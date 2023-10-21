YouTube finally takes action in SSSniperWolf controversy—and everyone’s still furious

This week’s high-profile Jacksfilms and SSsniperwolf drama has reached an epilogue, although its one nobody seems to have wanted.

On Oct. 20, YouTube announced on Twitter it would be taking action against SSsniperwolf in the form of a temporary monetization suspension. The tweet garnered a lot of attention, most of it negative, due to its criticism of both creators. The criticism is mainly indirect and refers only to “both sides,” but it was enough to spark outrage among creators and fans.

“Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place,” the Twitter post read.

https://x.com/teamyoutube/status/1715406957736038476

The top-placing reply comes from none other than JackSepticEye, a well-known Irish YouTuber and content creator who’s been on the platform for over a decade. He defended jacksfilms’ position, saying YouTube cannot compare the two creator’s roles in the controversy.

He wasn’t the only popular creator to chime in on the situation either. Content creator Dolan Dark, who is famously known for his meme compilations and parodies, held a nearly identical position to JackSepticEye: “‘Behavior on both sides’? I don’t recall Jack showing up at SSSniperWolf’s house and posting it online.”

Apart from creators, the community’s been in an uproar in the replies and quote tweets too. YouTube has been largely criticized previously for several indirect statements related to this controversy.

Yesterday, YouTube was under pressure from the community for its “tone deaf” tweets, as well as hypocritical statements on doxxing and its status on the platform.

The drama between Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf began after the former published a series of videos criticizing SSSniperwolf’s reaction-style content on YouTube. It’s slowly picked up pace over the last few weeks, culminating with SSSniperwolf allegedly doxxing Jacksfilms’ family home. With YouTube’s approach, it appears the drama will linger on.

