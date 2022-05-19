Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘G’ and ending in ‘S’

When it comes to word games, it has been hard to escape Wordle. Created by Josh Wardle in Oct. 2021, it has been since acquired by the New York Times and spanned a host of alternative versions. The idea is simple, borrowing some of the mechanics from classic puzzle Mastermind: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors depending on where (or if) they are in the word.

For longtime players, it will be easy to figure out the word, at least on most days. You probably have a strategy in place that can guarantee a win, like getting all the vowels first or covering as many different letters as you can. But Wordle can be tricky, and there is no strategy that works exactly the same way every day. On a few days, you may find yourself stuck after guessing a couple of letters, whether because you can’t remember any words or because there are too many.

If you need inspiration after finding an initial “G” and a final “S,” check out the list below.

Five-letter words starting with “G” and ending in “S” to try on Wordle

GADIS

GAFFS

GAGES

GAINS

GAITS

GALAS

GALES

GALLS

GAMAS

GAMBS

GAMES

GAMPS

GANGS

GAOLS

GAPES

GARBS

GASES

GASPS

GASTS

GATES

GAUDS

GAUMS

GAURS

GAUSS

GAWKS

GAWPS

GAZES

GEANS

GEARS

GECKS

GEEKS

GELDS

GELTS

GENES

GENTS

GENUS

GERMS

GESTS

GETAS

GEUMS

GHATS

GHEES

GIBES

GIFTS

GIGAS

GILDS

GILLS

GILTS

GIMPS

GINKS

GIRDS

GIRLS

GIRNS

GIROS

GIRTS

GISTS

GITES

GIVES

GLADS

GLAMS

GLANS

GLASS

GLEDS

GLEES

GLENS

GLEYS

GLIAS

GLIMS

GLOBS

GLOMS

GLOPS

GLOSS

GLOWS

GLUES

GLUGS

GLUMS

GLUTS

GNARS

GNATS

GNAWS

GOADS

GOALS

GOATS

GOBOS

GOERS

GOGOS

GOJIS

GOLDS

GOLFS

GONGS

GOODS

GOOFS

GOONS

GOOPS

GORES

GORMS

GORPS

GOTHS

GOUTS

GOWDS

GOWKS

GOWNS

GOXES

GRABS

GRADS

GRAMS

GRANS

GRASS

GRAYS

GREES

GREYS

GRIDS

GRIGS

GRINS

GRIPS

GRITS

GROGS

GROKS

GROSS

GROTS

GROWS

GRUBS

GRUES

GUANS

GUARS

GUCKS

GUDES

GUESS

GUFFS

GUIDS

GULES

GULFS

GULLS

GULPS

GUNKS

GURUS

GUSTS

GYBES

GYNOS

GYPOS

GYRES

GYROS

GYRUS

GYVES

Since the initial and final letters are both consonants, the first thing you need to do is find out what are the vowels in the word. Any other clues you may have found on your own will also be useful, like letters that came out gray in your previous guesses. Cross-check the list with what you already have. Since the word ends in an “S,” it is also important to keep in mind the answer to the daily Wordle will not be a plural form. Those words are valid guesses, but the game will not pick them as answers.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).