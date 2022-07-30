Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘F’

Wordle is a simple and fun way to exercise your brain and vocabulary skills. Every day, new five-letter words are chosen to be guessed, and the game encourages its players to share their results on social media.

A single word to be found once a day may be too little for some players, and that’s why other versions of Wordle have been created that allow players to guess as many times as they want.

The most famous are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle. They all use the same standard rules as the original Wordle, but the twist is that players have to guess more than one word at a time. To achieve this feat, the game grants more attempts than the original six. They all have a daily challenge, but also a free mode where players can exercise with random words.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LU’

As the only difference is the number of words, Wordle’s tips and tricks work for playing these other versions as well. If you’re feeling stuck after discovering just the presence of the letters “U” and “F” in the correct answer without knowing their exact positions, here are some five-letter words with “U” and “F,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘F’ to try on Wordle

afoul

awful

bluff

boeuf

buffi

buffo

buffs

buffy

bumfs

burfi

chufa

chuff

cruft

cuffs

cuifs

curfs

duffs

dufus

fanum

faugh

fauld

fault

fauna

fauns

fauve

favus

femur

fetus

feuar

feuds

feued

fichu

ficus

filum

fique

flour

flout

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

focus

fondu

forum

fouls

found

fount

fours

fraud

frugs

fruit

frump

fubsy

fucus

fuddy

fudge

fudgy

fuels

fugal

fuggy

fugio

fugle

fugue

fujis

fulls

fully

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

fundi

funds

fungi

fungo

funks

funky

funny

furan

furls

furor

furry

furze

furzy

fused

fusee

fusel

fuses

fusil

fussy

fusty

futon

fuzed

fuzee

fuzes

fuzil

fuzzy

gruff

guffs

gulfs

gulfy

huffs

huffy

kufis

kulfi

luffa

luffs

muffs

mufti

nuffs

pouff

poufs

puffs

puffy

quaff

quiff

ruffe

ruffs

samfu

scuff

scurf

sluff

snafu

snuff

stuff

sulfa

sulfo

surfs

surfy

tofus

tufas

tuffs

tufts

tufty

turfs

turfy

unfed

unfit

unfix

unify

woful

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.