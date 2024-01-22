Where to find apples in Genshin Impact

The vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is rich with many important resources and materials you need. Most of these are required for character Ascension and building, but others like apples have a more simple purpose.
Whether you need them to complete a special event like Marvelous Merchandise or just to cook up a delicious dish, here’s where you can find apples in Genshin.
How to get apples in Genshin Impact
There are four different ways you can obtain apples in Genshin, which are:
- Find them in the wild.
- Purchase them from a vendor.
- Obtain them from expeditions.
- Investigate random items.
Apple locations in Genshin Impact
The general best spot to find apples in Genshin is around the Anemo region of Mondstadt since they’re most abundant in this area. But they can also be found around in a few areas around Liyue and Sumeru.
Around Starfell Valley
If you follow the pathway from the City of Mondstadt up to Stormbearer Mountains, you’ll come across lots of apples along the way. You have to detour slightly from the path to grab them all, but this is a great farming route for them nonetheless.
By Wolvendom, Dawn Winery, and Springvale
South of Mondstadt City, there are a couple of apple trees you can collect from. These are around the cost of Wolvendom, north of Dawn Winery, and right by Springvale.
Near Gandharva Ville
In Sumeru, you can collect quite a few apples if you run along the south region right below Gandharva Ville. This is the overall best spot to farm apples if you’re looking for them while in the Dendro region.
Where to buy apples in Genshin Impact
You can purchase apples from Bolai in Liyue Harbor. He is located underneath the wharf at the harbor and can be tough to find since there are so many people around this area and his location is a bit hidden.
To find him, head to the very edge middle area of the wharf, which is the same area where the Lantern Rite stage is set up during the festival. Jump over the edge and quickly turn back toward the wharf to land on the hidden level below.
Bolai has 10 apples for sale, each of which costs 240 Mora.
