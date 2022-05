Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘R’

Wordle is a good way to start the day with a fun, simple challenge. The idea behind it is simple: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which you need to guess in up to six tries with no clues. After each guess, the letters in the word will change colors, indicating if they’re present in the word and in the correct position. Words will always be the same for all players on the same calendar day, and you can share your progress on social media to compare with your friends.

Most days will be easy enough, especially if you have been playing Wordle and the several alternative versions inspired by it for a while. In fact, most players have developed some sort of strategy for the game, like always starting with vowels or picking a few words that hit the most common consonants. But even the best players can get stuck because strategies don’t work the same way every single day. If that happens, you may find yourself in need of some inspiration. For example, if all you know is that the word ends in “R.”

Five-letter words ending in “R” to try on Wordle

ABHOR

ABLER

ACTOR

ADDER

AFTER

AGGER

AIDER

AIMER

AIRER

AIVER

ALDER

ALGOR

ALTAR

ALTER

ALVAR

AMBER

AMEER

AMOUR

ANEAR

ANGER

APTER

ARBOR

ARDOR

ARMER

ARMOR

ASKER

ASPER

ASTER

ASTIR

ATTAR

AUGER

AUGUR

AURAR

BAKER

BALER

BARER

BASER

BAYER

BAZAR

BEVOR

BIDER

BIKER

BINER

BITER

BLEAR

BLUER

BOLAR

BONER

BORER

BOWER

BOXER

BOYAR

BRIAR

BRIER

BUYER

CABER

CAGER

CANER

CAPER

CARER

CATER

CAVER

CEDAR

CEDER

CHAIR

CHARR

CHEER

CHIRR

CHOIR

CHURR

CIDER

CIGAR

CITER

CLEAR

CLOUR

CODER

COLOR

COMER

COOER

COPER

CORER

COVER

COWER

COYER

CRIER

CRUOR

CRYER

CUBER

CURER

CUTER

CYBER

CYDER

CYMAR

DAMAR

DARER

DATER

DEAIR

DEBAR

DEBUR

DECOR

DEFER

DEMUR

DENAR

DETER

DEWAR

DHIKR

DICER

DIKER

DIMER

DINAR

DINER

DIRER

DIVER

DOLOR

DONOR

DOPER

DOSER

DOTER

DOWER

DOZER

DREAR

DRIER

DRYER

DUPER

EAGER

EASER

EATER

EDGER

EGGAR

EGGER

EIDER

ELDER

ELVER

EMBAR

EMBER

EMEER

EMMER

ENDER

ENTER

EPHOR

ERROR

ESCAR

ESKAR

ESKER

ESTER

ETHER

EYRIR

FACER

FADER

FAKER

FAKIR

FAQIR

FARER

FAVOR

FEMUR

FETOR

FEUAR

FEVER

FEWER

FEYER

FIBER

FIFER

FILAR

FILER

FINER

FIRER

FIVER

FIXER

FLAIR

FLEER

FLIER

FLOOR

FLOUR

FLUOR

FLYER

FOYER

FREER

FRIAR

FRIER

FRYER

FUMER

FUROR

GAGER

GAMER

GAPER

GATER

GATOR

GAYER

GAZAR

GAZER

GIBER

GIVER

GLAIR

GLUER

GNARR

GOFER

GOMER

GONER

GULAR

HALER

HATER

HAVER

HAYER

HAZER

HEDER

HEWER

HEXER

HIDER

HIKER

HILAR

HIRER

HOMER

HONER

HONOR

HOPER

HOSER

HOVER

HUGER

HUMOR

HYPER

ICHOR

ICIER

ICKER

IDLER

ILLER

INCUR

INFER

INKER

INNER

INTER

INVAR

ITHER

JAGER

JAPER

JIBER

JIVER

JOKER

JOWAR

JUMAR

JUROR

KABAR

KAFIR

KEBAR

KEFIR

KEYER

KITER

KNAUR

KNURR

LABOR

LACER

LADER

LAGER

LAHAR

LAKER

LAMER

LASER

LATER

LAVER

LAXER

LAYER

LAZAR

LEGER

LEMUR

LEPER

LEVER

LIBER

LIDAR

LIFER

LIGER

LIKER

LINER

LITER

LIVER

LOBAR

LONER

LOPER

LOSER

LOVER

LOWER

LUGER

LUNAR

LURER

LUXER

MACER

MAJOR

MAKAR

MAKER

MALAR

MANOR

MASER

MATER

MAYOR

MAZER

MERER

METER

MILER

MIMER

MINER

MINOR

MISER

MITER

MIXER

MOHUR

MOLAR

MOPER

MOTOR

MOVER

MOWER

MUCOR

MUSER

MUTER

NADIR

NAMER

NAVAR

NEVER

NEWER

NICER

NINER

NITER

NOTER

NUDER

OATER

OCCUR

OCHER

OCKER

ODDER

ODOUR

OFFER

OFTER

OGLER

OILER

OLDER

OMBER

ORDER

ORMER

OSCAR

OSIER

OTHER

OTTAR

OTTER

OUTER

OWNER

OXTER

PACER

PAGER

PALER

PAPER

PARER

PATER

PAVER

PAWER

PAYER

PAYOR

PETER

PIKER

PILAR

PIPER

PLIER

PLYER

POKER

POLAR

POLER

POSER

POWER

PRIER

PRIOR

PRYER

PULER

PURER

QUEER

RACER

RADAR

RAGER

RAKER

RARER

RASER

RATER

RAVER

RAWER

RAZER

RAZOR

REBAR

RECUR

REFER

RICER

RIDER

RIFER

RIGOR

RIMER

RIPER

RISER

RIVER

ROGER

ROPER

ROTOR

ROVER

ROWER

RUDER

RULER

RUMOR

SABER

SABIR

SAFER

SAGER

SAKER

SANER

SAPOR

SATYR

SAVER

SAVOR

SAWER

SAYER

SCAUR

SCOUR

SEDER

SENOR

SERER

SEVER

SEWAR

SEWER

SEXER

SHEAR

SHEER

SHIER

SHIRR

SHIUR

SHOER

SHYER

SIEUR

SIKER

SIMAR

SITAR

SIVER

SIXER

SIZAR

SIZER

SKIER

SKIRR

SLIER

SLYER

SMEAR

SNEER

SOBER

SOFAR

SOLAR

SONAR

SOPOR

SORER

SOWAR

SOWER

SPEAR

SPEER

SPEIR

SPIER

SPOOR

STAIR

STEER

STOUR

SUBER

SUDOR

SUGAR

SUPER

SURER

SWEAR

SWEER

TABER

TABOR

TAKER

TALAR

TALER

TAMER

TAPER

TAPIR

TATAR

TATER

TAWER

TAXER

TELAR

TENOR

THEIR

TIGER

TILER

TIMER

TITER

TOKER

TOLAR

TONER

TOPER

TOTER

TOWER

TOYER

TRIER

TRUER

TUBER

TUMOR

TUNER

TUTOR

TUYER

TWEER

TWIER

TWYER

UDDER

ULCER

ULNAR

UMBER

UNBAR

UNDER

UPPER

URGER

USHER

UTTER

VALOR

VAPER

VAPOR

VELAR

VEXER

VICAR

VIGOR

VILER

VIPER

VISOR

VIZIR

VIZOR

VOLAR

VOMER

VOTER

VOWER

WADER

WAFER

WAGER

WAKER

WALER

WATER

WAVER

WAXER

WEBER

WHIRR

WIDER

WIPER

WIRER

WISER

WIVER

WOKER

WOOER

WRIER

WRYER

YAGER

YARER

ZONER

To help narrow down the list, you will need to find some more information and take advantage of what you already have found on your own. Looking for the vowels is the most common strategy at this point because it might help visualize the word. But every letter in every guess is important, even the ones that came out gray, and by cross-checking those letters with the words on the list you can make the best out of what you have left. Avoid repeating letters that you know aren’t in the word or aren’t in that position.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).