XDefiant PC specs: minimum requirements

Two months after a successful closed beta, XDefiant is returning with an open beta for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S players. While console fans can rest easy knowing all they need to do is hit the power button to play, PC players may have some cause for concern if they can’t meet the minimum hardware requirements.

If you didn’t have any issues running XDefiant on PC during the closed beta, then you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the upcoming open beta or its full release later this summer. However, for those jumping into Ubisoft’s newest FPS for the first time on PC, you will want to check the minimum requirements below to see if your machine makes the cut.

XDefiant minimum PC requirements

The developers have specified that the minimum requirements will allow players to achieve 60 frames per second at 1920x1080p resolution with the “Low” graphics preset in the in-game settings. Basically, if you just meet the minimum specs, your game won’t look great, but it will run as smoothly as it would on console.

You can see the exact minimum requirements for XDefiant below.

Operating system : Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz RAM : 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card : AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB)

: AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB) Hard drive : 65GB available storage

: 65GB available storage DirectX version: DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

These minimum specs are terrific news for potential XDefiant players on PC, as the hardware listed is nearly a decade old at this point. The processors are considered low-end and the graphics cards are some of the most popular budget cards on the market. Moreover, players will only need the standard eight GB of RAM and 65GB on a hard drive, meaning that an SSD is not required to play.

If your PC exceeds these requirements, you can also check out the recommended specs:

Operating system : Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz RAM : 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card : AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)

: AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) Hard drive : 65GB available storage (SSD recommended)

: 65GB available storage (SSD recommended) DirectX version: DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

As you can see, the only real change in the recommended specs is doubling the required RAM and buffing up the GPU ever so slightly. These specs will give players 60 FPS at 1080p with “High” settings enabled. Anything beyond the minimum and recommended specs will allow players to achieve a higher FPS or possibly bump up their resolution to 1440p.

The developers have also stipulated that laptop GPUs will work as long as they meet the requirements of their desktop counterparts. You can test out your rig and its performance on XDefiant when the open beta launches on June 20.

