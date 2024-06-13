Best Diona build in Genshin Impact

Diona is a playable character in Genshin Impact, and despite being a bartender at the Cat’s Tail tavern, she’s also a capable fighter. To help you understand how useful her kit is, here’s the best Diona build you can find.

How to build Diona in Genshin Impact

The only bartender that dislikes drinks. Image via HoYoverse

Diona is a four-star character in Genshin, and she’s one of the best supports you can build. She offers a ton of value with her big heals, damage boost, and useful shields. Diona’s a flexible unit with good Cryo application, which makes her perfect for lots of teams. To make good use of her kit, it’s crucial you equip her with proper weapons and Artifacts and level up the right Talents.

Weapons

Hunt or be hunted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Cryo support, Diona uses a bow as her weapon of choice. While she scales with Cryo damage, Diona’s value comes from her utility, heals, and damage buffs. This means to maximize her kit, you need to equip her with bows that give even more utility and defensive stats. Fortunately, Diona has a ton of free-to-play options, but also decent options for light spenders.

Here are the best weapons for Diona in Genshin:

Sacrificial Bow (four-star)

Favonius Warbow (four-star)

Elegy for the End (five-star)

Recurve Bow (four-star)

Sacrificial bow is a four-star weapon you can obtain through Genshin’s gacha system, and it’s Diona’s best in slot bow. It has Energy Recharge as a main stat, and its passive has an 80 percent chance to refresh Diona’s Elemental Skill. With all its utility, this weapon is a perfect match for Diona’s kit.

Favonius Warbow is another four-star weapon you can get for free by completing Mondstadt’s Archon quest. This weapon also provides lots of Energy Recharge as a main stat, and its passive regenerates additional six Energy every 12 seconds, making it a great alternative.

Although these are her best options, if you have enough Primogems, you can get Elegy for the End, which is a five-star limited weapon.

Artifact sets

Serve them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this cute cat has a powerful kit, she needs decent Artifacts to put her kit to good use. Since her weapons already provide extra utility, equipping her with Artifacts that increase her utility even more is a great idea.

Here are the best Artifact sets for Diona in Genshin:

Noblesse Oblige (four-piece)

Emblem of Severed Fate (two-piece) and Tenacity of the Millelith (two-piece)

The four-piece Noblesse Oblige is Diona’s best-in-slot set because it provides everything she wants. It increases her Elemental Burst damage by 20 percent and increases the Elemental Burst damage of all party members by an extra 20 percent for 12 seconds. It’s a perfect set for Diona, and since it’s an older Artifact set, you can farm it passively through the Artifact Strongbox.

If you’re getting unlucky pieces of Noblesse Oblige, mixing a two-piece of Emblem of Severed Fate and two-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith is a great option. While you’re losing out on the damage buff, you gain 20 percent stronger shields and 20 percent Energy Recharge, which you shouldn’t overlook.

Artifact stats and substats

Get all the goods you need. Image via HoYoverse

Good main stats and substats make Artifacts shine, so getting them is just as important. While Diona scales with Cryo damage, she’s mainly a support that needs defensive and utility stats, and luckily, they are easy to get.

These are the following main stats you should target when grinding her Artifacts:

Sands : Energy Recharge or HP%

: Energy Recharge or HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: Healing Bonus or HP%

To boost Diona’s stats even further, you should aim for a ton of Energy Recharge and health percent as substats.

Talent priority

It’s that easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the most value out of her kit, you should level her up to 90 to get as much raw stats as possible. Since Diona doesn’t deal damage, you can ignore her basic attacks and invest into her abilities instead. Here are the talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Burst

Elemental Skill

Both her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill are equally important, because they increase her healing potential and shielding capabilities. By spending your resources and maxing them out, Diona becomes one of the best supports in Genshin.

Best Diona Constellations

It’s written in the stars. Image via HoYoverse

Constellations are usually big quality-of-life improvements or damage buffs, but Diona is perfectly fine even without them. While she doesn’t need Constellations, since Diona’s a four-star unit, you’re bound to get some of them sooner or later. If you’re looking to collect them, Diona’s Constellations one and six are her best ones, because they increase her Energy Recharge and Outgoing Healing.

