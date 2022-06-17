Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘P’ and ‘R’

If you have been playing Wordle every day, most puzzles will probably be easy enough. Most players have already found or developed a strategy that fits their playstyle, guaranteeing they guess the five-letter word of the day in six tries or less. Since there are no clues to start, strategies usually involve a first word or combination of words that can give you the most information for your future guesses. This information is related to the letters themselves: their color changes to green if they are in the right position of the word, yellow if they are in the wrong position, and gray if they are not part of the word at all.
But even with good strategies, we may often find ourselves stuck after finding a couple of letters, whether that is because there don’t seem to be any words that fit the criteria or because there are too many. If you need some inspiration for your next guesses after finding a “P” and an “R” somewhere in your word, check out the list below.
Five-letter words with “P” and “R” to try on Wordle
- APART
- APERS
- APERY
- APORT
- APRES
- APRON
- APTER
- AREPA
- ARPEN
- ASPER
- ATRIP
- BURPS
- CAPER
- CAPRI
- CARPI
- CARPS
- CHIRP
- COPER
- COPRA
- CORPS
- CRAMP
- CRAPE
- CRAPS
- CREEP
- CREPE
- CREPT
- CREPY
- CRIMP
- CRIPE
- CRISP
- CROPS
- CROUP
- CRUMP
- CRYPT
- DOPER
- DORPS
- DRAPE
- DRIPS
- DRIPT
- DROOP
- DROPS
- DROPT
- DRUPE
- DUPER
- EPHOR
- ERUPT
- FRAPS
- FRUMP
- GAPER
- GORPS
- GRAMP
- GRAPE
- GRAPH
- GRAPY
- GRASP
- GRIPE
- GRIPS
- GRIPT
- GRIPY
- GROPE
- GROUP
- GRUMP
- HARPS
- HARPY
- HOPER
- HYPER
- IMPRO
- JAPER
- KREEP
- LEPER
- LOPER
- MOPER
- MORPH
- OPERA
- ORLOP
- ORPIN
- PACER
- PADRE
- PADRI
- PAGER
- PAIRS
- PALER
- PAPER
- PARAE
- PARAS
- PARCH
- PARDI
- PARDS
- PARDY
- PARED
- PAREN
- PAREO
- PARER
- PARES
- PAREU
- PARGE
- PARGO
- PARIS
- PARKA
- PARKS
- PARKY
- PARLE
- PAROL
- PARRS
- PARRY
- PARSE
- PARTS
- PARTY
- PARVE
- PARVO
- PATER
- PAVER
- PAWER
- PAYER
- PAYOR
- PEARL
- PEARS
- PEART
- PEDRO
- PEERS
- PEERY
- PERCH
- PERCS
- PERDU
- PERDY
- PEREA
- PERES
- PERIL
- PERIS
- PERKS
- PERKY
- PERMS
- PERPS
- PERRY
- PERSE
- PERVO
- PERVS
- PERVY
- PETER
- PIERS
- PIKER
- PILAR
- PIPER
- PIRNS
- PIROG
- PLIER
- PLYER
- POKER
- POLAR
- POLER
- POORI
- PORCH
- PORED
- PORES
- PORGY
- PORIN
- PORKS
- PORKY
- PORNY
- PORTS
- POSER
- POURS
- POWER
- PRAAM
- PRAHU
- PRAMS
- PRANA
- PRANG
- PRANK
- PRAOS
- PRASE
- PRATE
- PRATS
- PRAUS
- PRAWN
- PRAYS
- PREED
- PREEN
- PREES
- PREOP
- PREPS
- PRESA
- PRESE
- PRESS
- PREST
- PREXY
- PREYS
- PRICE
- PRICK
- PRICY
- PRIDE
- PRIED
- PRIER
- PRIES
- PRIGS
- PRILL
- PRIMA
- PRIME
- PRIMI
- PRIMO
- PRIMP
- PRIMS
- PRINK
- PRION
- PRIOR
- PRISE
- PRISM
- PRISS
- PRIVY
- PRIZE
- PROAS
- PROBE
- PROBS
- PRODS
- PROEM
- PROFS
- PROGS
- PROLE
- PROMO
- PROMS
- PRONE
- PRONG
- PROOF
- PROPS
- PROSE
- PROSO
- PROSS
- PROST
- PROSY
- PROUD
- PROVE
- PROWL
- PROWS
- PROXY
- PRUDE
- PRUNE
- PRUTA
- PRYER
- PULER
- PURDA
- PUREE
- PURER
- PURGE
- PURIN
- PURIS
- PURLS
- PURRS
- PURSE
- PURSY
- PURTY
- PYRAN
- PYRES
- PYRIC
- PYROS
- RALPH
- RAMPS
- RAPHE
- RAPID
- RASPS
- RASPY
- REAPS
- REBOP
- RECAP
- REDIP
- REMAP
- REPAY
- REPEG
- REPEL
- REPIN
- REPLY
- REPOS
- REPOT
- REPPS
- REPRO
- RIPED
- RIPEN
- RIPER
- RIPES
- ROMPS
- ROPED
- ROPER
- ROPES
- ROPEY
- ROUPS
- ROUPY
- RUMPS
- RUPEE
- SAPOR
- SCARP
- SCRAP
- SCRIP
- SHARP
- SIRUP
- SLURP
- SOPOR
- SPARE
- SPARK
- SPARS
- SPEAR
- SPEER
- SPEIR
- SPERM
- SPIER
- SPIRE
- SPIRT
- SPIRY
- SPOOR
- SPORE
- SPORT
- SPRAG
- SPRAT
- SPRAY
- SPREE
- SPRIG
- SPRIT
- SPROG
- SPRUE
- SPRUG
- SPURN
- SPURS
- SPURT
- STIRP
- STRAP
- STREP
- STRIP
- STROP
- SUPER
- SUPRA
- SYRUP
- TAPER
- TAPIR
- TARPS
- THORP
- THRIP
- TOPER
- TRAMP
- TRAPS
- TRAPT
- TRIPE
- TRIPS
- TROMP
- TROOP
- TROPE
- TRUMP
- TURPS
- TWERP
- TWIRP
- UNRIP
- UPDRY
- UPPER
- URPED
- USURP
- VAPER
- VAPOR
- VIPER
- WARPS
- WIPER
- WRAPS
- WRAPT
Whether those two letters came out yellow or green in your previous guesses, you already have an idea of where they are in the word—or at least where they can’t be. That will help rule out at least a few of the words above. Now, the strategy of finding the vowels, which several players use to start the game, is the most useful next step. This guide contains some suggestions of vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels each, that you can try now.
Also, keep in mind some of the words on the list are plural forms. While they are valid guesses, Wordle will never pick them as the answer to the daily challenge. So you should avoid those if you are running low on tries.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).