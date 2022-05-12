Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ as the only vowel

Wordle is a casual, peaceful, and relaxing game to pass the time while having a coffee or taking a break from work. Even those players who want a bigger challenge and are looking to compete with their friends are spending time having fun and developing their vocabulary skills, after all, until you find the right answer you’re sure to come across some new words.

And if Wordle is too easy and you need other challenges, the New York Times site has other daily games for you to try in addition to the various alternative versions of Wordle.

If your daily Wordle game is not very easy and even with your strategies you only managed to discover the secret word has a single vowel, the vowel ‘U’, here are some five-letter words in which ‘U’ is the only vowel, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ as the only vowel to try on Wordle

about

abuse

abuts

abuzz

acute

adieu

adult

adunc

adust

afoul

aglus

agued

agues

ahull

ajuga

album

algum

almud

almug

aloud

alula

alums

amour

ampul

amuck

amuse

ankus

annul

anura

aquae

aquas

arcus

argue

argus

arums

ascus

asura

audad

audio

audit

auger

aught

aulic

aunts

aunty

aurae

aural

aurar

auras

aurei

aures

auric

auris

autos

auxin

awful

azuki

azure

babul

babus

battu

bauds

baulk

bayou

beaus

beaut

beaux

begum

begun

bhuts

bijou

blubs

blued

bluer

blues

bluet

bluey

bluff

blume

blunt

blurb

blurs

blurt

blush

boeuf

bogus

bolus

bonus

bosun

bough

boule

boult

bound

bourg

bourn

bouse

bousy

bouts

brugh

bruin

bruit

brume

brung

brunt

brush

brusk

brute

bruts

bubal

bubbe

bucko

bucks

buddy

budge

buffi

buffo

buffs

buffy

buggy

bugle

buhls

buhrs

build

built

bulbs

bulge

bulgy

bulks

bulky

bulla

bulls

bully

bumfs

bumph

bumps

bumpy

bunas

bunch

bunco

bunds

bundt

bungs

bunko

bunks

bunns

bunny

bunts

bunya

buoys

buppy

buran

buras

burbs

burds

buret

burfi

burgh

burgs

burin

burka

burke

burks

burls

burly

burns

burnt

burps

burqa

burro

burrs

burry

bursa

burse

burst

busby

bused

buses

bushy

busks

busts

busty

butch

buteo

butes

butle

butoh

butte

butts

butty

butut

butyl

buxom

buyer

buzzy

caput

casus

cauld

caulk

cauls

cauri

cause

cecum

centu

chiru

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

cloud

clour

clout

clubs

cluck

clued

clues

clump

clung

clunk

conus

coqui

cornu

couch

coude

cough

could

count

coupe

coups

court

couth

coyau

coypu

croup

cruck

crude

crudo

cruds

cruel

cruet

cruft

crumb

crump

crunk

cruor

crura

cruse

crush

crust

cubby

cubeb

cubed

cuber

cubes

cubic

cubit

cuddy

cuffs

cuifs

cuing

cuish

cukes

culch

culet

culex

culls

cully

culms

culpa

culti

cults

cumin

cunit

cupel

cupid

cuppa

cuppy

curbs

curch

curds

curdy

cured

curer

cures

curet

curfs

curia

curie

curio

curls

curly

curns

currs

curry

curse

curst

curve

curvy

cusec

cushy

cusks

cusps

cusso

cutch

cuter

cutes

cutey

cutie

cutin

cutis

cutty

cutup

cuvee

cuzes

datum

daube

daubs

dauby

daunt

dauts

debug

debur

debut

degum

demur

deuce

dhuti

donut

doubt

douce

dough

doula

douma

doums

doura

douse

douts

drouk

drubs

drugs

druid

drums

drunk

drupe

druse

duads

duals

ducal

ducat

duces

duchy

ducks

ducky

ducts

duddy

duded

dudes

duels

duets

duffs

dufus

duits

duked

dukes

dulce

dulia

dulls

dully

dulse

dumas

dumbo

dumbs

dumka

dumky

dummy

dumps

dumpy

dunam

dunce

dunch

dunes

dungs

dungy

dunks

dunts

duomi

duomo

duped

duper

dupes

duple

dural

duras

dured

dures

durns

duroc

duros

durra

durrs

durst

dusks

dusky

dusts

dusty

dutch

duvet

ecrus

educe

educt

elude

elute

emeus

endue

ennui

ensue

enure

equal

eques

equid

equip

eruct

erugo

erupt

eruvs

etude

etuis

euros

exude

exult

exurb

fanum

faugh

fauld

fault

fauna

fauns

fauve

favus

femur

fetus

feuar

feuds

feued

fichu

ficus

filum

fique

flour

flout

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

focus

fondu

forum

fouls

found

fount

fours

fraud

frugs

fruit

frump

fubsy

fucus

fuddy

fudge

fudgy

fuels

fugal

fuggy

fugio

fugle

fugue

fujis

fulls

fully

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

fundi

funds

fungi

fungo

funks

funky

funny

furan

furls

furor

furry

furze

furzy

fused

fusee

fusel

fuses

fusil

fussy

fusty

futon

fuzed

fuzee

fuzes

fuzil

fuzzy

gamut

gauch

gauds

gaudy

gauge

gault

gaums

gaunt

gaurs

gauss

gauze

gauzy

genua

genus

getup

geums

ghaut

ghoul

gigue

glout

glued

gluer

glues

gluey

glugs

glume

glums

gluon

glute

gluts

gouge

gourd

gouts

gouty

group

grout

grubs

gruel

grues

gruff

grume

grump

grunt

guaco

guano

guans

guard

guars

guava

gucks

gudes

guess

guest

guffs

guide

guids

guild

guile

guilt

guiro

guise

gulag

gular

gulch

gules

gulfs

gulfy

gulls

gully

gulps

gulpy

gumbo

gumma

gummi

gummy

gunge

gungy

gunks

gunky

gunny

guppy

gurdy

gurge

gurry

gursh

gushy

gussy

gusto

gusts

gusty

gutsy

gutta

gutty

guyed

guyot

gyrus

habus

haiku

hakus

haugh

haulm

hauls

haunt

haute

heuch

heugh

hilum

hilus

hocus

hokku

hokum

hound

houri

hours

house

hubby

hucks

huffs

huffy

huger

huggy

hulas

hulks

hulky

hullo

hulls

human

humic

humid

humor

humph

humps

humpy

hunch

hunks

hunky

hunts

hurds

hurls

hurly

hurry

hurst

hurts

husks

husky

hussy

hutch

huzza

ictus

iglus

ileum

ileus

ilium

imaum

imbue

incur

incus

indue

input

inrun

inure

inurn

issue

jauks

jaunt

jaups

jehus

jorum

joual

jouks

joule

joust

jubas

jubes

jucos

judas

judge

judgy

judos

jugal

juice

juicy

juked

jukes

julep

jumar

jumbo

jumps

jumpy

junco

junks

junky

junta

junto

jupes

jupon

jural

jurat

jurel

juror

justs

jutes

jutty

juvie

kagus

kanzu

kapus

kaput

kauri

kaury

khoum

kluge

klutz

knaur

knout

knurl

knurr

knurs

kokum

kombu

korun

kraut

krubi

kubie

kudos

kufis

kugel

kukri

kulak

kulfi

kumis

kumys

kurta

kusso

larum

lauan

lauds

laugh

laura

layup

lehua

lemur

letup

leuds

lieus

linum

locum

locus

lotus

lough

louie

louis

louma

loupe

loups

lours

loury

louse

lousy

louts

lubed

lubes

luces

lucid

lucks

lucky

lucre

ludes

ludic

ludos

luffa

luffs

luged

luger

luges

lulls

lumas

lumen

lumps

lumpy

lunar

lunas

lunch

lunes

lunet

lunge

lungi

lungs

lunks

lunts

lupin

lurch

lured

lurer

lures

lurid

lurks

lusts

lusty

lutea

luted

lutes

luvvy

luxer

luxes

magus

mahua

manus

maqui

mauds

mauls

maund

mausy

mauts

mauve

mauzy

menus

meous

miaou

miaul

minus

mixup

modus

mogul

mohur

momus

mouch

moues

mould

moult

mound

mount

mourn

mouse

mousy

mouth

mucho

mucid

mucin

mucks

mucky

mucor

mucro

muddy

mudra

muffs

mufti

muggs

muggy

muhly

mujik

mulch

mulct

muled

mules

muley

mulie

mulla

mulls

mumms

mummy

mumps

mumsy

munch

mungo

mungs

munis

muons

mural

muras

mured

mures

murex

murid

murks

murky

murra

murre

murrs

murry

musca

mused

muser

muses

mushy

music

musks

musky

musos

mussy

musth

musts

musty

mutch

muted

muter

mutes

muton

mutts

muxed

muxes

muzak

muzzy

nairu

negus

neuks

neume

neums

nevus

nexus

nidus

nisus

nodus

notum

nouns

noyau

nubby

nubia

nucha

nuder

nudes

nudge

nudie

nudzh

nuffs

nuked

nukes

nulls

numbs

numen

nummy

nurds

nurls

nurse

nutso

nutsy

nutty

oakum

occur

oculi

odeum

odium

odour

oleum

onium

opium

otaku

ought

ounce

ouphe

ouphs

ourie

ousel

ousts

outby

outdo

outed

outer

outgo

outre

outro

ouzel

ouzos

ovule

pareu

pauas

pause

pelau

perdu

phuts

picul

pilau

pilus

pinup

pious

pique

pluck

plugs

plumb

plume

plump

plums

plumy

plunk

pluot

plush

poilu

ponzu

pouch

pouff

poufs

poult

pound

pours

pouts

pouty

poyou

prahu

praus

proud

prude

prune

pruta

pseud

pubes

pubic

pubis

puces

pucka

pucks

pudge

pudgy

pudic

puffs

puffy

puggy

pujah

pujas

puked

pukes

pukey

pukka

pulao

pulas

puled

puler

pules

pulik

pulis

pulka

pulks

pulls

pulps

pulpy

pulse

pumas

pumps

punas

punch

pungs

punji

punka

punks

punky

punny

punto

punts

punty

pupae

pupal

pupas

pupil

puppy

purda

puree

purer

purge

purin

puris

purls

purrs

purse

pursy

purty

puses

pushy

puton

putti

putto

putts

putty

quack

quads

quaff

quags

quail

quais

quake

quaky

quale

qualm

quant

quare

quark

quart

quash

quasi

quass

quate

quays

qubit

quean

queen

queer

quell

quern

query

quest

queys

quick

quids

quiet

quiff

quill

quilt

quins

quint

quips

quire

quirk

quirt

quite

quits

quods

quoin

quoit

quoll

quota

quote

quoth

qursh

rakus

ramus

rebus

rebut

rebuy

recur

recut

redub

redux

rerun

reuse

revue

rheum

rhumb

risus

rogue

roque

rouen

roues

rouge

rough

round

roups

roupy

rouse

roust

route

routh

routs

ruana

rubby

rubel

rubes

ruble

rubli

ruche

rucks

rudds

ruddy

ruder

ruers

ruffe

ruffs

rugae

rugal

rugby

ruing

ruins

rukhs

ruled

ruler

rules

rumba

rumen

rumly

rummy

rumor

rumps

runes

rungs

runic

runny

runts

runty

rupee

rural

ruses

rushy

rusks

rusts

rusty

ruths

rutin

rutty

sadhu

sagum

sajou

salut

samfu

sauce

sauch

saucy

saugh

sauls

sault

sauna

saury

saute

scaup

scaur

schul

scour

scout

scrub

scrum

scuba

scudi

scudo

scuds

scuff

sculk

scull

sculp

scums

scups

scurf

scuta

scute

scuts

scuzz

sebum

sedum

segue

serum

setup

shaul

shiur

shlub

shout

shoyu

shrub

shrug

shtum

shuck

shuln

shuls

shuns

shunt

shura

shush

shute

shuts

sieur

sinus

sirup

situp

situs

skuas

skulk

skull

skunk

slubs

slued

slues

sluff

slugs

slump

slums

slung

slunk

slurb

slurp

slurs

slush

smush

smuts

snafu

snout

snubs

snuck

snuff

snugs

sojus

solum

solus

sorus

sough

souks

souls

sound

soups

soupy

sours

souse

south

soyuz

spout

sprue

sprug

spuds

spued

spues

spume

spumy

spunk

spurn

spurs

spurt

sputa

squab

squad

squat

squeg

squib

squid

stoup

stour

stout

strum

strut

stubs

stuck

studs

study

stuff

stull

stump

stums

stung

stunk

stuns

stunt

stupa

stupe

sturt

suave

subah

subas

suber

sucks

sucky

sucre

sudds

sudor

sudsy

suede

suers

suete

suets

suety

sugar

sughs

suing

suint

suite

suits

sukhs

sulci

sulfa

sulfo

sulks

sulky

sully

sulus

sumac

sumis

summa

sumos

sumps

sunna

sunns

sunny

super

supes

supra

surah

sural

suras

surds

surer

surfs

surfy

surge

surgy

surly

surra

sused

suses

sushi

sutra

sutta

swoun

swung

syrup

tabun

tabus

taluk

talus

taunt

tauon

taupe

tauts

taxus

tegua

tegus

tendu

teuch

teugh

thous

thrum

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

tofus

togue

tolus

tonus

toque

torus

touch

tough

tours

touse

touts

trout

truce

truck

trued

truer

trues

trugs

trull

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

tsuba

tsubo

tubae

tubal

tubas

tubby

tubed

tuber

tubes

tucks

tufas

tuffs

tufts

tufty

tuile

tules

tulip

tulle

tulsi

tumid

tummy

tumor

tumps

tunas

tuned

tuner

tunes

tungs

tunic

tunny

tupik

turbo

turfs

turfy

turks

turns

turps

turrs

tushy

tusks

tusky

tutee

tutor

tutti

tutty

tuxes

tuyer

udder

udons

uhlan

ukase

ulama

ulans

ulcer

ulema

ulnad

ulnae

ulnar

ulnas

ulpan

ultra

ulvas

umami

umbel

umber

umbos

umbra

umiac

umiak

umiaq

ummah

ummas

ummed

umped

umphs

umpty

unais

unapt

unarm

unary

unban

unbar

unbid

unbox

uncap

uncia

uncle

uncos

uncoy

uncus

uncut

undee

under

undid

undos

unfed

unfit

unfix

ungot

unhat

unhip

unica

unify

union

unite

units

unity

unjam

unlay

unled

unlet

unlit

unman

unmet

unmew

unmix

unpeg

unpen

unpin

unrig

unrip

unsaw

unsay

unsee

unset

unsew

unsex

untie

until

unwed

unwet

unwit

unwon

unzip

upbow

upbye

updos

updry

upend

uplit

upped

upper

upset

uraei

urare

urari

urase

urate

urban

urbia

ureal

ureas

uredo

ureic

urged

urger

urges

urial

urine

urped

ursae

ursid

usage

users

usher

using

usnea

uteri

utile

utter

uveae

uveal

uveas

vacua

vague

vagus

value

varus

vatus

vault

vaunt

velum

venue

vertu

virtu

virus

vodou

vodun

vogue

vouch

vrouw

vuggs

vuggy

vughs

vulgo

vulns

vulva

wamus

waugh

wauks

wauls

whaup

whump

whups

woful

would

wound

wrung

wuddy

wurst

wussy

xerus

yamun

yauds

yauld

yaups

yeuks

yeuky

young

yourn

yours

youse

youth

yuans

yucas

yucca

yucch

yucks

yucky

yugas

yuked

yukes

yukky

yulan

yules

yummy

yupon

yuppy

yurta

yurts

zebus

zouks

zuppa

zuzim

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.