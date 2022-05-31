Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words ending with ‘OR’

Wordle is a simple game, but it can challenge many of its players each day as they try to find the secret word before the six available attempts run out. If you are just starting to play this word game or if you are looking for tips to improve your chances there are some tips and tricks that can help.

There are many possible strategies to use in each Wordle game. Some of the most common ones are those that involve using all the vowels in as few attempts as possible to find out which ones are present in the word and from there narrowing down the list of possibilities for the next attempts. But if that’s not your style, maybe investing time in learning the best words to try first in Wordle will make you more successful. Or even the strategy that involves using practically all the letters of the alphabet before the last attempt and that turns Wordle into a kind of anagram game.

One way or another, even the best strategies can fail at some point depending on what the secret word for that day is. If you need help after spending your first few tries and only discover that the secret word ends with the letters ‘OR’, here are some five-letter words ending with ‘OR’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending with ‘OR’ to try on Wordle

abhor

actor

algor

arbor

ardor

armor

bevor

color

cruor

decor

dolor

donor

ephor

error

favor

fetor

floor

fluor

furor

gator

honor

humor

ichor

juror

labor

major

manor

mayor

minor

motor

mucor

payor

prior

razor

rigor

rotor

rumor

sapor

savor

senor

sopor

spoor

sudor

tabor

tenor

tumor

tutor

valor

vapor

vigor

visor

vizor

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.