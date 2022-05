Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘T’

Solving the Wordle and the alternative versions inspired by it has become an essential part of the day for many players all over the world. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which must be guessed in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess and indicating whether they are in the word or not.

If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you’ve probably found or developed a strategy that could help guarantee a win. But some words are trickier than others, and you might get stuck with a couple of yellow boxes after your first guesses. To figure out where to go next, one thing that can help is look at all possible combinations. So, if you found that your word has the letters “A” and “T” in it, but you don’t know what to guess now, you can look at the list below.

Five-letter words with “A” and “T” to try on Wordle

ABAFT

ABATE

ABBOT

ABETS

ABORT

ABOUT

ABUTS

ACETA

ACTED

ACTIN

ACTOR

ACUTE

ADAPT

ADBOT

ADEPT

ADITS

ADMIT

ADOPT

ADULT

ADUST

ADYTA

AFOOT

AFRIT

AFTER

AGATE

AGENT

AGIST

AGITA

AGLET

AIRTH

AIRTS

AITCH

ALANT

ALATE

ALERT

ALIST

ALLOT

ALOFT

ALTAR

ALTER

ALTHO

ALTOS

AMBIT

AMENT

AMITY

AMORT

AMRIT

ANENT

ANGST

ANTAE

ANTAS

ANTED

ANTES

ANTIC

ANTIS

ANTRA

ANTRE

ANTSY

AORTA

APART

APORT

APTER

APTLY

ARETE

ARGOT

ARHAT

ARMET

ARTAL

ARTEL

ARTSY

ASCOT

ASSET

ASTER

ASTIR

ATAPS

ATAXY

ATIGI

ATILT

ATLAS

ATMAN

ATMAS

ATMEN

ATOLL

ATOMS

ATOMY

ATONE

ATONY

ATOPY

ATRIA

ATRIP

ATTAR

ATTIC

AUDIT

AUGHT

AUNTS

AUNTY

AUTOS

AVANT

AVAST

AVERT

AWAIT

AXITE

AZOTE

AZOTH

BAHTS

BAITH

BAITS

BALTI

BANTY

BASTE

BASTS

BATCH

BATED

BATES

BATHE

BATHS

BATIK

BATON

BATTS

BATTU

BATTY

BAWTY

BEAST

BEATS

BEAUT

BEGAT

BETAS

BETTA

BIOTA

BLAST

BLATE

BLATS

BLEAT

BLOAT

BOART

BOAST

BOATS

BOTAS

BRACT

BRANT

BRATS

CACTI

CADET

CANST

CANTO

CANTS

CANTY

CAPOT

CAPUT

CARAT

CARET

CARTE

CARTS

CASTE

CASTS

CATCH

CATER

CATES

CATTY

CESTA

CHANT

CHAPT

CHART

CHATS

CHEAT

CLAPT

CLAST

CLEAT

COACT

COAPT

COAST

COATI

COATS

COSTA

COTAN

COTTA

CRAFT

CRATE

DARTS

DATED

DATER

DATES

DATOS

DATTO

DATUM

DAUNT

DAUTS

DAVIT

DAWTS

DEALT

DEATH

DEFAT

DELTA

DERAT

DICTA

DITAS

DOATS

DOTAL

DRAFT

DRATS

DUCAT

EARTH

EASTS

EATEN

EATER

ECLAT

ELATE

ENACT

ENATE

ENTIA

EPACT

ETAPE

ETNAS

ETYMA

EXACT

EXALT

EXPAT

EXTRA

FACET

FACTA

FACTS

FAINT

FAITH

FASTS

FATAL

FATED

FATES

FATLY

FATTY

FATWA

FAULT

FEAST

FEATS

FESTA

FETAL

FETAS

FIATS

FLATS

FLOAT

FLOTA

FRATS

GAITS

GAMUT

GARTH

GASTS

GATCH

GATED

GATER

GATES

GATOR

GAULT

GAUNT

GAVOT

GETAS

GHAST

GHATS

GHAUT

GIANT

GLOAT

GNATS

GOATS

GOATY

GRAFT

GRANT

GRATE

GREAT

GROAT

GUTTA

HABIT

HADST

HAETS

HAFTS

HAINT

HALTS

HANTS

HARTS

HASTE

HASTY

HATCH

HATED

HATER

HATES

HAUNT

HAUTE

HEART

HEATH

HEATS

HOSTA

IKATS

INAPT

IOTAS

IRATE

JABOT

JANTY

JATOS

JAUNT

JOTAS

JUNTA

JURAT

KAPUT

KARAT

KARST

KARTS

KATAS

KETAS

KHATS

KOFTA

KORAT

KRAFT

KRAIT

KRAUT

KURTA

KYATS

LAITH

LAITY

LARNT

LASTS

LATCH

LATED

LATEN

LATER

LATEX

LATHE

LATHI

LATHS

LATHY

LATKE

LATTE

LEANT

LEAPT

LEAST

LEPTA

LITAI

LITAS

LOATH

LOTAH

LOTAS

LOVAT

LUTEA

LYART

LYTTA

MAGOT

MAIST

MALTS

MALTY

MANAT

MANTA

MARTS

MASTS

MATCH

MATED

MATER

MATES

MATEY

MATHS

MATIN

MATTE

MATTS

MATZA

MATZO

MAUTS

MAYST

MEANT

MEATS

MEATY

MENTA

METAL

MOATS

NASTY

NATAL

NATCH

NATES

NATTY

NEATH

NEATS

NOTAL

OASTS

OATEN

OATER

OATHS

OCTAD

OCTAL

OCTAN

ORATE

OSTIA

OTAKU

OTTAR

OVATE

PACTS

PAINT

PALET

PANTO

PANTS

PANTY

PARTS

PARTY

PASTA

PASTE

PASTS

PASTY

PATCH

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PATHS

PATIN

PATIO

PATLY

PATSY

PATTY

PEART

PEATS

PEATY

PETAL

PIETA

PINTA

PITAS

PITTA

PLAIT

PLANT

PLATE

PLATS

PLATY

PLEAT

PRATE

PRATS

PRUTA

QANAT

QUANT

QUART

QUATE

QUOTA

RABAT

RAFTS

RAITA

RAMET

RANTS

RATAL

RATAN

RATCH

RATED

RATEL

RATER

RATES

RATHE

RATIO

RATOS

RATTY

REACT

REATA

RECTA

RESAT

RETAG

RETAX

RETIA

RHYTA

RIANT

RIATA

ROAST

ROTAS

SABOT

SAINT

SAITH

SAKTI

SALAT

SALTS

SALTY

SALUT

SANTO

SATAY

SATED

SATEM

SATES

SATIN

SATIS

SATYR

SAULT

SAUTE

SAYST

SCANT

SCART

SCATS

SCATT

SCUTA

SEATS

SEPTA

SETAE

SETAL

SHAFT

SHALT

SHOAT

SITAR

SKATE

SKATS

SLANT

SLATE

SLATS

SLATY

SMALT

SMART

SNATH

SOFTA

SPAIT

SPATE

SPATS

SPLAT

SPRAT

SPUTA

SQUAT

STABS

STACK

STADE

STAFF

STAGE

STAGS

STAGY

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STAKE

STALE

STALK

STALL

STAMP

STAND

STANE

STANG

STANK

STAPH

STARE

STARK

STARS

START

STASH

STATE

STATS

STAVE

STAYS

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM

STELA

STOAE

STOAI

STOAS

STOAT

STOMA

STRAP

STRAW

STRAY

STRIA

STUPA

SUTRA

SUTTA

SWART

SWATH

SWATS

SWEAT

TABBY

TABER

TABES

TABID

TABLA

TABLE

TABOO

TABOR

TABUN

TABUS

TACAN

TACES

TACET

TACHE

TACHS

TACIT

TACKS

TACKY

TACOS

TACTS

TAELS

TAFFY

TAFIA

TAHRS

TAIGA

TAIKO

TAILS

TAINS

TAINT

TAJES

TAKAS

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TAKIN

TALAR

TALAS

TALCS

TALCY

TALER

TALES

TALKS

TALKY

TALLS

TALLY

TALON

TALUK

TALUS

TAMAL

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

TAMIS

TAMMY

TAMPS

TANGA

TANGO

TANGS

TANGY

TANKA

TANKS

TANSY

TANTO

TAPAS

TAPED

TAPER

TAPES

TAPIR

TAPIS

TARDO

TARDY

TARED

TARES

TARGA

TARGE

TARNS

TAROC

TAROK

TAROS

TAROT

TARPS

TARRE

TARRY

TARSI

TARTS

TARTY

TASED

TASES

TASKS

TASSE

TASSO

TASTE

TASTY

TATAR

TATER

TATES

TATTY

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAUTS

TAWED

TAWER

TAWIE

TAWNY

TAWSE

TAXED

TAXER

TAXES

TAXIS

TAXOL

TAXON

TAXUS

TAYRA

TAZZA

TAZZE

TEACH

TEAKS

TEALS

TEAMS

TEARS

TEARY

TEASE

TEATS

TECTA

TEGUA

TELAE

TELAR

TELIA

TENIA

TEPAL

TEPAS

TERAI

TERGA

TERRA

TESLA

TESTA

TETRA

TEXAS

THACK

THALI

THANE

THANK

THARM

THAWS

THECA

THETA

THRAW

THUJA

THUYA

TIANS

TIARA

TIBIA

TICAL

TIDAL

TIKKA

TILAK

TINEA

TITAN

TOADS

TOADY

TOAST

TODAY

TOEAS

TOGAE

TOGAS

TOKAY

TOLAN

TOLAR

TOLAS

TOMAN

TONAL

TONGA

TOPAZ

TORAH

TORAS

TORTA

TOSAS

TOTAL

TRACE

TRACK

TRACT

TRADE

TRAGI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TRAMP

TRAMS

TRANK

TRANQ

TRANS

TRAPS

TRAPT

TRASH

TRASS

TRAVE

TRAWL

TRAYF

TRAYS

TREAD

TREAT

TREFA

TRIAC

TRIAD

TRIAL

TROAK

TRONA

TRYMA

TSADE

TSADI

TSARS

TSUBA

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAS

TUFAS

TUNAS

TWAES

TWAIN

TWANG

TWEAK

TYPAL

TZARS

ULTRA

UNAPT

UNHAT

URATE

VALET

VASTS

VASTY

VATIC

VATUS

VAULT

VAUNT

VESTA

VISTA

VITAE

VITAL

VITTA

VIVAT

VOLTA

WAFTS

WAIST

WAITS

WALTZ

WANTS

WARTS

WARTY

WASTE

WASTS

WATAP

WATCH

WATER

WATTS

WETAS

WHATS

WHEAT

WITAN

WRAPT

WRATH

YACHT

YEAST

YENTA

YURTA

ZAKAT

ZETAS

To narrow down the list, you will need to use all the information you have already figured out. Even if you don’t know exactly where they are, knowing that there are an “A” and a “T” means that, at the very least, you know one place where they can’t be. For example, if you guessed “ZETAS” and those two letters came out yellow, look for words that don’t have a “T” in the middle and don’t have an “A” as the fourth letter. The answer to the Wordle will also never be a plural form, so you should avoid those in case you’re running low on guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).