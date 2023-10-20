Pressure mounts on YouTube to ban SSSniperwolf for doxxing after ‘tone deaf’ tweet

Pressure is growing for YouTube to take action against SSSniperwolf after she unwelcomely showed up at Jacksfilms’ home last week and broadcasted it live on Instagram, revealing his private residence to viewers.

The demand for a response intensified after YouTube sparked controversy with a tweet earlier today saying: “Would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video?” Many agreed it was insensitive to the issue, since the feud between Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf began after he criticized her reaction content, and the doxxing incident was a form of reaction content.

Jacksepticeye, who has been critical of YouTube in the past, called it “dumb.” The 45,000 fans who liked his tweet seem to agree, praising him for being the first big YouTuber to speak up.

Well now this is just dumb — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) October 19, 2023

Another YouTuber, ZackJames, described the response from the Google-owned platform as “tone-deaf” and said it should focus on upholding its terms of service instead, implying SSSniperwolf should be banned. After all, YouTube’s harassment and cyberbullying policies explicitly state harmful behaviors like doxxing aren’t allowed.

YouTube making tone deaf tweets instead of enforcing their TOS. pic.twitter.com/aoloPhHU8K — Zack James (@ZackJamesOBZ) October 18, 2023

Yet, it’s not only YouTubers voicing concern. A growing chorus of people feel the same way.

Some are begging YouTube not to turn a blind eye to the situation. Others are directly urging the platform to ban SSSniperwolf, arguing high-profile content creators should be held to the same standards as smaller content creators, especially when their actions are wrongful and potentially illegal.

At the time of writing, more than 13,000 people have already signed a petition calling for YouTube to demonetize her channel.

Jacksfilms himself has appealed to YouTube to ban SSSniperwolf, providing video evidence to prove his case. But despite his efforts and the pressure from others, SSSniperwolf remains unpunished, even dropping a new video today.

The video, a TikTok reactions clip show, already has 263,000 views.

About the author