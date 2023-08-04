All Genshin Impact Version 4.0 livestream redemption codes

Claim them quickly before they expire.

Two Fontaine enemies dancing together.
Image via miHoYo

Each special livestream program miHoYo shares for Genshin Impact unveils tons of new content for the next update. And while all this new content is always exciting, one of Traveler’s favorite parts is the free Primogem codes the devs release throughout the stream that can only be redeemed for around a day after they release.

All Genshin 4.0 codes

Here are all three codes from the Version 4.0 livestream you can redeem.

  • 3BRLL59ZCZKD
    • You’ll receive 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.
  • WA845MQHUHKH
    • You’ll receive 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.
  • ZT8MLL8GCYKM
    • You’ll receive 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Be sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible since they will officially expire on Aug. 4 at 11pm CT. Each time the devs release codes during a special livestream program, they are only active for a very short amount of time, so you’ll want to act quickly to redeem them.

Lyney and Lynette performing on a stage.
With Fontaine’s arrival around the corner, there are many characters you can use these Primogems to obtain. Image via miHoYo

There are many powerful recruits teased to be arriving in the Version 4.0 update and beyond like the Hydro Archon, stage duo Lyney and Lynette, and even the notorious Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino. With so many recruits to look forward to, obtaining the free rewards from the Version 4.0 livestream is especially important so you can increase your chances of obtaining a powerful new playable character.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem any Genshin code, you’ll need to visit the code redemption page. The process works the same regardless of what platform you are redeeming codes for, so all Travelers will need to follow the same process.

Once you’re on the code redemption page, select the server region you play Genshin on and the name of your character will appear in the next box as long as you have selected the correct region. After this, type or copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the redemption code box.

As soon as you hit redeem, the rewards will be delivered to your mailbox in Genshin and you can claim them by opening the game, navigating to your mail, and selecting claim.

