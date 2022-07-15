All playable characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game was such a smash hit on launch that it inevitably ended up on just about every playable platform including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. The game is also set for release on Nintendo Switch soon.
Genshin takes place in the fantasy land of Teyvat. It features an anime-style open-world environment to explore and an action-based battle system to fight with. Characters also use elemental magic in battle.
As of today, there are a total of 51 playable characters and all of them are able to be used by players, with some unlocking at different points in the story.
Playable characters
These are the current playable characters in the game.
Albedo
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Sword
Albedo is a synthetic human made by the alchemist Rhinedottir. He is now the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.
Aloy
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Bow
Aloy is the protagonist from the Horizon series, appearing in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. She was introduced to Genshin as part of a collaboration event. She is the only crossover character between Guerrilla Games and HoYoverse.
Amber
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Bow
Amber is the only remaining Outrider of the Knights of Favonius. She is known for her generosity and helpful nature and is always ready to assist the citizens of Mondstadt.
Arataki Itto
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Claymore
Arataki Itto is a descendant of the Crimson Oni and is also the current leader and founder of the Arataki Gang. He is a kind-hearted soul who is well-liked and respected by his gang and the citizens of Inazuma City.
Barbara
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Catalyst
Barbara is the deaconess of the Church of Favonius and is also a prominent idol. She is the daughter of Frederica Gunnhildr and Seamus Pegg and the younger sister of Jean.
Beidou
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Claymore
Beidou is the captain of The Crux in Liyue. She is also known for her lack of fear towards Ningguang which has led to them being at odds while also respecting each other.
Bennett
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Sword
Bennett is an orphan raised by the adventurers in Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild. He is currently the only member of “Benny’s Adventure Team” due to all of his ex-teammates leaving because of the misfortune that constantly follows Bennett.
Chongyun
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Claymore
Chongyun is an exorcist from Liyue who was born with excessive yang energy. This makes it so spirits aren’t even able to approach him without fear.
Diluc
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Claymore
Diluc is a part of the Ragnvindr Clan and is the current owner of the Dawn Winery. He is a nobleman who continues to protect Mondstadt even after parting ways with the Knights of Favonius.
Diona
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Bow
Diona is a bartender at the Cat’s Tail who has a hatred for alcohol. Despite her patrons loving her drinks, she wishes to shut down the liquor industry.
Eula
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Claymore
Eula is a descendant of the Lawrence Clan. She is also the captain of the Reconnaissance Company with the Knights of Favonius.
Fischl
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Bow
Fischl is an investigator for Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild. She is accompanied by the night raven Oz and claims to be from a world beyond Teyvat.
Ganyu
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Bow
Ganyu is a Half-Qilin Adeptus under contract with the Geo Archon, Morax. She also serves as the general secretary of the Liyue Qixing.
Gorou
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Bow
Gorou is the courageous and reliable general of the Watatsumi Army.
Hu Tao
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Polearm
Hu Tao is the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue Harbor.
Jean
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Sword
Jean is the daughter of Frederica Gunnhildr and Seamus Pegg and the older sister of Barbara. She is currently the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius.
Kaedehara Kazuha
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Sword
Kaedehara Kuzuha is a wandering samurai of the Kaedehara Clan. He is also a temporary crew member of The Crux.
Kaeya
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Sword
Kaeya is the Cavalry Captain of the Knights of Favonius. He is an eccentric man who is held in high regard by the people of Mondstadt.
Kamisato Ayaka
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Sword
Kamisato Ayaka is the oldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan. As the eldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan and the Shirasagi Himegimi, Ayaka is seen as an ideal warrior to look up to.
Kamisato Ayato
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Sword
Kamisato Ayato is the current head of the Kamisato Clan. He is also the older brother of Kamisato Ayaka as well as the Yashiro Commissioner.
Keqing
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Sword
Keqing is the Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing in Liyue. She prefers to follow her own path instead of letting the gods determine her fate.
Klee
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Catalyst
Klee is the daughter of Alice. While being powerful in her own right, she has also inherited all of the recklessness and destructive tendencies of her mother.
Kujou Sara
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Bow
Kujou Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan of the Tenryou Commission. She is extremely loyal to her clan and the Shogun.
Kuki Shinobu
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Sword
Kuki Shinobu is the right-hand of Arataki Itto and the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang.
Lisa
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Catalyst
Lisa is a powerful mage recognized as Sumeru Akademiya’s most distinguished graduate in the last 200 years. Currently, she serves as the Librarian of the Knights of Favonius.
Mona
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Catalyst
Mona is an astrologist of great skill. She is currently in Mondstadt to avoid confronting her master after accidentally reading his diary.
Ningguang
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Catalyst
Ningguang is the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing. She is also the owner of the floating Jade Chamber in the skies of Liyue.
Noelle
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Claymore
Noelle is an aspiring knight who seeks to one day join the Knights of Favonius. She is working towards that goal by currently serving as a dutiful maid.
Qiqi
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Sword
Qiqi is a zombie resurrected by the Adepti. She is currently in Baizhu’s care and works at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor.
Raiden Shogun
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Polearm
Raiden Shogun is the current vessel of Beelzebul, the Electro Archon of Inazuma.
Razor
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Claymore
Razor was taken in by the Wolf of the North, Andrius, and raised by his wolf pack in Wolvendom. He was abandoned as a child and is slowly integrating into human society.
Rosaria
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Polearm
Rosaria is a nun at the Church of Favonius in the City of Mondstadt.
Sangonomiya Kokomi
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Catalyst
Sangonomiya Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and a descendant of the Sangonomiya Clan. She is also in charge of most of Watatsumi Island’s affairs.
Sayu
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Claymore
Sayu is a ninja from the Shuumatsuban that is struggling with growing tall. She believes sleeping can help her growth.
Shenhe
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Polearm
Shenhe is the daughter of an unnamed exorcist couple. She was taken in and raised by Cloud Retainer after the childhood trauma she suffered.
Shikanoin Heizou
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Catalyst
Shikanoin Heizou is an Inazuman detective who works for the Tenryou Commission.
Sucrose
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Catalyst
Sucrose is an alchemist who specializes in bio-alchemy. She also serves as Albedo’s head assistant.
Tartaglia
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Bow
Tartaglia is the Eleventh of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. He is always looking for a challenge and is extremely susceptible to violence.
Thoma
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Polearm
Thoma is the housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan. Despite originating from Mondstadt, he also serves as a fixer in Inazuma.
Traveler
Rarity: Five Star
Element: N/A
Weapon: Sword
Traveler is the protagonist of the game that players can play. The choices are between either of the two twins—Aether, the brother, and Lumine, the sister.
Venti
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Bow
While Venti is a free-spirited, wine-loving bard of Mondstadt, he is also powerful enough to be the current mortal vessel of Barbatos, the Anemo Archon.
Xiangling
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Polearm
Xiangling is the Head Chef at the Wanmin Restaurant and runs it alongside her father Chef Mao. She isn’t afraid to experiment with recipes and has invented unique dishes.
Xiao
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Polearm
Xiao is an Adeptus that goes by the name Alatus. He is also the sole survivor of the Five Yakshas sent to subdue the demonic spirits that plagued Liyue.
Xingqiu
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Sword
Xingqiu is the second son of the Guild Manager of the Feiyun Commerce Guild in Liyue. He is also a self-proclaimed practitioner of the Guhua Clan’s arts.
Xinyan
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Claymore
Xinyan is a Rock ’n’ Roll enthusiast who is amassing her own fanbase by performing her own concerts throughout Liyue Harbor.
Yae Miko
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Electro
Weapon: Catalyst
Yae Miko is the overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine. She is also the owner of the Yae Publishing House.
Yanfei
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Catalyst
Yanfei is a legal advisor working in Liyue. She is the daughter of an Adeptus father and a Human mother who was raised by Madame Ping.
Yelan
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Hydro
Weapon: Bow
Yelan is an intelligence agent collaborating with Ningguang. She claims to work for the Yanshang Teahouse and the Ministry of Civil Affairs but nobody knows what she really does.
Yoimiya
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Bow
Yoimiya is the daughter of Naganohara Ryuunosuke and is the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks. She is well-loved by everyone on Narukami Island.
Yun Jin
Rarity: Four Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Polearm
Yun Jin is a highly talented dancer, singer, and brewer in Liyue. She currently works at the Heyu Tea House.
Zhongli
Rarity: Five Star
Element: Geo
Weapon: Polearm
Zhongli is a consultant at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. He is also powerful enough to be the current vessel of the Geo Archon, Morax.
Upcoming Characters
These characters were recently announced to be released soon with no fixed release date set in stone yet.
Collei
Rarity: Unknown
Element: Dendro
Weapon: Unknown
Collei is one of the main characters who has appeared in the official Genshin manga. Her quest for vengeance against Barnabas, an agent of the Fatui, is one of the driving forces behind the manga’s main story.
Dainsleif
Rarity: Unknown
Element: Unknown
Weapon: Unknown
Dainsleif is the former knight captain of the Royal Guard of Khaenri’ah. He ended up failing his quest to save Khaenri’ah 500 years ago, thereby causing its destruction. For this failure, he was branded with a curse of immortality to endlessly wander Teyvat till the end of time.
Dori
Rarity: Unknown
Element: Electro
Weapon: Unknown
Dori is known as the most resourceful merchant in Sumeru. This is due to her unknown methods of getting her customers anything they need. These items range from precious gems and rare herbs to exotic items that no one has ever heard of.
Tighnari
Rarity: Unknown
Element: Dendro
Weapon: Unknown
Tighnari is a Forest Watcher who helps travelers if they encounter trouble in the Avidya Forest. But if they are the cause of the trouble themselves, Tighnari might not be so welcoming.