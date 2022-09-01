Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘FU’

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but even veteran players need some strategies if they want to secure victory each day to keep their win streaks high.

There are tips and tricks that can help any player, but it is possible that after some time more solid strategies will be needed.

The most consistent way to beat Wordle each day is to use words that narrow down as many possibilities as possible for the next guesses. With over 12,000 possible answers, the best words to guess first are the ones that can get that number down to hundreds.

Using words that contain common letters is the most promising as we don’t know what the correct answer is at first. Words like “SLATE”, “CARES” and “ARISE” are great for having letters like the vowels “A” and “E”, and the consonants “R” and “S”.

An additional tip is to use your second try with a word that has the letter “Y” in the fourth position, such as “PHONY”.

If after your first few tries you only found that the correct answer starts with ‘FU’, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘FU’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘FU’ to try on Wordle

fubar

fubby

fubsy

fucus

fuddy

fudge

fuels

fuero

fuffs

fuffy

fugal

fuggy

fugie

fugio

fugle

fugly

fugue

fugus

fujis

fulls

fully

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

fundi

funds

fundy

fungi

fungo

fungs

funks

funky

funny

fural

furan

furca

furls

furol

furor

furrs

furry

furth

furze

furzy

fused

fusee

fusel

fuses

fusil

fussy

fusts

fusty

futon

fuzed

fuzee

fuzes

fuzil

fuzzy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.