Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations: 3 best farming routes

One of Furina’s essential Ascension materials is Lakelight Lily, which is a Fontaine local specialty you can find in Genshin Impact.

You’re going to need a lot of this material if you’re hoping to fully ascend Furina, and it could become an important resource for future Fontaine characters too, so you’ll want to know all of the best locations you can visit to farm for Lakelight Lily.

Best Lakelight Lily Genshin locations

As the name of this material implies, you’ll mostly find Lakelight Lily near lakes or other bodies of water and it can exclusively be found in the eastern region of Fontaine. No other part of Fontaine or the rest of Teyvat has this resource available for you to collect.

There are three areas you can visit to find Lakelight Lily.

Around Weeping Willow of the Lake

The Weeping Willow of the Lake area sits to the far east of Fontaine and is the ultimate best spot to farm Lakelight Lily. Around this lake alone, you’ll find a total of about 38 Lakelight Lily for you to gather.

The lake is the best farming spot for this resource. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

All of the Lakelight Lily in this area is also located within fairly close proximity, making it decently easy for you to gather them all. Remember to make your way to the island in the middle of the lake with the massive willow tree since there is also a cluster sitting here.

Two extra Lakelight Lily are also sitting in the mountains to the west of the lake if you want to make the trip to grab these too.

Near Loch Urania

The next best spot you can visit to gather Lakelight Lily is the lake area near Loch Urania. This spot is located slightly north of the Weeping Willow of the Lake area.

Around the lake and on the nearby hill, you will find about 17 Lakelight Lily to gather.

You might want a character who can walk across the water like Furina or Ayaka here. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

By Foggy Forest Path

This farming spot is the last area you’ll find Lakelight Lily and the Foggy Forest Path is not as quick and easy to navigate as the others. However, you’ll certainly still want to visit this area for around 19 Lakelight Lily.

This area is just behind the Fountain of Lucine area you can visit to spend your Hydro Sigils.

The cluster to the south of this area is the best spot around here. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

There are three different clusters of Lakelight Lily in this area and all of them are fairly spread apart, which means it will probably take you a while to gather them all, but it’s still worth doing if you want to obtain as many of them as possible.

Where to buy Lakelight Lily in Genshin

Unlike many other materials you’ll come across in Genshin, Lakelight Lily does not exist in a shop that is refreshed regularly. However, you can make a one-time Lakelight Lily purchase from an NPC Melusine named Pahsiv after you complete “The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes” world quest.

You can visit the cave whenever, but Pahsive won’t appear until the quest is completed. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Pahsive will be located in a cave at the very north end of the Loch Urania area. She will only appear here once you have completed the associated world quest and you can exchange Tidalga for up to 15 Lakelight Lily.