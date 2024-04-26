PlayStation 5’s April 24 software update: What is the new Game Help system?

In the new PlayStation firmware update, a useful feature received a total renewal that will help players more than ever. The renewal of Game Help, a feature providing players with tips for specific parts of each title, will enhance the process for players to avoid becoming stuck.

What is the new PlayStation Game Help feature?

With this update, players can now provide tips for the community to follow, ensuring they don’t encounter any game-related difficulties. This means a user can upload their own clip and wait for other members of the community to help them pass that specific part of the game. Now, players can anticipate real-time guidance to avoid becoming stuck.

How to use the new Game Help feature

Game Help record system on PlayStation. Image via PlayStation

This updated Game Help system aims to integrate every player into the community by enabling them to record some of their gameplay. Then it is reviewed and added later in the future for the community to see if it helps their specific situation. No other player should encounter such difficulty again.

The PlayStation 5 HUD allows the player to pin the Game Help video to the screen during gameplay, guiding them through the game’s progression. This new addition will greatly benefit the console and help maintain the rhythm of the game.

Other new features in PlayStation April 24 software update

Another corrected feature was the Remote Play message that will now hide thanks to an option in the settings.

Settings > System > Remote Play, and then selecting “Hide Remote Play Connection Status.”

Game Help has been expanded by adding Community Game Help features. In Game Help, you will see hints labeled Community Game Help in supported games, which indicates that the hint was generated from other players’ gameplay videos. You can participate in Community Game Help by allowing your gameplay video to be automatically captured and added to the feature upon review.

To opt in, go to Settings > Captures & Broadcasts > Captures > Auto Captures > Community Game Help, and then select Participate. You can also opt out at any time.



In Remote Play, if the persistent message “Remote Play connected.” is displayed during Remote Play, you can now hide this on your game screen. Go to Settings > System > Remote Play and turn on Hide Remote Play Connection Status.



We’ve improved system software performance and stability.



We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.



The complete information about the Version 24.03-09.20.00 update are in the official PlayStation page.

