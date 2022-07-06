Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LU’

Josh Wardle’s web-based puzzle Wordle is one of the most popular games of the year. With a simple, daily challenge and a strong social element, it has secured a place in players’ routines and feeds. Each day, the game will choose a different word from its database as the secret answer to the challenge. If you decide to guess it, you have 24 hours and a maximum of six tries.

The answers are always five-letter words from the English language, but that is all you know: there are no clues to start, only the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess to give you information. They turn green if they are in the right place, yellow if they are in the wrong place, and gray if they are not part of the Wordle answer at all.

That means a good strategy is having some strong words to start, but the idea of what words are strong varies from player to player. And no strategy works the same way every day, which means you might still find yourself stuck after finding a couple of letters. If those letters are an “L” followed by an “U” and you need some inspiration, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “LU” to try on Wordle

AGLUS

ALULA

ALUMS

BLUBS

BLUED

BLUER

BLUES

BLUET

BLUEY

BLUFF

BLUME

BLUNT

BLURB

BLURS

BLURT

BLUSH

BOLUS

CLUBS

CLUCK

CLUED

CLUES

CLUMP

CLUNG

CLUNK

ELUDE

ELUTE

FILUM

FLUBS

FLUED

FLUES

FLUFF

FLUID

FLUKE

FLUKY

FLUME

FLUMP

FLUNG

FLUNK

FLUOR

FLUSH

FLUTE

FLUTY

FLUYT

GLUED

GLUER

GLUES

GLUEY

GLUGS

GLUME

GLUMS

GLUON

GLUTE

GLUTS

HILUM

HILUS

IGLUS

KLUGE

KLUTZ

LUAUS

LUBED

LUBES

LUCES

LUCID

LUCKS

LUCKY

LUCRE

LUDES

LUDIC

LUDOS

LUFFA

LUFFS

LUGED

LUGER

LUGES

LULLS

LULUS

LUMAS

LUMEN

LUMPS

LUMPY

LUNAR

LUNAS

LUNCH

LUNES

LUNET

LUNGE

LUNGI

LUNGS

LUNKS

LUNTS

LUPIN

LUPUS

LURCH

LURED

LURER

LURES

LURID

LURKS

LUSTS

LUSTY

LUTEA

LUTED

LUTES

LUVVY

LUXER

LUXES

PILUS

PLUCK

PLUGS

PLUMB

PLUME

PLUMP

PLUMS

PLUMY

PLUNK

PLUOT

PLUSH

POILU

SALUT

SHLUB

SLUBS

SLUED

SLUES

SLUFF

SLUGS

SLUMP

SLUMS

SLUNG

SLUNK

SLURB

SLURP

SLURS

SLUSH

SOLUM

SOLUS

SULUS

TALUK

TALUS

TOLUS

VALUE

VELUM

Knowing where your “LU” is in the word is important, but it will only get you to a certain point. Make sure you figure out what the other letters are, especially consonants, by testing as many of them as you can at once—you may use words like “SLURP” or “LUNET” for the most common ones. But several of the words above have repeated consonants, from “L” to “B” and even “F.” Take that into consideration if it looks like all consonants are coming out gray.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).