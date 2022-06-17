Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘N’

Finding the answer to the Wordle puzzle has become an important part of the day for many players around the world. The game’s ever-increasing popularity is a mix of a simple format, a challenge that is just hard enough, and a strong social factor. Each day, a new five-letter word is up, and you have a maximum of 24 hours and six tries to guess it and share your progress with friends on social media.

There are no clues to start, only the letters in the words you enter, which will change colors depending on where they are in the word, or if they are part of the word at all.

That has led to several different strategies from longtime players, always trying to figure out what are the best starting words for each playstyle. But no strategy works the same way every day, and even the best players may often find themselves stuck after finding a couple of letters on Wordle. If that is your case after you found an “R” and an “N”, check out the list below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words with “R” and “N” to try on Wordle

ACORN

ADORN

AIRNS

ANDRO

ANEAR

ANGER

ANGRY

ANTRA

ANTRE

ANURA

APRON

ARENA

ARENE

ARGON

ARPEN

ARSON

BAIRN

BARNS

BARNY

BARON

BINER

BONER

BORNE

BORON

BOURN

BRAIN

BRAND

BRANK

BRANS

BRANT

BRAWN

BRENS

BRENT

BRINE

BRING

BRINK

BRINS

BRINY

BRONC

BROWN

BRUIN

BRUNG

BRUNT

BURAN

BURIN

BURNS

BURNT

CAIRN

CANER

CARNS

CARNY

CHURN

CORNS

CORNU

CORNY

CRANE

CRANK

CRONE

CRONY

CROON

CROWN

CRUNK

CURNS

DARNS

DENAR

DINAR

DINER

DONOR

DRAIN

DRANK

DRAWN

DRINK

DRONE

DROWN

DRUNK

DURNS

EARNS

ENDER

ENORM

ENROL

ENTER

ENTRY

ENURE

ERNES

FERNS

FERNY

FINER

FIRNS

FRANC

FRANK

FRENA

FROND

FRONS

FRONT

FROWN

FURAN

GARNI

GENRE

GENRO

GIRNS

GIRON

GNARL

GNARR

GNARS

GONER

GRAIN

GRANA

GRAND

GRANS

GRANT

GREEN

GRIND

GRINS

GROAN

GROIN

GROWN

GRUNT

GYRON

HENRY

HERNS

HERON

HONER

HONOR

HORNS

INARM

INCUR

INDRI

INERT

INFER

INFRA

INKER

INNER

INRUN

INTER

INTRO

INURE

INURN

INVAR

IRING

IRONE

IRONS

IRONY

KARNS

KERNE

KERNS

KIRNS

KNARS

KNAUR

KNURL

KNURR

KNURS

KORUN

KRONA

KRONE

KROON

LARNS

LARNT

LEARN

LINER

LONER

LORAN

LUNAR

MANOR

MINER

MINOR

MIRIN

MORNS

MORON

MOURN

NACRE

NADIR

NAIRA

NAIRU

NAMER

NARCO

NARCS

NARDS

NARES

NARIC

NARIS

NARKS

NARKY

NAVAR

NEARS

NERDS

NERDY

NEROL

NERTS

NERTZ

NERVE

NERVY

NEVER

NEWER

NICER

NINER

NITER

NITRE

NITRO

NOIRS

NORIA

NORIS

NORMS

NORTH

NOTER

NUDER

NURDS

NURLS

NURSE

ONERY

ORANG

ORCIN

ORGAN

ORNIS

ORPIN

OWNER

PAREN

PIRNS

PORIN

PORNY

PRANA

PRANG

PRANK

PRAWN

PREEN

PRINK

PRINT

PRION

PRONE

PRONG

PRUNE

PURIN

PYRAN

QUERN

RACON

RADON

RAINS

RAINY

RAMEN

RAMIN

RANCE

RANCH

RANDS

RANDY

RANEE

RANGE

RANGS

RANGY

RANID

RANIS

RANKS

RANTS

RATAN

RAVEN

RAVIN

RAWIN

RAYON

RECON

REDAN

REDON

REGNA

REIGN

REINK

REINS

REMAN

RENAL

RENDS

RENEW

RENIG

RENIN

RENOS

RENTE

RENTS

REPIN

RERAN

RERUN

RESIN

REWAN

REWIN

REWON

RHINO

RIANT

RICIN

RINDS

RINDY

RINGS

RINKS

RINSE

RIPEN

RISEN

RIVEN

ROANS

ROBIN

ROMAN

RONDE

RONDO

RONIN

ROSIN

ROUEN

ROUND

ROVEN

ROWAN

ROWEN

RUANA

RUING

RUINS

RUMEN

RUNES

RUNGS

RUNIC

RUNNY

RUNTS

RUNTY

RUTIN

RYNDS

SANER

SARAN

SARIN

SCORN

SCRAN

SENOR

SERIN

SHARN

SHORN

SIREN

SNARE

SNARF

SNARK

SNARL

SNEER

SNORE

SNORT

SONAR

SORNS

SPURN

STERN

SWORN

SYREN

TARNS

TENOR

TERNE

TERNS

THORN

TONER

TRAIN

TRANK

TRANQ

TRANS

TREEN

TREND

TRINE

TRONA

TRONE

TRUNK

TUNER

TURNS

ULNAR

UNARM

UNARY

UNBAR

UNDER

UNRIG

UNRIP

URBAN

URINE

VARNA

WARNS

WRANG

WRENS

WRING

WRONG

WRUNG

YARNS

YEARN

YOURN

ZONER

So you found at least some of the consonants in the word. Now is probably the time to find the vowels as well, if you haven’t done so yet. That is something a lot of players prefer to start their Wordle runs with, but it works out even better when you have an idea of what consonants your word has. The idea is to guess one or two vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels each, and you can find a list of words here. Since you already spent some of your guesses, you should prioritize using letters that haven’t been used yet, because they should give you the most information.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).