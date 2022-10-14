Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’, ‘L’, and ‘O’

Wordle has numerous fans around the world. It wasn’t long before some of them started making their own versions of the word game.

A significant number of Wordle players, after finding the right answer of the day, will play Dordle or Quordle. These games are very similar versions of Wordle, but players need to guess more than one word at a time, using the same guesses for each word. In addition to the daily challenge mode, which makes every player in the world guess the same words, these versions also have an option to play again, choosing random words as an answer. Both have a greater number of attempts, corresponding to the number of words needed to find.

Wordle’s simplicity allows these and many other versions to be created and equally loved by gamers. So word game lovers will never run out of something to have fun with, even when it’s not exactly words to guess.

After using the first few attempts, you may have discovered only the letters “L” and “O” are present in the correct answer. If this is the case you might need some help, here are some five-letter words with “L” and “O”, sorted alphabetically to make it less work to filter the choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘F’, ‘L’, and ‘O’ to try on Wordle

afoul

aloft

aloof

cloff

felon

fillo

filos

flexo

float

flock

flocs

floes

flogs

flong

flood

floor

flops

flora

flors

flory

flosh

floss

flota

flote

flour

flout

flown

flows

fluor

foals

focal

fogle

foils

folds

foley

folia

folic

folie

folio

folks

folky

folly

fonly

fools

forel

foule

fouls

fowls

foyle

furol

golfs

kloof

loafs

lofts

lofty

loofa

loofs

offal

oflag

rolfs

sulfo

woful

wolfs

Only words that can be guessed in Wordle form this list, so you can use any of them to get more clues about the location of the letters. Many players like to start with words with many vowels to narrow down the possible answer options but beware of repeated letters.

Always start by experimenting with the most common words among your options, as they have a much better chance of being the secret word.

With these tips and a few tries, you will be able to win your Wordle challenge.