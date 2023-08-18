How to use the conch to send the signal in Genshin Impact

The underwater world of Fontaine is full of mystery in Genshin Impact, and the Lone Phantom quest will lead you to discover more of them.

After unlocking the Merusean Village and the Ancient Colours questline, you’ll eventually come across the Melusine Ahes, who will guide you through more adventures.

At some point, you’ll be asked to use the conch to send the signal to progress further. It will happen several times. This step might be confusing at first, but there’s a simple fix to it. Here’s how to send the signal and complete the challenge.

How do you use the conch to send the signal in Genshin Impact?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When asking you to operate the conch to send signals, Ahes will give you a pattern you must follow. You can make short notes by tapping on the ability button once, and long notes by holding the button down.

To do this, you must get the correct underwater ability from the creature that’s singing. You can then follow the pattern Ahes has described for you.

Take the ability from this creature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, you don’t have to do it yourself if you don’t want to. If you speak to Ahes again after failing to send the signal, she’ll tell you the pattern you must follow again and will also offer to do it herself instead.

So you can simply ask Ahes to do it and she’ll help you progress further into the quest. You can then follow the phantom ship until you unravel the mystery and get a Strange Part and Primogems as precious rewards for the quest’s completion.

