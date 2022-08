Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘R’

Wordle is simple, fun, and can be played virtually anywhere; just access the New York Times website from a PC or mobile device.

Matches are often fast-paced and many play when they have free time, while others play every day with the dedication needed to keep their winning streaks as high as possible.

To be able to win more consistently, many players look for the best strategies to improve their guesses. Since there is no hint before guessing the first word, many like to look for the best word to guess first.

There is no single correct answer and each player prefers to start in a different way, but there are some words that can greatly reduce the possibilities of later attempts. That’s because they have letters that are more common to find in Wordle’s answers.

The positions of each letter can also make a big difference when it comes to turning the letters green on the first try.

So ‘CARES’, ‘ARISE’ and ‘SLATES’ are some examples of the best words to guess first. Other words with the same or other common letters can also perform the same function. Which one will actually be the best depends on the correct answer.

If you used your first guesses and only managed to figure out that the secret word has the letters ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘R’ but you don’t know their positions or what to try to guess next, here are some five letter words with ‘E, ‘I’, and ‘R’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘R’ to try on Wordle

aerie

aesir

afire

aider

aiery

aimer

aired

airer

aiver

areic

ariel

arise

aurei

ayrie

bider

biers

biker

biner

birle

birse

biter

breid

breis

bribe

bride

brief

brier

bries

brine

brise

brize

cerci

ceria

ceric

cider

cires

citer

cried

crier

cries

crime

crine

cripe

crise

curie

deair

derig

dicer

diker

dimer

diner

direr

dirge

dirke

diver

drice

dried

drier

dries

drive

eerie

eider

emirs

epris

erbia

erica

erick

erics

ering

ervil

eyrie

eyrir

feria

fermi

fiber

fibre

fiere

fiers

fiery

fifer

filer

finer

fired

firer

fires

firie

fiver

fixer

flier

freit

fried

frier

fries

frise

frize

giber

giver

goier

grein

grice

gride

grief

grike

grime

gripe

grise

grize

heirs

hider

hiker

hired

hiree

hirer

hires

hiver

icers

icier

icker

idler

iller

inerm

inert

infer

inker

inner

inter

inure

irade

irate

irked

irone

ither

jerid

jiber

jirre

jiver

kefir

keirs

kiers

kiore

kiter

kyrie

leirs

liber

liers

lifer

liger

liker

liner

liter

litre

liver

livre

maire

meril

meris

merit

miler

mimer

miner

mired

mires

mirex

miser

miter

mitre

mixer

moire

nicer

niger

niter

nitre

nixer

oiler

oorie

oriel

osier

ourie

owrie

paire

perai

peril

peris

piers

piert

piker

piler

piper

plier

preif

price

pride

pried

prief

prier

pries

prime

prise

prize

quire

raile

raine

raise

ramie

rebid

rebit

recit

recti

redia

redid

redip

refit

refix

regie

reifs

reify

reign

reiki

reiks

reink

reins

reird

reist

reive

rejig

relic

relie

relit

remit

remix

renig

renin

reoil

repin

rerig

resid

resin

resit

retia

retie

revie

rewin

rhies

rhime

rhine

ribes

riced

ricer

rices

ricey

rider

rides

ridge

riels

riems

rieve

rifer

rifle

rifte

riled

riles

riley

rille

rimae

rimed

rimer

rimes

rines

rinse

riped

ripen

riper

ripes

risen

riser

rises

rites

rived

rivel

riven

river

rives

rivet

rorie

rudie

seirs

serai

seric

serif

serin

shier

shire

sider

sieur

siker

siler

sired

siree

siren

sires

siver

sixer

sizer

skier

slier

speir

spier

spire

stire

sweir

swire

terai

tetri

their

tiers

tiger

tiler

timer

tired

tires

titer

titre

treif

tribe

trice

tride

tried

trier

tries

trike

trine

tripe

trite

twier

twire

uraei

ureic

urine

urite

uteri

vaire

vezir

viers

viler

viner

viper

vired

vireo

vires

virge

viver

weird

weirs

wider

wiper

wired

wirer

wires

wiser

wiver

wried

wrier

wries

write

xeric

zaire

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.