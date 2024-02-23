Category:
YouTuber creates every Smash Bros character in Infinite Craft: Here’s how

It took the YouTuber three days to complete the project.
Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 03:54 pm
super smash bros ultimate
Image via Nintendo

Believe it or not, someone has actually managed to create all Super Smash Bros. characters in Infinite Craft—and it only took them three days to do it. YouTuber thatsnomoon overcame numerous challenges, with one Pokémon, in particular, taking several hours create.

YouTube content creator thatsnomoon uploaded a video on Feb. 21 where he and his friends explored the world of Infinite Craft, a web-based app where players combine terms to create new ones. He set out with the goal of discovering every single Smash Bros. character to date, all 89 of them, taking days to achieve the goal. Starting from simple concepts, thatsnomoon created Super Smash Bros. by combining Brawl and Mario, and adding more Marios produced the rest of the Smash titles. While initially making a lot of sense, like how Yoshi came from combining a lizard and Mario, many of the terms came entirely by accident.

For example, the YouTuber combined Brawl and Canada to get… Captain Falcon? A bounty hunter from outer space? That wasn’t the only weird thing, however, as combining Fish and Smash Bros. resulted in the creation of (drum roll, please…) Pikachu. Infinite Craft truly has infinite possibilities.

Some characters couldn’t even be created from Smash Bros. or other concepts, but their original games instead. Rosalina came from Super Mario Galaxy, which resulted from the combination of Mario and Galaxy.

But perhaps the most dramatic moment of the entire endeavor was when the YouTuber suddenly faced a critical system failure and a blue screen of death, wiping the entirety of the eight-hour-long run. He didn’t give up and continued working towards the ultimate goal. After picking up pace, he had another issue arise: Incineroar. This Pokémon alone took hours to figure out, with seemingly infinite attempts at making him appear. It took the first discovery of the Alolan Fire Type term which, combined with Smash Bros. Ultimate, finally yielded the coveted flaming cat.

In total, it took thatsnomoon three days of incessant crafting to produce the 89-strong roster of the Super Smash Bros. franchise, which spans several games across decades. From obscure side characters to frontline superstars, the YouTuber finally caught them all.

related content
Read Article How to make Book in Infinite Craft
Several Book elements in Infinite Craft
How to make Book in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Manga in Infinite Craft
Image of Manga in Infinite Craft.
How to make Manga in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
Image of Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft.
How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.