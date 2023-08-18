How to collect Strange Parts in Genshin Impact

Merusea Village is one of Fontaine’s most mysterious locations. It’s unlocked by completing the Ancient Colours questline, and Strange Parts are precious in that area.

The Ancient Colors quest can be unlocked near the Statue of the Seven in the Elynas region. Near a pool of water, you’ll see somewhere being bothered by a group of characters in front of an easel painting. Then, you’ll follow Mamere through her adventures and eventually unlock Strange Parts, which are described by Mamere as the “currency” of Merusea.

Here is how to find out about the Strange Parts and collect them in Genshin Impact‘s Ancient Colors questline.

How to unlock Strange Parts in Genshin Impact

At some point, Mamere will take players to the Merusea Village, where they’ll discover a new kind of puzzle and meet its cute inhabitants. When introduced to Strange Parts, they’ll have to find four parts to eventually progress through the second part.

Speak to Serene

Serene will help your progress.

Standing on an elevated platform on the right when you’ll return to the center of the Merusea Village, Serene will give you the first Strange Parts and explain how you’ll be able to collect others.

Then, the map will guide you through the next steps and will eventually require you to collect four parts to progress further.

Find a Melusine and save Glaisti

Aim carefully.

Follow the map and dive into the large pool to find the hiding Melusine. Finding her won’t be the hard part, however. Freeing her will be a little more challenging since you’ll have to cut Fontemer Seagrass with moving bubbles to succeed.

To do that, head to the left of the bubble and aim at both upper branches of the Seagrass. You have to unleash a wave that will hit both moving bubbles, so hold the wave command until the bubbles reach a trajectory that suits you, and cut them. You can cut the lower branch shortly after to free Glaisti.

Complete the few last steps and you’ll complete the main quest that unlocks Strange Parts.

How to collect Strange Parts in Genshin Impact

Helping the inhabitants of Merusea Village will grant you Strange Parts. Here is how to get each one.

Verenata: The Lone Phantom Sail quest

Go speak to Verenata after finishing the questline and she’ll give you the Lone Phantom Sail quest. When heading to your journal of quests, you’ll notice that a Strange Part is in the list of rewards (in addition to 40 Primogems).

Use the Conch to send the signal

Follow the Phantom Ship

Find the wreckage and eliminate the monsters

Canotila: Book of Esoteric Revelations

To unlock this quest, you’ll have to speak to a Melusine in the Merusea Village again. Canotila is located in the large pool of water thinking, or “meditating,” as she says.

Find the three missing pages The page on the south can be accessed via the Teleport Waypoint, further down the path. You’ll find a way under the mountain. You’ll end up in a dimension where you’ll navigate by entering Rifts.



You’ll be able to access that world again when “meditating” twice in front of the book.

Serene: Echoes of the Ancient World

When finishing some other quests from the Merusea Village, you’ll be called by Serene when returning there. This quest also rewards a Strange Part upon completion.

Carabosse will be located in front of the giant conch, you can access it by diving through the wide pool of water North of it.

Dive into the Merusea Village’s pool to get to the Sealed Cave.

To break the seal, hit the three blue crystals to turn them yellow.

Iara: quick fishing quest

You'll have to fight yet another foe.

She stands behind the houses of the village. You’ll naturally come across her when progressing through the Echoes of the Ancient World quest before heading to speak to Katheryne.

What can you use Strange Parts for in Genshin Impact?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use Strange Parts, you’ll have first to finish the Ancient Colors questline. Then, you’ll unlock the Store of Xana, an inhabitant of the Merusea Village. Here is the list of what you can buy in her shop:

Beryl Conches

Romaritime Flowers

Transoceanic Pearls

Meshing Gears

Rift Cores

Guides to Equity (used for Lyney and the Hydro Traveler’s Talents)

Enigmatic Page (XIII)

This article will be updated when we learn how to get the five remaining Strange Parts in Genshin.

