Where to find Romaritime Flower in Genshin Impact: 6 best farming routes

To ascend characters in Genshin Impact, you’ll regularly need to gather various materials they require. Some characters who hail from Fontaine will need Romaritime Flowers to raise their abilities, so you may be wondering what the best areas to find this resource are.

Romaritime Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Romartitime Flowers are a local specialty that can only be found around the Hydro region of Fontaine. But this flower is a unique one that you can gather while underwater or while exploring wild areas on the surface.

How do you collect Romaritime Flowers in Genshin Impact?

When you find these flowers underwater, you can instantly interact with them to add them to your inventory. But when you find them in the wild outside of water, you’ll need to apply Hydro to them before they become available to collect.

This can sometimes be done using the environment, but you’ll usually need to deploy a Hydro character to make the Romaritime Flower collectible.

This flower wasn’t collectible until Yelan hit it with Hydro. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Best Romaritime Flower farming routes in Genshin Impact

You will regularly find many Romaritime Flowers as you navigate through Fontaine. But if you are looking to gather many at once, you might want to know the best farming routes for them.

While many resources are concentrated in just a few parts of a region like Lumidouce Bells, Romaritime Flowers are quite an abundant resource that can be gathered from all around the Hydro region.

Beneath Thalatta Submarine Canyon

Even though you can find Romaritime Flowers both underwater and on the surface, you’ll have the best luck farming this resource when you venture to the underwater areas of Fontaine. The best area to look for Romaritime Flowers is beneath the Thalatta Submarine Canyon, which is the region situated between the Court of Fontaine and Opera Epiclese.

Around here, you can gather a total of 21 Romaritime Flowers just by swimming along the area.

The upper area of this location is especially great for farming these flowers. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Around Chemin de L’Espoir

On the other side of the Court of Fontaine is the Chemin de L’Espoir area, which is another excellent underwater region to find this flower in. As you swim around this area, you can gather a total of 19 Romaritime Flowers.

The actual Chemin de L’Espoir trench is the best part of this area to gather them from. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Above Romaritime Harbor

There are a few islands situated above Romaritime Harbor that have Romaritime Flowers scattered around them, plus one piece of Elynas located fairly close to them. All of these Romaritime Flowers are situated above the water, so you’ll need to apply Hydro on them before they can be collected.

Around the small island right above Romaritime Harbor, there are 10 Romaritime Flowers to claim, while the area near the edge of Elynas has an additional six.

Characters like Mona or Kamisato Ayaka will be useful for navigating between these islands. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

On the outskirts of the Court of Fontaine

Five Romaritime Flowers are sitting along the edge of the Court of Fontaine area. This isn’t very many, but since they are located so close to each other, this is still a great farming spot.

Run along the coast to gather these ones quickly. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Near Marcotte Station

Another clump of Romaritime Flowers is sitting on a hill to the southeast of Marcotte Station. You can claim six of these flowers from this spot and they’re all extremely close together, which makes for very quick farming.

These are so close together that the right Hydro character can activate most of them at once. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

At the top of Elynas

The very top region of Elynas has an additional seven Romaritime Flowers you can gather. These are located at two different spots in this region, but both spots have a good chunk of the flowers, so they will be easy to obtain quickly.

Don’t forget to bring Hydro to claim them. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

If you’ve visited all of these spots but you’re still hoping for more, you can also visit two Fontaine NPCs to claim more Romaritime Flowers.

Hinterman hangs around the Belleau Region of Fontaine and offers five Romaritime Flowers for 1,000 Mora each.

hangs around the Belleau Region of Fontaine and offers five Romaritime Flowers for 1,000 Mora each. Xana can be found in Fontaine’s Merusea Village and will exchange one Strange Part for one Romartime Flower. She has a total of 10 in stock.

