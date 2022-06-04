Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘FR’

Finding the answer to the daily Wordle puzzle is usually a simple, fun challenge. Each day, there will be a new English word to guess, with no clues except the letters in each guess. You can start with pretty much any word you want and go from there.

Sometimes, even if you have a good strategy in place, all you know after a few guesses is one or two letters at the beginning of the word. When that happens, you might need some inspiration to figure out what to do next. Here’s a list that should help you if those starting letters are “FR.”

Five-letter words starting with “FR” to try in Wordle

FRACK

FRAGS

FRAIL

FRAME

FRANC

FRANK

FRAPS

FRASS

FRATS

FRAUD

FRAYS

FREAK

FREED

FREER

FREES

FREMD

FRENA

FRERE

FRESH

FRETS

FRIAR

FRIED

FRIER

FRIES

FRIGS

FRILL

FRISE

FRISK

FRITH

FRITS

FRITT

FRITZ

FRIZZ

FROCK

FROES

FROGS

FROND

FRONS

FRONT

FRORE

FROSH

FROST

FROTH

FROWN

FROWS

FROZE

FRUGS

FRUIT

FRUMP

FRYER

All of the words above have at least one vowel in them, which means a good next step is figuring out which one (or ones) you’re looking for. Try one or two vowel-heavy words, prioritizing those with consonants that you haven’t used in previous guesses. Cross-check the words on the list with the information you find, like letters that came out gray or yellow, and it should be easy to find out the answer to the puzzle. Keep in mind that the answer to Wordle will never be a plural form, so you can avoid those if you’re running low on guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).