Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LU’

Josh Wardle’s web-based puzzle Wordle is one of the most popular games of the year. With a simple, daily challenge and a strong social element, it has secured a place in players’ routines and feeds. Each day, the game will choose a different word from its database as the secret answer to the challenge. If you decide to guess it, you have 24 hours and a maximum of six tries.
The answers are always five-letter words from the English language, but that is all you know: there are no clues to start, only the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess to give you information. They turn green if they are in the right place, yellow if they are in the wrong place, and gray if they are not part of the Wordle answer at all.
That means a good strategy is having some strong words to start, but the idea of what words are strong varies from player to player. And no strategy works the same way every day, which means you might still find yourself stuck after finding a couple of letters. If those letters are an “L” followed by an “U” and you need some inspiration, check out the list and guide below.
Five-letter words with “LU” to try on Wordle
- AGLUS
- ALULA
- ALUMS
- BLUBS
- BLUED
- BLUER
- BLUES
- BLUET
- BLUEY
- BLUFF
- BLUME
- BLUNT
- BLURB
- BLURS
- BLURT
- BLUSH
- BOLUS
- CLUBS
- CLUCK
- CLUED
- CLUES
- CLUMP
- CLUNG
- CLUNK
- ELUDE
- ELUTE
- FILUM
- FLUBS
- FLUED
- FLUES
- FLUFF
- FLUID
- FLUKE
- FLUKY
- FLUME
- FLUMP
- FLUNG
- FLUNK
- FLUOR
- FLUSH
- FLUTE
- FLUTY
- FLUYT
- GLUED
- GLUER
- GLUES
- GLUEY
- GLUGS
- GLUME
- GLUMS
- GLUON
- GLUTE
- GLUTS
- HILUM
- HILUS
- IGLUS
- KLUGE
- KLUTZ
- LUAUS
- LUBED
- LUBES
- LUCES
- LUCID
- LUCKS
- LUCKY
- LUCRE
- LUDES
- LUDIC
- LUDOS
- LUFFA
- LUFFS
- LUGED
- LUGER
- LUGES
- LULLS
- LULUS
- LUMAS
- LUMEN
- LUMPS
- LUMPY
- LUNAR
- LUNAS
- LUNCH
- LUNES
- LUNET
- LUNGE
- LUNGI
- LUNGS
- LUNKS
- LUNTS
- LUPIN
- LUPUS
- LURCH
- LURED
- LURER
- LURES
- LURID
- LURKS
- LUSTS
- LUSTY
- LUTEA
- LUTED
- LUTES
- LUVVY
- LUXER
- LUXES
- PILUS
- PLUCK
- PLUGS
- PLUMB
- PLUME
- PLUMP
- PLUMS
- PLUMY
- PLUNK
- PLUOT
- PLUSH
- POILU
- SALUT
- SHLUB
- SLUBS
- SLUED
- SLUES
- SLUFF
- SLUGS
- SLUMP
- SLUMS
- SLUNG
- SLUNK
- SLURB
- SLURP
- SLURS
- SLUSH
- SOLUM
- SOLUS
- SULUS
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TOLUS
- VALUE
- VELUM
Knowing where your “LU” is in the word is important, but it will only get you to a certain point. Make sure you figure out what the other letters are, especially consonants, by testing as many of them as you can at once—you may use words like “SLURP” or “LUNET” for the most common ones. But several of the words above have repeated consonants, from “L” to “B” and even “F.” Take that into consideration if it looks like all consonants are coming out gray.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).