Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and starting with ‘T’

For longtime players, it shouldn’t be hard to guess the answer to Wordle, at least on most days. But even with practice and a strategy in place, some days might make you feel stuck, in need of outside help to know where to go next.
If that is the case for you today after finding a starting “T” and a “U” somewhere in the word, check out the list below for some ideas.
Five-letter words with “U” and starting with “T” to try on Wordle
- TABUN
- TABUS
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TAPUS
- TATOU
- TATUS
- TAUBE
- TAULD
- TAUNT
- TAUON
- TAUPE
- TAUTS
- TAXUS
- TEGUA
- TEGUS
- TENDU
- TENUE
- TEUCH
- TEUGH
- THOUS
- THRUM
- THUDS
- THUGS
- THUJA
- THUMB
- THUMP
- THUNK
- THURL
- THUYA
- TITUP
- TOFUS
- TOGUE
- TOLUS
- TONUS
- TOQUE
- TORUS
- TOUCH
- TOUGH
- TOUKS
- TOUNS
- TOURS
- TOUSE
- TOUSY
- TOUTS
- TOUZE
- TOUZY
- TROUT
- TRUCE
- TRUCK
- TRUED
- TRUER
- TRUES
- TRUGO
- TRUGS
- TRULL
- TRULY
- TRUMP
- TRUNK
- TRUSS
- TRUST
- TRUTH
- TSUBA
- TSUBO
- TUANS
- TUART
- TUATH
- TUBAE
- TUBAL
- TUBAR
- TUBAS
- TUBBY
- TUBED
- TUBER
- TUBES
- TUCKS
- TUFAS
- TUFFE
- TUFFS
- TUFTS
- TUFTY
- TUGRA
- TUILE
- TUINA
- TUISM
- TUKTU
- TULES
- TULIP
- TULLE
- TULPA
- TULSI
- TUMID
- TUMMY
- TUMOR
- TUMPS
- TUMPY
- TUNAS
- TUNDS
- TUNED
- TUNER
- TUNES
- TUNGS
- TUNIC
- TUNNY
- TUPEK
- TUPIK
- TUPLE
- TUQUE
- TURBO
- TURDS
- TURFS
- TURFY
- TURKS
- TURME
- TURMS
- TURNS
- TURNT
- TURPS
- TURRS
- TUSHY
- TUSKS
- TUSKY
- TUTEE
- TUTOR
- TUTTI
- TUTTY
- TUTUS
- TUXES
- TUYER
To start narrowing down the list, the first thing you can do is analyze the placement of the “U.” If you don’t know exactly where it is yet, at least you know one or two places of the word where it can’t be—so use that to your advantage. Cross out all the options where the “U” is in the wrong position, to make sure you avoid repeating any of those.
In addition to the placement of the letters you already know, the next step should be finding out what other letters are present in the word. To do that, start by crossing out all words containing letters that came out gray for you today in a previous guess. You should always assume they will all be different from each other and use guesses to test as many different letters as you can at once, but there is a chance that at least one of the letters is repeated. That applies to the new letters and to the “T” and the “U” as well. A word like “TUTUS,” for example, though it is not a possible answer for being a plural form, is a possible guess in the game and both the “T” and the “U” are repeated.
Following these tips and making sure to not re-use wrong letters and placements, you should at least be close to finding the answer within the six-guess limit.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).