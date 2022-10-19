Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘QU’

Wordle can be easy for some players and a little more challenging for others. It depends a lot on the words used, especially at the beginning of the game to guide the next guesses.

While many players search for the best word to start with in Wordle, there are some tools that help you calculate which words have the best chance of revealing the most information.

It is possible to find several results on the internet, mainly in the lobby of more hardcore Wordle players. But, one of the most considerable tools for getting that answer is WordleBot, the personal assistant available to all New York Times subscribers.

In addition to many insights into his games, it also offers suggestions for words that could be “better” than the ones used and has an extensive list of comparisons with the results achieved by other players.

One of the resources available is to rank the best words to get started in Wordle. According to WordleBot, the following words achieved the highest scores:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

Related: How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘R’ as the fourth letter

But if you didn’t start with one of them and only managed to find that the correct answer has the letters “QU”, here is a list of words that contain “QU”, in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘QU’ to try on Wordle

aquae

aquas

equal

equid

equip

fique

maqui

pique

quack

quads

quaff

quags

quail

quair

quais

quake

quaky

quale

qualm

quant

quare

quark

quart

quash

quasi

quass

quate

quats

quayd

quays

qubit

quean

queen

queer

quell

queme

quena

quern

query

quest

queue

queyn

queys

quich

quick

quids

quiet

quiff

quill

quilt

quims

quina

quine

quino

quins

quint

quipo

quips

quipu

quire

quirk

quirt

quist

quite

quits

quoad

quods

quoif

quoin

quoit

quoll

quonk

quops

quota

quote

quoth

qursh

quyte

roque

squab

squad

squat

squaw

squeg

squib

squid

squit

squiz

toque

tuque

usque

The words that make up this list are all accepted by Wordle as valid guesses and can help you find the correct answer. Remember to be careful with the possibility that the correct answer has repeated letters and always try to start with the most common words when trying to find the correct answer, as they are more likely to be the secret word.

These tips should help you beat the Wordle for today.