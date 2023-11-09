Genshin Impact: Furina’s trial and Prophecy Slate Verification answers

It's time to go up against a god, or was she never one to begin with?

The final piece of Fontaine’s Archon quest will have Furina stand trial for her crimes against the Hydro region, and it’s up to you to correctly identify evidence to complete her trial in Genshin Impact.

There are many moving parts to this trial, and all of them lead up to Fontaine’s epic storyline conclusion, which means you’ll want to know how you can successfully complete Furina’s final trial.

How to complete Furina’s trial in Genshin

To complete Furina’s trial, you’ll have to figure out the truth behind who she is and what Fontane’s prophecy really means. This will involve quite a few different mini-games and cutscenes.

During the trial, The Traveler will be accusing Furina of never actually being the Hydro Archon and Furina will plead not guilty, but your job will be to prove she actually is.

Keep in mind this trial is Chapter IV of the fifth act in Teyvat’s Archon quest and is different from the trial you faced Furina in earlier on when you defended Lyney against her.

Is she actually an Archon, or just a really good actress? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to prove Furina is not the Hydro Archon during the trial in Genshin

To prove Furina is not the Hydro Archon, you’ll have to refute a series of claims using evidence from your time in Fontaine and the events that have unfolded since you arrived.

All answers to refute Furina’s claims in Genshin

The correct answers to refute Furina’s claims lie within an anthology of evidence you’ll be gifted by Charlotte at the start of the trial. There is a lot more evidence than you’ll need in this book though, so it’s up to you to figure out which evidence makes your case stronger.

Why can Furina live for so long despite being she’s human?

The answer to why Furina can live so long despite being human is the Meeting with The Knave, which is located under the Erinnyes section in the evidence book.

During the meeting with The Knave, otherwise known as Arlecchino, the Fatui Harbinger shared she met with Furina and believes her to be afflicted with some kind of curse rather than being the actual Hydro Archon.

Apparently, the Harbingers know everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What evidence proves that Furina is not the master of the Oratrice?

The evidence proving Furina does not have ultimate power over the Oratrice is Childe’s conviction located in the Opera House section of the provided evidence.

Neuvillette believed Childe, otherwise known as Tartaglia, to be innocent during this case, but the Oratrice still deemed him guilty, and even Furina admitted she didn’t understand why this occurred, which means she can’t be its true master.

What evidence can prove that Furina is a human?

You can prove Furina is just a human using the truth behind the ”serial disappearances of young women” case, which is found in the Opera House section of the evidence anthology.

Residents of Fontaine can be dissolved using water from the Primordial Sea as was previously revealed through Vacher kidnapping young girls to try and bring his wife back. Because of this evidence, Navia will present Primordial Seawater, which can be used to determine whether or not Furina is really an Archon since she should be immune to the effects if she is a god.

Furina will then choose to touch the water and the next part of the trial will commence. The Oratrice will find her guilty, but it will also call her the Hydro Archon, which is why you’ll then need to turn to the Prophecy Slate Verification phase of the trial.

Prophecy Slate Verification answers in Genshin

To figure out what is truly going on with Furina’s trial and her status as Fontaine’s Archon, you’ll have to verify four Prophecy Slates. These will appear in a circular formation and each one has a piece of evidence you can use to prove it.

Prophecy Slate I shows the previous Archon using her true power and Oceanids turning into humans.

shows the previous Archon using her true power and Oceanids turning into humans. Prophecy Slate II depicts the Archon and her people worshipping Celestia floating up in the sky but still having the heavens bring down judgment against them.

depicts the Archon and her people worshipping Celestia floating up in the sky but still having the heavens bring down judgment against them. Prophecy Slate III shows the Hydro Archon sinking into the sea with her people.

shows the Hydro Archon sinking into the sea with her people. Prophecy Slate IV depicts the prophecy all of Fontaine’s residents have been worried about which is them dissolving into the sea and the Hydro Archon crying on her throne.

Four different slates need to be verified. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Prophecy Slate I

Prophecy Slate I can be verified using the truth behind the ”serial disappearances of young women” case once again.

Prophecy Slate II

Prophecy Slate II can be proven using the announcement of the Hydro Archon’s death sentence, which is very fresh evidence you just gathered from the previous part of the trial.

Prophecy Slate III

Prophecy Slate III is verifiable with Navia falling into the seawater earlier on.

Prophecy Slate IV

Prophecy Slate IV is the last one and can be proven using the intrusion of the Primordial Sea into the Fortress of Meropide.

Do you think the Traveler went to law school at some point? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ultimate Proof answers in Genshin

The next part of the trial will take you back to the Prophecy Slates you previously verified to determine the true source of the catastrophe and gather ultimate proof.

Humans who turned into Oceanids

Do not choose any new evidence for the humans who turned into Oceanids event.

The Hydro Archon who was sentenced to death

You’ll already have the correct evidence here too, so ignore the Hydro Archon who was sentenced to death event.

Navia falling into the seawater

The third Prophecy Slate is also already correct, so move on to the next one and leave it as is.

The intrusion of the Primordial Sea in the Fortress of Meropide

The whale in the dream can be used to verify the intrusion of the Primordial Sea in the Fortress of Meropide, so choose this option.

The full meaning behind Fontaine’s prophecy has now been revealed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve discovered the truth, chaos will erupt in the courthouse as the massive whale from the dream arrives and the storyline will continue, but you’ll officially be done with Furina’s trial. You’ll then discover the truth about her status as the Hydro Archon and what Focalors did.