Genshin Impact: All-Devouring Narwhal boss guide and how to beat it

Time to get revenge for all the times this foe attacked us in Tartaglia's fight.

The final piece of Fontaine’s Archon quest allows you to confront the All-Devouring Narwhal, which then becomes a weekly boss you’ll have to face regularly for important materials in Genshin Impact.

Facing the All-Devouring Narwhal will present you with a unique challenge, so here’s how you can find this boss, what you need to know about it, and how you can successfully defeat it.

How to unlock the All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact

The All-Devouring Narwhal is a weekly boss you’ll officially unlock upon finishing Chapter IV, Act V of the Archon quest. But you can also use the Quick Challenge feature in your Adventurer Handbook to face this opponent in single-player mode even if you have not yet officially unlocked it.

All-Devouring Narwhal location in Genshin Impact

Once you unlock the All-Devouring Narwhal Shadow of Another World Trounce Domain, you can find this weekly boss challenge in the Salacia Plain region of Fontaine. It’s located just east of the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain.

You can access it more easily by selecting “Shadow of Another World” in the Trounce Domain section of your Adventurer Handbook.

Once you unlock it, you can teleport directly to it at any point. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Best teams for All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact

As scary as the All-Devouring Narwhal looks, it’s not too difficult of an opponent to actually fight in comparison to some of the other bosses you’ve already faced. The only two factors to consider when building a team to go against it are to avoid having Hydro characters within your team when possible and to always bring a Pneuma and Ousia character to make the fight much easier.

This means you’ll absolutely want to bring a Fontaine character no matter what. So regardless of what team you use, make sure you have one of the following characters on it even if they are Hydro.

Furina

Lyney

Wriothesley

Neuvillette

Lynette

Charlotte

Freminet

This enemy is quite a big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To take on the All-Devouring Narwhal, you’ll want a strong DPS, a powerful secondary damage dealer to back them up, some kind of support who can bolster the rest of the team, and a healer or shielder to make the battle easier.

Some strong team builds you can use to take on the All-Devouring Narwhal are as follows, but keep in mind pretty much any team lineup will work as long as you have a well-balanced build.

DPS Secondary damage-dealer Support Healer or Shielder Lyney Xiangling or Lynette Kazuha, Venti, or Sucrose Bennett or Zhongli Neuvillette Furina Kazuha Baizhu Hu Tao Lynette Kazuha Zhongli Wriothesley Nahida or Xiangling Bennett or Shenhe Zhongli or Bennett Yoimiya Lynette Raiden Shogun Bennett Wanderer Lynette Faruzan Bennett Klee Xiangling Charlotte Bennett

How to beat the All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact

To beat the All-Devouring Narwhal, you’ll essentially want to wait until it surfaces to attack it and use Pneuma or Ousia against its Eye of Maelstrom when it shows up.

Once you get past the first face by doing this, the All-Devouring Narwhal will swallow you and move you to the second phase of the fight to battle the Dark Shadow. Continue to make use of Pneuma and Ousia to make this fight easier.

After you’ve defeated the Dark Shadow, you’ll be sent back to finish off the All-Devouring Narwhal. Just keep dealing strong attacks against it when it arises and using Pneuma and Ousia against it when possible and the battle will be over before you know it.

What does the All-Devouring Narwhal drop in Genshin Impact?

After successfully defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal and spending 60 Original Resin, you can claim the following rewards.

Lightless Mass

Lightless Silk String

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

Varunada Lazurite Sliver

Varunada Lazurite Fragment

Varunada Lazurite Chunk

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Dream Solvent

Midlander Sword Billet

Midlander Bow Billet

Midlander Claymore Billet

Midlander Catalyst Billet

Midlander Polearm Billet

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces

The Exile artifact set pieces

Berserker artifact set pieces

Adventurer artifact set pieces

Some of the drops from the All-Devouring Narwhal are needed to build Fontaine characters like Furina, so you’ll likely need to tackle this fight regularly if you’re working on building recruits from the Hydro region.