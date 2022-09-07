Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and starting with ‘T’

For longtime players, it shouldn’t be hard to guess the answer to Wordle, at least on most days. But even with practice and a strategy in place, some days might make you feel stuck, in need of outside help to know where to go next.

If that is the case for you today after finding a starting “T” and a “U” somewhere in the word, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “U” and starting with “T” to try on Wordle

TABUN

TABUS

TALUK

TALUS

TAPUS

TATOU

TATUS

TAUBE

TAULD

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAUTS

TAXUS

TEGUA

TEGUS

TENDU

TENUE

TEUCH

TEUGH

THOUS

THRUM

THUDS

THUGS

THUJA

THUMB

THUMP

THUNK

THURL

THUYA

TITUP

TOFUS

TOGUE

TOLUS

TONUS

TOQUE

TORUS

TOUCH

TOUGH

TOUKS

TOUNS

TOURS

TOUSE

TOUSY

TOUTS

TOUZE

TOUZY

TROUT

TRUCE

TRUCK

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

TRUGO

TRUGS

TRULL

TRULY

TRUMP

TRUNK

TRUSS

TRUST

TRUTH

TSUBA

TSUBO

TUANS

TUART

TUATH

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAR

TUBAS

TUBBY

TUBED

TUBER

TUBES

TUCKS

TUFAS

TUFFE

TUFFS

TUFTS

TUFTY

TUGRA

TUILE

TUINA

TUISM

TUKTU

TULES

TULIP

TULLE

TULPA

TULSI

TUMID

TUMMY

TUMOR

TUMPS

TUMPY

TUNAS

TUNDS

TUNED

TUNER

TUNES

TUNGS

TUNIC

TUNNY

TUPEK

TUPIK

TUPLE

TUQUE

TURBO

TURDS

TURFS

TURFY

TURKS

TURME

TURMS

TURNS

TURNT

TURPS

TURRS

TUSHY

TUSKS

TUSKY

TUTEE

TUTOR

TUTTI

TUTTY

TUTUS

TUXES

TUYER

To start narrowing down the list, the first thing you can do is analyze the placement of the “U.” If you don’t know exactly where it is yet, at least you know one or two places of the word where it can’t be—so use that to your advantage. Cross out all the options where the “U” is in the wrong position, to make sure you avoid repeating any of those.

In addition to the placement of the letters you already know, the next step should be finding out what other letters are present in the word. To do that, start by crossing out all words containing letters that came out gray for you today in a previous guess. You should always assume they will all be different from each other and use guesses to test as many different letters as you can at once, but there is a chance that at least one of the letters is repeated. That applies to the new letters and to the “T” and the “U” as well. A word like “TUTUS,” for example, though it is not a possible answer for being a plural form, is a possible guess in the game and both the “T” and the “U” are repeated.

Following these tips and making sure to not re-use wrong letters and placements, you should at least be close to finding the answer within the six-guess limit.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).