Best Chiori build in Genshin Impact

Chiori is a renowned designer from Inazuma in Genshin Impact, but even as a fashion designer, she knows how to fight and defend herself. To fully understand just how powerful she is, here’s the best Chiori build you can put together.

Recommended Videos

How to build Chiori in Genshin Impact

Slash opponents with style. Image via HoYoverse

Chiori is a five-star Geo character in Genshin that uses her kit to deal burst Geo damage. While she can function as a main DPS, her main role is a sub-DPS, and thanks to her element, Chiori mainly shines in mono-Geo teams. As a Geo character, Chiori uses her Geo constructs to deal off-field damage which makes her a perfect fit for Geo teams.

She mostly excels in single-target damage, but her Elemental Burst means she can also deal AoE Geo damage. Thanks to her quick-swap gameplay, Chiori can be quite fun, but to make full use of her, you’ll need good weapons and Artifacts and to level up the right Talents.

Weapons

Geo characters are like royalty. Image via HoYoverse

Chiori is a Geo sword user, which perfectly matches her elegant design. While she scales with defense, Chiori also benefits from weapons with offensive stats such as CRIT Rate and damage. Fortunately, she has a ton of options for both free-to-play players and light spenders. Here are the best weapons for Chiori in Genshin:

Uraku Misugiri (five-star)

Cinnabar Spindle (four-star)

Harbinger of Dawn (three-star)

Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star)

Uraku Misugiri is Chiori’s signature weapon, and obviously her best in slot, and it offers everything she needs. It gives a ton of CRIT damage, increases the damage of her Elemental Skill by 24 percent, and her defense by 20 percent. With everything this sword offers, it matches Chiori’s kit, and is a significant damage boost.

Harbinger of Dawn is a three-star sword you can obtain easily through Genshin’s gacha system. While this sword offers low base attack, Chiori scales with defense, so she doesn’t rely on base attack at all. The reason why this weapon is a good alternative is because it gives high CRIT damage as its main stat, and 28 CRIT rate through its passive.

While any weapon with a CRIT or defensive stat works, if you have enough Primogems, you should consider getting her signature weapon.

Artifact sets

Get the right gear and get her going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Proper weapons are important in Genshin, but good Artifacts are also crucial for any build because they increase your damage a lot. While most Geo characters prefer Artifacts that increase their defense, Chiori wants something different. Here are the best Artifact sets for Chiori in Genshin Impact:

Golden Troupe (four-piece)

Husk of Opulent Dreams (four-piece)

Golden Troupe is tailored for Chiori as it makes full use of her kit. Since most of Chiori’s damage comes from her off-field Geo constructs, this set greatly increases that damage by a total of 70 percent, making it her best in slot.

Four-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams is also a solid option, as it increases Chiori’s defense by 30 percent. This set increases defense and Geo damage by extra 24 percent and lets Chiori spend more time on-field. You can also farm this set passively through Artifact Strongbox, which can save you a lot of time and resources.

Artifact stats and substats

Stack them up and watch the magic happen. Image via HoYoverse

Right Artifacts define a character, and right stats and substats define a good Artifact set. Since Chiori is a sub-DPS who scales with defense, but also gains a lot from CRIT stats, her build is straightforward.

Here are the main stats you should look for when grinding for those Artifacts:

Sands : DEF%

: DEF% Goblet : Geo DMG or DEF%

: Geo DMG or DEF% Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Once you get proper main stats, you need to balance them out with decent substats. You should aim for a good CRIT ratio, and as much defense you can get as her substats.

Talent priority

In constructs we trust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other damage dealers, Chiori doesn’t require a ton of investment. While you still want to level her up to 90 to make full use of her defensive scaling, you can completely ignore her basic attacks since her main source of damage comes from her abilities. Here are the talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Your main priority is Chiori’s Elemental Skill which spawns a Geo construct that deals off-field damage. Her Elemental Burst scales with Chiori’s defense and deals AoE Geo damage, so you should max it out.

Best Chiori Constellations

More Primogems, more elegance, and more power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chiori’s kit is already good even without Constellations, but if you really like the character, you can get her Constellation one, as it’s her best one. While other Constellations focus on increasing her damage, her Constellation one lets Chiori work with non-Geo Genshin characters, which is a massive quality of life improvement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy