for them on expeditions .

for them on . Investigate items around the world.

around the world. Grow them in a Jade Field in your Serenitea Pot.

When you investigate items, you might get carrots from them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carrot locations in Genshin Impact

Carrots are primarily found around the Anemo region of Mondstadt, but a couple can also be found in the Electro region of Inazuma. For farming this material quickly, visiting areas in Mondstadt is your best bet.

In Springvale

The small town of Springvale has a few carrot patches you can visit to quickly gather a decent amount of this resource. This town is located just south of Mondstadt City and has a Teleport Waypoint right by it, which makes it very easy to access.

This is the best farming spot you can visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Teyvat Interactive Map

Near Dawn Winery

If you make a trip to Diluc’s Dawn Winery near the south region of Mondstadt, you can find a couple of carrot patches around the houses on the outskirts of this area. They can be easy to miss, so look for their signature green top and bright orange color poking out of the ground just slightly.

Carrots are by a couple houses in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Teyvat Interactive Map

Around Wolvendom

The hills around Wolvendom have some great farming spots for lots of carrots, although you’ll have to hike around to get them all. These spots aren’t located right by each other like the previous ones, but if you’re willing to travel around a bit, you’ll find lots of carrots to collect.

These aren’t close together, but there are a lot in the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Teyvat Interactive Map

Where to buy carrots in Genshin Impact

Carrots can be purchased from the NPC Chef Mao at Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor. The location of this restaurant is permanently marked on Liyue Harbor if you zoom in on this area on your map.

Chef Mao has 10 carrots for sale, each of which costs 260 Mora or 230 Mora if you have a high enough Reputation in the city. His stock refreshes every three days so you can purchase more.

It’s an easy spot to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Carrots aren’t the only tricky resource to find in Genshin, so while you’re already on the hunt for materials, you might want to try farming for other important ones like Lakelight Lily, apples, and Romaritime Flowers. You’ll eventually need some of just about every resource Teyvat has to offer, especially if you plan on ascending Genshin’s best characters, so it’s always a good idea to stock up on them ahead of time.