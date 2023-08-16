Fontaine brings Genshin Impact‘s gameplay to a new level—not to new heights, but rather underwater. When diving, players might come across mechanisms that will be confusing to grasp at first glance.

The Fontemer Seagrass is one of those mechanisms that’s terribly simple, but not explained well in the game’s tutorial, which means players can be unexpectedly blocked by those.

Those aren’t the clearest of instructions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll likely encounter your first Fontemer Seagrass underwater plant while completing the sidequest named Aqueous Tidemarks, which will take you to the exploration of an Underwater Cavern.

You’ll get this quest by speaking to an NPC near the Fontaine Court’s Statue of the Seven. It rewards 40 Primogems, in addition to the numerous rewards hidden in the cavern, which makes it worth your while. More of them will be encountered everywhere around Fontaine.

Here is how to cut Fontemer Seagrass using the underwater mechanisms you’ll have discovered previously.

How to cut Fontemer Seagrass in Genshin Impact‘s Underwater level

There are all sorts of rewards locked by Fontemer Seagrass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll recognize Fontemer Seagrass by their characteristic way of growing. There will be at least two of them heading upwards or in the direction of something locked inside their grasp, and they won’t be able to be cut individually.

To cut Fontemer Seagrass in the Underwater level of Genshin Impact, you’ll have to use Water Blades, as explained in the tutorial. To get them, you have to “steal” the ability of the swimming ray. There should always be at least one swimming around.

However, using the Water Blades in the same manner you do for other kinds of Seagrass won’t work here. Instead, you’ll have to cut all of the Seagrass plants at once to unlock what they’re protecting and make them disappear.

Cut them all in a single wave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To do so, find an angle where you’ll be able to hit all Seagrass in one single wave, as shown in the image. Then, aim carefully and unleash a Water Blade. If all cut in one wave, the Seagrass will disappear and you’ll have solved the puzzle.

