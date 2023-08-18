Where to find Lumidouce Bell in Genshin Impact: 3 best farming routes

The Hydro region of Fontaine has many special resources you won’t find anywhere else in Genshin Impact. One such resource is Lumidouce Bell, which is an important flower you might need to find for a character’s Ascension.

Lumidouce Bell locations in Genshin Impact

You can find Lumidouce Bell around the wild regions of Fontaine. Lumidouce Bell is a local specialty, which means it only grows in specific parts of the Hydro region.

This flower is bright blue, which makes it fairly easy to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Best Lumidouce Bell farming routes in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Bell has fewer farming spots than most other local specialties, but this is because each instance of this plant has three Lumidouce Bells available for harvest, which means every one plant you find actually has three harvestable assets.

Since there are only a select few areas of Fontaine that have Lumidouce Bell available for you to gather, you might want to consider using the aquabus to traverse around the region more efficiently.

Behind the Court of Fontaine area

The overall best farming spot for Lumidouce Bell is right behind the Court of Fontaine area. You’ll find nine plants right by one another, which makes for a total of 27 Lumidouce Bells after just a few seconds of farming.

No other route is nearly as good as this one, so you should return here whenever you need more of this resource.

All of these Lumidouce Bells are close together. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Around Elynas

There are 10 plants around Elynas, which is one more than you’ll find behind the Court of Fontaine and means you’ll obtain 30 Lumidouce Bells overall. But while there are more around Elynas than the Court of Fontaine, the latter is still the best farming spot because the Elynas Lumidouce Bell plants are extremely spread out around the area, which makes quickly farming them rather tough.

I’d recommend starting from one end of Elynas and working your way to the other. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

At the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi

You can gather four Lumidouce Bells around the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi area. These four are fairly close together for decently easy farming.

There are only four plants around here, but that’s still 12 Lumidouce Bells in total. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Beyond these three areas, there is currently only one other Lumidouce Bell plant, which is near the Fountain of Lucine area. Lumidouce Bells are one of the toughest resources to farm, so you might want to consider visiting another Traveler’s world and asking if you can take their Lumidouce Bells to farm this resource more quickly.

If you’re still struggling to obtain enough Lumidouce Bells, you can also consider purchasing the seeds in your Serenitea Pot to grow some for yourself. This is an excellent way to make this resource more readily available to you since it only grows in a few spots otherwise.

