2 Cryo characters set to arrive in Genshin Impact’s next banners

The next banners are going to bring back the chilling winds of winter in Genshin Impact, according to a preview from HoYoverse today.

In addition to two five-star Cryo characters, Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe, more four-star characters from the Element are going to join them in the next Wish Events.

They’ll include the new character Mika and will bring back Diona, another four-star Cryo character. Her last banner was over six months ago and she was released in November 2020.

Diona is an Archer with healing abilities. As such, she’s used as support in most teams. She boasts strong Cryo buffs, which encourage permafreeze compositions.

Mika will have a similar use in Genshin Impact. He features healing and buff abilities as well. He’s seen as a strong addition to Melt (with Fire) and Superconduct (with Electro) teams as a sub-DPS or support.

The Event Wish featuring Kamisayo Ayaka and Shenhe will launch on March 21 and will end on April 11. In addition, the featured five-star weapons will be the Mistsplitter Reforged Sword (strong on Ayaka) and Calamity Queller Polearm (strong on Shenhe).

Players will have three weeks to get more Primogems and buy Wishes to get the featured characters. To help players, the developer is hosting two events: Fungus Mechanicus (from March 23 to April 4) and Spices From the West: Northerly Search (from March 31 to April 10).

Meanwhile, the Windblume Festival event still has a few days to go before ending. Players can earn a precious Crown of Insight by clearing it, in addition to more Primogems and other rewards.