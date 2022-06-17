Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘P’ and ‘R’

If you have been playing Wordle every day, most puzzles will probably be easy enough. Most players have already found or developed a strategy that fits their playstyle, guaranteeing they guess the five-letter word of the day in six tries or less. Since there are no clues to start, strategies usually involve a first word or combination of words that can give you the most information for your future guesses. This information is related to the letters themselves: their color changes to green if they are in the right position of the word, yellow if they are in the wrong position, and gray if they are not part of the word at all.

But even with good strategies, we may often find ourselves stuck after finding a couple of letters, whether that is because there don’t seem to be any words that fit the criteria or because there are too many. If you need some inspiration for your next guesses after finding a “P” and an “R” somewhere in your word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “P” and “R” to try on Wordle

APART

APERS

APERY

APORT

APRES

APRON

APTER

AREPA

ARPEN

ASPER

ATRIP

BURPS

CAPER

CAPRI

CARPI

CARPS

CHIRP

COPER

COPRA

CORPS

CRAMP

CRAPE

CRAPS

CREEP

CREPE

CREPT

CREPY

CRIMP

CRIPE

CRISP

CROPS

CROUP

CRUMP

CRYPT

DOPER

DORPS

DRAPE

DRIPS

DRIPT

DROOP

DROPS

DROPT

DRUPE

DUPER

EPHOR

ERUPT

FRAPS

FRUMP

GAPER

GORPS

GRAMP

GRAPE

GRAPH

GRAPY

GRASP

GRIPE

GRIPS

GRIPT

GRIPY

GROPE

GROUP

GRUMP

HARPS

HARPY

HOPER

HYPER

IMPRO

JAPER

KREEP

LEPER

LOPER

MOPER

MORPH

OPERA

ORLOP

ORPIN

PACER

PADRE

PADRI

PAGER

PAIRS

PALER

PAPER

PARAE

PARAS

PARCH

PARDI

PARDS

PARDY

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PARES

PAREU

PARGE

PARGO

PARIS

PARKA

PARKS

PARKY

PARLE

PAROL

PARRS

PARRY

PARSE

PARTS

PARTY

PARVE

PARVO

PATER

PAVER

PAWER

PAYER

PAYOR

PEARL

PEARS

PEART

PEDRO

PEERS

PEERY

PERCH

PERCS

PERDU

PERDY

PEREA

PERES

PERIL

PERIS

PERKS

PERKY

PERMS

PERPS

PERRY

PERSE

PERVO

PERVS

PERVY

PETER

PIERS

PIKER

PILAR

PIPER

PIRNS

PIROG

PLIER

PLYER

POKER

POLAR

POLER

POORI

PORCH

PORED

PORES

PORGY

PORIN

PORKS

PORKY

PORNY

PORTS

POSER

POURS

POWER

PRAAM

PRAHU

PRAMS

PRANA

PRANG

PRANK

PRAOS

PRASE

PRATE

PRATS

PRAUS

PRAWN

PRAYS

PREED

PREEN

PREES

PREOP

PREPS

PRESA

PRESE

PRESS

PREST

PREXY

PREYS

PRICE

PRICK

PRICY

PRIDE

PRIED

PRIER

PRIES

PRIGS

PRILL

PRIMA

PRIME

PRIMI

PRIMO

PRIMP

PRIMS

PRINK

PRINT

PRION

PRIOR

PRISE

PRISM

PRISS

PRIVY

PRIZE

PROAS

PROBE

PROBS

PRODS

PROEM

PROFS

PROGS

PROLE

PROMO

PROMS

PRONE

PRONG

PROOF

PROPS

PROSE

PROSO

PROSS

PROST

PROSY

PROUD

PROVE

PROWL

PROWS

PROXY

PRUDE

PRUNE

PRUTA

PRYER

PULER

PURDA

PUREE

PURER

PURGE

PURIN

PURIS

PURLS

PURRS

PURSE

PURSY

PURTY

PYRAN

PYRES

PYRIC

PYROS

RALPH

RAMPS

RAPHE

RAPID

RASPS

RASPY

REAPS

REBOP

RECAP

REDIP

REMAP

REPAY

REPEG

REPEL

REPIN

REPLY

REPOS

REPOT

REPPS

REPRO

RIPED

RIPEN

RIPER

RIPES

ROMPS

ROPED

ROPER

ROPES

ROPEY

ROUPS

ROUPY

RUMPS

RUPEE

SAPOR

SCARP

SCRAP

SCRIP

SHARP

SIRUP

SLURP

SOPOR

SPARE

SPARK

SPARS

SPEAR

SPEER

SPEIR

SPERM

SPIER

SPIRE

SPIRT

SPIRY

SPOOR

SPORE

SPORT

SPRAG

SPRAT

SPRAY

SPREE

SPRIG

SPRIT

SPROG

SPRUE

SPRUG

SPURN

SPURS

SPURT

STIRP

STRAP

STREP

STRIP

STROP

SUPER

SUPRA

SYRUP

TAPER

TAPIR

TARPS

THORP

THRIP

TOPER

TRAMP

TRAPS

TRAPT

TRIPE

TRIPS

TROMP

TROOP

TROPE

TRUMP

TURPS

TWERP

TWIRP

UNRIP

UPDRY

UPPER

URPED

USURP

VAPER

VAPOR

VIPER

WARPS

WIPER

WRAPS

WRAPT

Whether those two letters came out yellow or green in your previous guesses, you already have an idea of where they are in the word—or at least where they can’t be. That will help rule out at least a few of the words above. Now, the strategy of finding the vowels, which several players use to start the game, is the most useful next step. This guide contains some suggestions of vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels each, that you can try now.

Also, keep in mind some of the words on the list are plural forms. While they are valid guesses, Wordle will never pick them as the answer to the daily challenge. So you should avoid those if you are running low on tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).