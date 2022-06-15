Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘AT’

Since its Oct. 2021 release, Wordle has become a popular way to start the day for many players. Every 24 hours, a new word will pop up, and you need to guess it within that timeframe to maintain your streak. You have a maximum of six guesses, and there are no clues to start.

After entering a good first word, the game will give you some visual feedback: letters absent from the word of the day will turn gray, while the ones that are part of the answer will be either yellow or green, depending on whether they are in the right or wrong place.

With a few guesses, you will probably have found at least a couple of letters, but sometimes that is as far as your inspiration will take you. If you’re stuck after finding an “AT” in the beginning of your word, the list below should help.

Five-letter words starting with “AT” to try on Wordle

ATAPS

ATAXY

ATIGI

ATILT

ATLAS

ATMAN

ATMAS

ATMEN

ATOLL

ATOMS

ATOMY

ATONE

ATONY

ATOPY

ATRIA

ATRIP

ATTAR

ATTIC

There are not many words on the list, but you still might need some help to narrow it down. One possible tip is to look at the vowels, because all of them have at least one more vowel in addition to that “A”—in fact, most of them have a second “A” in them. As for consonants, the one that appears the most is “M,” closely followed by “L,” “N,” “S,” and “Y.” Those should give you the most information after each guess. If any of those has come out gray or yellow in your previous tries, cross-check that info with your options as well.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).