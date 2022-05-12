Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ as the only vowel

Wordle is a casual, peaceful, and relaxing game to pass the time while having a coffee or taking a break from work. Even those players who want a bigger challenge and are looking to compete with their friends are spending time having fun and developing their vocabulary skills, after all, until you find the right answer you’re sure to come across some new words.
And if Wordle is too easy and you need other challenges, the New York Times site has other daily games for you to try in addition to the various alternative versions of Wordle.
If your daily Wordle game is not very easy and even with your strategies you only managed to discover the secret word has a single vowel, the vowel ‘U’, here are some five-letter words in which ‘U’ is the only vowel, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘U’ as the only vowel to try on Wordle
- about
- abuse
- abuts
- abuzz
- acute
- adieu
- adult
- adunc
- adust
- afoul
- aglus
- agued
- agues
- ahull
- ajuga
- album
- algum
- almud
- almug
- aloud
- alula
- alums
- amour
- ampul
- amuck
- amuse
- ankus
- annul
- anura
- aquae
- aquas
- arcus
- argue
- argus
- arums
- ascus
- asura
- audad
- audio
- audit
- auger
- aught
- aulic
- aunts
- aunty
- aurae
- aural
- aurar
- auras
- aurei
- aures
- auric
- auris
- autos
- auxin
- awful
- azuki
- azure
- babul
- babus
- battu
- bauds
- baulk
- bayou
- beaus
- beaut
- beaux
- begum
- begun
- bhuts
- bijou
- blubs
- blued
- bluer
- blues
- bluet
- bluey
- bluff
- blume
- blunt
- blurb
- blurs
- blurt
- blush
- boeuf
- bogus
- bolus
- bonus
- bosun
- bough
- boule
- boult
- bound
- bourg
- bourn
- bouse
- bousy
- bouts
- brugh
- bruin
- bruit
- brume
- brung
- brunt
- brush
- brusk
- brute
- bruts
- bubal
- bubbe
- bucko
- bucks
- buddy
- budge
- buffi
- buffo
- buffs
- buffy
- buggy
- bugle
- buhls
- buhrs
- build
- built
- bulbs
- bulge
- bulgy
- bulks
- bulky
- bulla
- bulls
- bully
- bumfs
- bumph
- bumps
- bumpy
- bunas
- bunch
- bunco
- bunds
- bundt
- bungs
- bunko
- bunks
- bunns
- bunny
- bunts
- bunya
- buoys
- buppy
- buran
- buras
- burbs
- burds
- buret
- burfi
- burgh
- burgs
- burin
- burka
- burke
- burks
- burls
- burly
- burns
- burnt
- burps
- burqa
- burro
- burrs
- burry
- bursa
- burse
- burst
- busby
- bused
- buses
- bushy
- busks
- busts
- busty
- butch
- buteo
- butes
- butle
- butoh
- butte
- butts
- butty
- butut
- butyl
- buxom
- buyer
- buzzy
- caput
- casus
- cauld
- caulk
- cauls
- cauri
- cause
- cecum
- centu
- chiru
- chubs
- chuck
- chufa
- chuff
- chugs
- chump
- chums
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- chuse
- chute
- cloud
- clour
- clout
- clubs
- cluck
- clued
- clues
- clump
- clung
- clunk
- conus
- coqui
- cornu
- couch
- coude
- cough
- could
- count
- coupe
- coups
- court
- couth
- coyau
- coypu
- croup
- cruck
- crude
- crudo
- cruds
- cruel
- cruet
- cruft
- crumb
- crump
- crunk
- cruor
- crura
- cruse
- crush
- crust
- cubby
- cubeb
- cubed
- cuber
- cubes
- cubic
- cubit
- cuddy
- cuffs
- cuifs
- cuing
- cuish
- cukes
- culch
- culet
- culex
- culls
- cully
- culms
- culpa
- culti
- cults
- cumin
- cunit
- cupel
- cupid
- cuppa
- cuppy
- curbs
- curch
- curds
- curdy
- cured
- curer
- cures
- curet
- curfs
- curia
- curie
- curio
- curls
- curly
- curns
- currs
- curry
- curse
- curst
- curve
- curvy
- cusec
- cushy
- cusks
- cusps
- cusso
- cutch
- cuter
- cutes
- cutey
- cutie
- cutin
- cutis
- cutty
- cutup
- cuvee
- cuzes
- datum
- daube
- daubs
- dauby
- daunt
- dauts
- debug
- debur
- debut
- degum
- demur
- deuce
- dhuti
- donut
- doubt
- douce
- dough
- doula
- douma
- doums
- doura
- douse
- douts
- drouk
- drubs
- drugs
- druid
- drums
- drunk
- drupe
- druse
- duads
- duals
- ducal
- ducat
- duces
- duchy
- ducks
- ducky
- ducts
- duddy
- duded
- dudes
- duels
- duets
- duffs
- dufus
- duits
- duked
- dukes
- dulce
- dulia
- dulls
- dully
- dulse
- dumas
- dumbo
- dumbs
- dumka
- dumky
- dummy
- dumps
- dumpy
- dunam
- dunce
- dunch
- dunes
- dungs
- dungy
- dunks
- dunts
- duomi
- duomo
- duped
- duper
- dupes
- duple
- dural
- duras
- dured
- dures
- durns
- duroc
- duros
- durra
- durrs
- durst
- dusks
- dusky
- dusts
- dusty
- dutch
- duvet
- ecrus
- educe
- educt
- elude
- elute
- emeus
- endue
- ennui
- ensue
- enure
- equal
- eques
- equid
- equip
- eruct
- erugo
- erupt
- eruvs
- etude
- etuis
- euros
- exude
- exult
- exurb
- fanum
- faugh
- fauld
- fault
- fauna
- fauns
- fauve
- favus
- femur
- fetus
- feuar
- feuds
- feued
- fichu
- ficus
- filum
- fique
- flour
- flout
- flubs
- flued
- flues
- fluff
- fluid
- fluke
- fluky
- flume
- flump
- flung
- flunk
- fluor
- flush
- flute
- fluty
- fluyt
- focus
- fondu
- forum
- fouls
- found
- fount
- fours
- fraud
- frugs
- fruit
- frump
- fubsy
- fucus
- fuddy
- fudge
- fudgy
- fuels
- fugal
- fuggy
- fugio
- fugle
- fugue
- fujis
- fulls
- fully
- fumed
- fumer
- fumes
- fumet
- fundi
- funds
- fungi
- fungo
- funks
- funky
- funny
- furan
- furls
- furor
- furry
- furze
- furzy
- fused
- fusee
- fusel
- fuses
- fusil
- fussy
- fusty
- futon
- fuzed
- fuzee
- fuzes
- fuzil
- fuzzy
- gamut
- gauch
- gauds
- gaudy
- gauge
- gault
- gaums
- gaunt
- gaurs
- gauss
- gauze
- gauzy
- genua
- genus
- getup
- geums
- ghaut
- ghoul
- gigue
- glout
- glued
- gluer
- glues
- gluey
- glugs
- glume
- glums
- gluon
- glute
- gluts
- gouge
- gourd
- gouts
- gouty
- group
- grout
- grubs
- gruel
- grues
- gruff
- grume
- grump
- grunt
- guaco
- guano
- guans
- guard
- guars
- guava
- gucks
- gudes
- guess
- guest
- guffs
- guide
- guids
- guild
- guile
- guilt
- guiro
- guise
- gulag
- gular
- gulch
- gules
- gulfs
- gulfy
- gulls
- gully
- gulps
- gulpy
- gumbo
- gumma
- gummi
- gummy
- gunge
- gungy
- gunks
- gunky
- gunny
- guppy
- gurdy
- gurge
- gurry
- gursh
- gushy
- gussy
- gusto
- gusts
- gusty
- gutsy
- gutta
- gutty
- guyed
- guyot
- gyrus
- habus
- haiku
- hakus
- haugh
- haulm
- hauls
- haunt
- haute
- heuch
- heugh
- hilum
- hilus
- hocus
- hokku
- hokum
- hound
- houri
- hours
- house
- hubby
- hucks
- huffs
- huffy
- huger
- huggy
- hulas
- hulks
- hulky
- hullo
- hulls
- human
- humic
- humid
- humor
- humph
- humps
- humpy
- hunch
- hunks
- hunky
- hunts
- hurds
- hurls
- hurly
- hurry
- hurst
- hurts
- husks
- husky
- hussy
- hutch
- huzza
- ictus
- iglus
- ileum
- ileus
- ilium
- imaum
- imbue
- incur
- incus
- indue
- input
- inrun
- inure
- inurn
- issue
- jauks
- jaunt
- jaups
- jehus
- jorum
- joual
- jouks
- joule
- joust
- jubas
- jubes
- jucos
- judas
- judge
- judgy
- judos
- jugal
- juice
- juicy
- juked
- jukes
- julep
- jumar
- jumbo
- jumps
- jumpy
- junco
- junks
- junky
- junta
- junto
- jupes
- jupon
- jural
- jurat
- jurel
- juror
- justs
- jutes
- jutty
- juvie
- kagus
- kanzu
- kapus
- kaput
- kauri
- kaury
- khoum
- kluge
- klutz
- knaur
- knout
- knurl
- knurr
- knurs
- kokum
- kombu
- korun
- kraut
- krubi
- kubie
- kudos
- kufis
- kugel
- kukri
- kulak
- kulfi
- kumis
- kumys
- kurta
- kusso
- larum
- lauan
- lauds
- laugh
- laura
- layup
- lehua
- lemur
- letup
- leuds
- lieus
- linum
- locum
- locus
- lotus
- lough
- louie
- louis
- louma
- loupe
- loups
- lours
- loury
- louse
- lousy
- louts
- lubed
- lubes
- luces
- lucid
- lucks
- lucky
- lucre
- ludes
- ludic
- ludos
- luffa
- luffs
- luged
- luger
- luges
- lulls
- lumas
- lumen
- lumps
- lumpy
- lunar
- lunas
- lunch
- lunes
- lunet
- lunge
- lungi
- lungs
- lunks
- lunts
- lupin
- lurch
- lured
- lurer
- lures
- lurid
- lurks
- lusts
- lusty
- lutea
- luted
- lutes
- luvvy
- luxer
- luxes
- magus
- mahua
- manus
- maqui
- mauds
- mauls
- maund
- mausy
- mauts
- mauve
- mauzy
- menus
- meous
- miaou
- miaul
- minus
- mixup
- modus
- mogul
- mohur
- momus
- mouch
- moues
- mould
- moult
- mound
- mount
- mourn
- mouse
- mousy
- mouth
- mucho
- mucid
- mucin
- mucks
- mucky
- mucor
- mucro
- muddy
- mudra
- muffs
- mufti
- muggs
- muggy
- muhly
- mujik
- mulch
- mulct
- muled
- mules
- muley
- mulie
- mulla
- mulls
- mumms
- mummy
- mumps
- mumsy
- munch
- mungo
- mungs
- munis
- muons
- mural
- muras
- mured
- mures
- murex
- murid
- murks
- murky
- murra
- murre
- murrs
- murry
- musca
- mused
- muser
- muses
- mushy
- music
- musks
- musky
- musos
- mussy
- musth
- musts
- musty
- mutch
- muted
- muter
- mutes
- muton
- mutts
- muxed
- muxes
- muzak
- muzzy
- nairu
- negus
- neuks
- neume
- neums
- nevus
- nexus
- nidus
- nisus
- nodus
- notum
- nouns
- noyau
- nubby
- nubia
- nucha
- nuder
- nudes
- nudge
- nudie
- nudzh
- nuffs
- nuked
- nukes
- nulls
- numbs
- numen
- nummy
- nurds
- nurls
- nurse
- nutso
- nutsy
- nutty
- oakum
- occur
- oculi
- odeum
- odium
- odour
- oleum
- onium
- opium
- otaku
- ought
- ounce
- ouphe
- ouphs
- ourie
- ousel
- ousts
- outby
- outdo
- outed
- outer
- outgo
- outre
- outro
- ouzel
- ouzos
- ovule
- pareu
- pauas
- pause
- pelau
- perdu
- phuts
- picul
- pilau
- pilus
- pinup
- pious
- pique
- pluck
- plugs
- plumb
- plume
- plump
- plums
- plumy
- plunk
- pluot
- plush
- poilu
- ponzu
- pouch
- pouff
- poufs
- poult
- pound
- pours
- pouts
- pouty
- poyou
- prahu
- praus
- proud
- prude
- prune
- pruta
- pseud
- pubes
- pubic
- pubis
- puces
- pucka
- pucks
- pudge
- pudgy
- pudic
- puffs
- puffy
- puggy
- pujah
- pujas
- puked
- pukes
- pukey
- pukka
- pulao
- pulas
- puled
- puler
- pules
- pulik
- pulis
- pulka
- pulks
- pulls
- pulps
- pulpy
- pulse
- pumas
- pumps
- punas
- punch
- pungs
- punji
- punka
- punks
- punky
- punny
- punto
- punts
- punty
- pupae
- pupal
- pupas
- pupil
- puppy
- purda
- puree
- purer
- purge
- purin
- puris
- purls
- purrs
- purse
- pursy
- purty
- puses
- pushy
- puton
- putti
- putto
- putts
- putty
- quack
- quads
- quaff
- quags
- quail
- quais
- quake
- quaky
- quale
- qualm
- quant
- quare
- quark
- quart
- quash
- quasi
- quass
- quate
- quays
- qubit
- quean
- queen
- queer
- quell
- quern
- query
- quest
- queys
- quick
- quids
- quiet
- quiff
- quill
- quilt
- quins
- quint
- quips
- quire
- quirk
- quirt
- quite
- quits
- quods
- quoin
- quoit
- quoll
- quota
- quote
- quoth
- qursh
- rakus
- ramus
- rebus
- rebut
- rebuy
- recur
- recut
- redub
- redux
- rerun
- reuse
- revue
- rheum
- rhumb
- risus
- rogue
- roque
- rouen
- roues
- rouge
- rough
- round
- roups
- roupy
- rouse
- roust
- route
- routh
- routs
- ruana
- rubby
- rubel
- rubes
- ruble
- rubli
- ruche
- rucks
- rudds
- ruddy
- ruder
- ruers
- ruffe
- ruffs
- rugae
- rugal
- rugby
- ruing
- ruins
- rukhs
- ruled
- ruler
- rules
- rumba
- rumen
- rumly
- rummy
- rumor
- rumps
- runes
- rungs
- runic
- runny
- runts
- runty
- rupee
- rural
- ruses
- rushy
- rusks
- rusts
- rusty
- ruths
- rutin
- rutty
- sadhu
- sagum
- sajou
- salut
- samfu
- sauce
- sauch
- saucy
- saugh
- sauls
- sault
- sauna
- saury
- saute
- scaup
- scaur
- schul
- scour
- scout
- scrub
- scrum
- scuba
- scudi
- scudo
- scuds
- scuff
- sculk
- scull
- sculp
- scums
- scups
- scurf
- scuta
- scute
- scuts
- scuzz
- sebum
- sedum
- segue
- serum
- setup
- shaul
- shiur
- shlub
- shout
- shoyu
- shrub
- shrug
- shtum
- shuck
- shuln
- shuls
- shuns
- shunt
- shura
- shush
- shute
- shuts
- sieur
- sinus
- sirup
- situp
- situs
- skuas
- skulk
- skull
- skunk
- slubs
- slued
- slues
- sluff
- slugs
- slump
- slums
- slung
- slunk
- slurb
- slurp
- slurs
- slush
- smush
- smuts
- snafu
- snout
- snubs
- snuck
- snuff
- snugs
- sojus
- solum
- solus
- sorus
- sough
- souks
- souls
- sound
- soups
- soupy
- sours
- souse
- south
- soyuz
- spout
- sprue
- sprug
- spuds
- spued
- spues
- spume
- spumy
- spunk
- spurn
- spurs
- spurt
- sputa
- squab
- squad
- squat
- squeg
- squib
- squid
- stoup
- stour
- stout
- strum
- strut
- stubs
- stuck
- studs
- study
- stuff
- stull
- stump
- stums
- stung
- stunk
- stuns
- stunt
- stupa
- stupe
- sturt
- suave
- subah
- subas
- suber
- sucks
- sucky
- sucre
- sudds
- sudor
- sudsy
- suede
- suers
- suete
- suets
- suety
- sugar
- sughs
- suing
- suint
- suite
- suits
- sukhs
- sulci
- sulfa
- sulfo
- sulks
- sulky
- sully
- sulus
- sumac
- sumis
- summa
- sumos
- sumps
- sunna
- sunns
- sunny
- super
- supes
- supra
- surah
- sural
- suras
- surds
- surer
- surfs
- surfy
- surge
- surgy
- surly
- surra
- sused
- suses
- sushi
- sutra
- sutta
- swoun
- swung
- syrup
- tabun
- tabus
- taluk
- talus
- taunt
- tauon
- taupe
- tauts
- taxus
- tegua
- tegus
- tendu
- teuch
- teugh
- thous
- thrum
- thuds
- thugs
- thuja
- thumb
- thump
- thunk
- thurl
- thuya
- tofus
- togue
- tolus
- tonus
- toque
- torus
- touch
- tough
- tours
- touse
- touts
- trout
- truce
- truck
- trued
- truer
- trues
- trugs
- trull
- truly
- trump
- trunk
- truss
- trust
- truth
- tsuba
- tsubo
- tubae
- tubal
- tubas
- tubby
- tubed
- tuber
- tubes
- tucks
- tufas
- tuffs
- tufts
- tufty
- tuile
- tules
- tulip
- tulle
- tulsi
- tumid
- tummy
- tumor
- tumps
- tunas
- tuned
- tuner
- tunes
- tungs
- tunic
- tunny
- tupik
- turbo
- turfs
- turfy
- turks
- turns
- turps
- turrs
- tushy
- tusks
- tusky
- tutee
- tutor
- tutti
- tutty
- tuxes
- tuyer
- udder
- udons
- uhlan
- ukase
- ulama
- ulans
- ulcer
- ulema
- ulnad
- ulnae
- ulnar
- ulnas
- ulpan
- ultra
- ulvas
- umami
- umbel
- umber
- umbos
- umbra
- umiac
- umiak
- umiaq
- ummah
- ummas
- ummed
- umped
- umphs
- umpty
- unais
- unapt
- unarm
- unary
- unban
- unbar
- unbid
- unbox
- uncap
- uncia
- uncle
- uncos
- uncoy
- uncus
- uncut
- undee
- under
- undid
- undos
- unfed
- unfit
- unfix
- ungot
- unhat
- unhip
- unica
- unify
- union
- unite
- units
- unity
- unjam
- unlay
- unled
- unlet
- unlit
- unman
- unmet
- unmew
- unmix
- unpeg
- unpen
- unpin
- unrig
- unrip
- unsaw
- unsay
- unsee
- unset
- unsew
- unsex
- untie
- until
- unwed
- unwet
- unwit
- unwon
- unzip
- upbow
- upbye
- updos
- updry
- upend
- uplit
- upped
- upper
- upset
- uraei
- urare
- urari
- urase
- urate
- urban
- urbia
- ureal
- ureas
- uredo
- ureic
- urged
- urger
- urges
- urial
- urine
- urped
- ursae
- ursid
- usage
- users
- usher
- using
- usnea
- uteri
- utile
- utter
- uveae
- uveal
- uveas
- vacua
- vague
- vagus
- value
- varus
- vatus
- vault
- vaunt
- velum
- venue
- vertu
- virtu
- virus
- vodou
- vodun
- vogue
- vouch
- vrouw
- vuggs
- vuggy
- vughs
- vulgo
- vulns
- vulva
- wamus
- waugh
- wauks
- wauls
- whaup
- whump
- whups
- woful
- would
- wound
- wrung
- wuddy
- wurst
- wussy
- xerus
- yamun
- yauds
- yauld
- yaups
- yeuks
- yeuky
- young
- yourn
- yours
- youse
- youth
- yuans
- yucas
- yucca
- yucch
- yucks
- yucky
- yugas
- yuked
- yukes
- yukky
- yulan
- yules
- yummy
- yupon
- yuppy
- yurta
- yurts
- zebus
- zouks
- zuppa
- zuzim
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.