Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘G’ and ending in ‘S’

When it comes to word games, it has been hard to escape Wordle. Created by Josh Wardle in Oct. 2021, it has been since acquired by the New York Times and spanned a host of alternative versions. The idea is simple, borrowing some of the mechanics from classic puzzle Mastermind: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors depending on where (or if) they are in the word.
For longtime players, it will be easy to figure out the word, at least on most days. You probably have a strategy in place that can guarantee a win, like getting all the vowels first or covering as many different letters as you can. But Wordle can be tricky, and there is no strategy that works exactly the same way every day. On a few days, you may find yourself stuck after guessing a couple of letters, whether because you can’t remember any words or because there are too many.
If you need inspiration after finding an initial “G” and a final “S,” check out the list below.
Five-letter words starting with “G” and ending in “S” to try on Wordle
- GADIS
- GAFFS
- GAGES
- GAINS
- GAITS
- GALAS
- GALES
- GALLS
- GAMAS
- GAMBS
- GAMES
- GAMPS
- GANGS
- GAOLS
- GAPES
- GARBS
- GASES
- GASPS
- GASTS
- GATES
- GAUDS
- GAUMS
- GAURS
- GAUSS
- GAWKS
- GAWPS
- GAZES
- GEANS
- GEARS
- GECKS
- GEEKS
- GELDS
- GELTS
- GENES
- GENTS
- GENUS
- GERMS
- GESTS
- GETAS
- GEUMS
- GHATS
- GHEES
- GIBES
- GIFTS
- GIGAS
- GILDS
- GILLS
- GILTS
- GIMPS
- GINKS
- GIRDS
- GIRLS
- GIRNS
- GIROS
- GIRTS
- GISTS
- GITES
- GIVES
- GLADS
- GLAMS
- GLANS
- GLASS
- GLEDS
- GLEES
- GLENS
- GLEYS
- GLIAS
- GLIMS
- GLOBS
- GLOMS
- GLOPS
- GLOSS
- GLOWS
- GLUES
- GLUGS
- GLUMS
- GLUTS
- GNARS
- GNATS
- GNAWS
- GOADS
- GOALS
- GOATS
- GOBOS
- GOERS
- GOGOS
- GOJIS
- GOLDS
- GOLFS
- GONGS
- GOODS
- GOOFS
- GOONS
- GOOPS
- GORES
- GORMS
- GORPS
- GOTHS
- GOUTS
- GOWDS
- GOWKS
- GOWNS
- GOXES
- GRABS
- GRADS
- GRAMS
- GRANS
- GRASS
- GRAYS
- GREES
- GREYS
- GRIDS
- GRIGS
- GRINS
- GRIPS
- GRITS
- GROGS
- GROKS
- GROSS
- GROTS
- GROWS
- GRUBS
- GRUES
- GUANS
- GUARS
- GUCKS
- GUDES
- GUESS
- GUFFS
- GUIDS
- GULES
- GULFS
- GULLS
- GULPS
- GUNKS
- GURUS
- GUSTS
- GYBES
- GYNOS
- GYPOS
- GYRES
- GYROS
- GYRUS
- GYVES
Since the initial and final letters are both consonants, the first thing you need to do is find out what are the vowels in the word. Any other clues you may have found on your own will also be useful, like letters that came out gray in your previous guesses. Cross-check the list with what you already have. Since the word ends in an “S,” it is also important to keep in mind the answer to the daily Wordle will not be a plural form. Those words are valid guesses, but the game will not pick them as answers.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).