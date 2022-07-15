All playable characters in Genshin Impact

Every character that players can fight as.

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game was such a smash hit on launch that it inevitably ended up on just about every playable platform including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. The game is also set for release on Nintendo Switch soon.

Genshin takes place in the fantasy land of Teyvat. It features an anime-style open-world environment to explore and an action-based battle system to fight with. Characters also use elemental magic in battle.

As of today, there are a total of 51 playable characters and all of them are able to be used by players, with some unlocking at different points in the story.

Playable characters

These are the current playable characters in the game.

Albedo

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Sword

Albedo is a synthetic human made by the alchemist Rhinedottir. He is now the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.

Aloy

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Aloy is the protagonist from the Horizon series, appearing in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. She was introduced to Genshin as part of a collaboration event. She is the only crossover character between Guerrilla Games and HoYoverse.

Amber

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Amber is the only remaining Outrider of the Knights of Favonius. She is known for her generosity and helpful nature and is always ready to assist the citizens of Mondstadt.

Arataki Itto

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Claymore

Arataki Itto is a descendant of the Crimson Oni and is also the current leader and founder of the Arataki Gang. He is a kind-hearted soul who is well-liked and respected by his gang and the citizens of Inazuma City.

Barbara

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Barbara is the deaconess of the Church of Favonius and is also a prominent idol. She is the daughter of Frederica Gunnhildr and Seamus Pegg and the younger sister of Jean.

Beidou

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Beidou is the captain of The Crux in Liyue. She is also known for her lack of fear towards Ningguang which has led to them being at odds while also respecting each other.

Bennett

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Bennett is an orphan raised by the adventurers in Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild. He is currently the only member of “Benny’s Adventure Team” due to all of his ex-teammates leaving because of the misfortune that constantly follows Bennett.

Chongyun

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Chongyun is an exorcist from Liyue who was born with excessive yang energy. This makes it so spirits aren’t even able to approach him without fear.

Diluc

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Diluc is a part of the Ragnvindr Clan and is the current owner of the Dawn Winery. He is a nobleman who continues to protect Mondstadt even after parting ways with the Knights of Favonius.

Diona

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Diona is a bartender at the Cat’s Tail who has a hatred for alcohol. Despite her patrons loving her drinks, she wishes to shut down the liquor industry.

Eula

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Eula is a descendant of the Lawrence Clan. She is also the captain of the Reconnaissance Company with the Knights of Favonius.

Fischl

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Fischl is an investigator for Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild. She is accompanied by the night raven Oz and claims to be from a world beyond Teyvat.

Ganyu

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Ganyu is a Half-Qilin Adeptus under contract with the Geo Archon, Morax. She also serves as the general secretary of the Liyue Qixing.

Gorou

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Bow

Gorou is the courageous and reliable general of the Watatsumi Army.

Hu Tao

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Hu Tao is the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue Harbor.

Jean

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

Jean is the daughter of Frederica Gunnhildr and Seamus Pegg and the older sister of Barbara. She is currently the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius.

Kaedehara Kazuha

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

Kaedehara Kuzuha is a wandering samurai of the Kaedehara Clan. He is also a temporary crew member of The Crux.

Kaeya

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Kaeya is the Cavalry Captain of the Knights of Favonius. He is an eccentric man who is held in high regard by the people of Mondstadt.

Kamisato Ayaka

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Kamisato Ayaka is the oldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan. As the eldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan and the Shirasagi Himegimi, Ayaka is seen as an ideal warrior to look up to.

Kamisato Ayato

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Kamisato Ayato is the current head of the Kamisato Clan. He is also the older brother of Kamisato Ayaka as well as the Yashiro Commissioner.

Keqing

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Keqing is the Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing in Liyue. She prefers to follow her own path instead of letting the gods determine her fate.

Klee

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

Klee is the daughter of Alice. While being powerful in her own right, she has also inherited all of the recklessness and destructive tendencies of her mother.

Kujou Sara

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Kujou Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan of the Tenryou Commission. She is extremely loyal to her clan and the Shogun.

Kuki Shinobu

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Kuki Shinobu is the right-hand of Arataki Itto and the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang.

Lisa

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Catalyst

Lisa is a powerful mage recognized as Sumeru Akademiya’s most distinguished graduate in the last 200 years. Currently, she serves as the Librarian of the Knights of Favonius.

Mona

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Mona is an astrologist of great skill. She is currently in Mondstadt to avoid confronting her master after accidentally reading his diary.

Ningguang

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Catalyst

Ningguang is the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing. She is also the owner of the floating Jade Chamber in the skies of Liyue.

Noelle

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Claymore

Noelle is an aspiring knight who seeks to one day join the Knights of Favonius. She is working towards that goal by currently serving as a dutiful maid.

Qiqi

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Qiqi is a zombie resurrected by the Adepti. She is currently in Baizhu’s care and works at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor.

Raiden Shogun

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Polearm

Raiden Shogun is the current vessel of Beelzebul, the Electro Archon of Inazuma.

Razor

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Razor was taken in by the Wolf of the North, Andrius, and raised by his wolf pack in Wolvendom. He was abandoned as a child and is slowly integrating into human society.

Rosaria

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

Rosaria is a nun at the Church of Favonius in the City of Mondstadt.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Sangonomiya Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and a descendant of the Sangonomiya Clan. She is also in charge of most of Watatsumi Island’s affairs.

Sayu

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Claymore

Sayu is a ninja from the Shuumatsuban that is struggling with growing tall. She believes sleeping can help her growth.

Shenhe

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

Shenhe is the daughter of an unnamed exorcist couple. She was taken in and raised by Cloud Retainer after the childhood trauma she suffered.

Shikanoin Heizou

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Shikanoin Heizou is an Inazuman detective who works for the Tenryou Commission.

Sucrose

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Sucrose is an alchemist who specializes in bio-alchemy. She also serves as Albedo’s head assistant.

Tartaglia

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Tartaglia is the Eleventh of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. He is always looking for a challenge and is extremely susceptible to violence.

Thoma

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Thoma is the housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan. Despite originating from Mondstadt, he also serves as a fixer in Inazuma.

Traveler

Rarity: Five Star

Element: N/A

Weapon: Sword

Traveler is the protagonist of the game that players can play. The choices are between either of the two twins—Aether, the brother, and Lumine, the sister.

Venti

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

While Venti is a free-spirited, wine-loving bard of Mondstadt, he is also powerful enough to be the current mortal vessel of Barbatos, the Anemo Archon.

Xiangling

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Xiangling is the Head Chef at the Wanmin Restaurant and runs it alongside her father Chef Mao. She isn’t afraid to experiment with recipes and has invented unique dishes.

Xiao

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Polearm

Xiao is an Adeptus that goes by the name Alatus. He is also the sole survivor of the Five Yakshas sent to subdue the demonic spirits that plagued Liyue.

Xingqiu

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu is the second son of the Guild Manager of the Feiyun Commerce Guild in Liyue. He is also a self-proclaimed practitioner of the Guhua Clan’s arts.

Xinyan

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Xinyan is a Rock ’n’ Roll enthusiast who is amassing her own fanbase by performing her own concerts throughout Liyue Harbor.

Yae Miko

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Catalyst

Yae Miko is the overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine. She is also the owner of the Yae Publishing House.

Yanfei

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

Yanfei is a legal advisor working in Liyue. She is the daughter of an Adeptus father and a Human mother who was raised by Madame Ping.

Yelan

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Yelan is an intelligence agent collaborating with Ningguang. She claims to work for the Yanshang Teahouse and the Ministry of Civil Affairs but nobody knows what she really does.

Yoimiya

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Yoimiya is the daughter of Naganohara Ryuunosuke and is the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks. She is well-loved by everyone on Narukami Island.

Yun Jin

Rarity: Four Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Polearm

Yun Jin is a highly talented dancer, singer, and brewer in Liyue. She currently works at the Heyu Tea House.

Zhongli

Rarity: Five Star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Polearm

Zhongli is a consultant at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. He is also powerful enough to be the current vessel of the Geo Archon, Morax.

Upcoming Characters

These characters were recently announced to be released soon with no fixed release date set in stone yet.

Collei

Rarity: Unknown

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Unknown

Collei is one of the main characters who has appeared in the official Genshin manga. Her quest for vengeance against Barnabas, an agent of the Fatui, is one of the driving forces behind the manga’s main story.

Dainsleif

Rarity: Unknown

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Unknown

Dainsleif is the former knight captain of the Royal Guard of Khaenri’ah. He ended up failing his quest to save Khaenri’ah 500 years ago, thereby causing its destruction. For this failure, he was branded with a curse of immortality to endlessly wander Teyvat till the end of time.

Dori

Rarity: Unknown

Element: Electro

Weapon: Unknown

Dori is known as the most resourceful merchant in Sumeru. This is due to her unknown methods of getting her customers anything they need. These items range from precious gems and rare herbs to exotic items that no one has ever heard of.

Tighnari

Rarity: Unknown

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Unknown

Tighnari is a Forest Watcher who helps travelers if they encounter trouble in the Avidya Forest. But if they are the cause of the trouble themselves, Tighnari might not be so welcoming.