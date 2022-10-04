Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BO’

Wordle is not always easy. Many players may encounter difficulties some days for different reasons.

The correct answer may be a less common word, which is not used much in the player’s daily life. Or it may contain repeated letters, something that is very difficult to discover before the fourth or fifth attempt.

So these difficulties do not prevent you from being able to maintain your winning streak, it is necessary to be prepared with good strategies to beat Wordle.

Some players like to start with words with a lot of vowels to quickly know which ones are in the right answer. Despite being a method to guarantee some yellow letter at the beginning of the game, it is not the most recommended for all situations, because in case the correct answer has some extra difficulty, the second attempt is almost always a waste.

The best way to think is to try to use as many of the most common letters in each attempt, not just vowels. Letters like “S”, “L”, “C” and “T” appear in many of Wordle’s possible answers. So words like “SLATE”, “CRATE”, and “CRANE” are options to start the game.

When you need to find more options for guessing words that start with “BO”, we can help with an alphabetical list of five-letter words that start with “BO”.

Five-letter words starting with ‘BO’ to try on Wordle