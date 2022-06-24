Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘NK’

To succeed on Wordle, players have come up with several different strategies, debating over what words are the best to guess first and which ones give you the most information. And, while that helps guarantee a win on most days, you may also find yourself with an unusual combination of letters and no idea where to go next.

If all you found today was an “N” followed by a “K” at the end of your word, check out the list below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words ending in “NK” to try on Wordle

BLANK

BLINK

BRANK

BRINK

CHUNK

CLANK

CLINK

CLONK

CLUNK

CRANK

CRUNK

DRANK

DRINK

DRUNK

FLANK

FLUNK

FRANK

PLANK

PLINK

PLONK

PLUNK

PRANK

PRINK

REINK

SHANK

SKANK

SKINK

SKUNK

SLANK

SLINK

SLUNK

SPANK

SPUNK

STANK

STINK

STONK

STUNK

SWANK

SWINK

THANK

THINK

THUNK

TRANK

TRUNK

TWINK

Most of those only have one vowel, which means you have two steps to follow: testing the most popular consonants and finding the vowels. A word like “AUDIO” (you can find others with three or four vowels in this guide) should cover the most used vowels. The consonants that appear the most are “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” and you can try something like “ROTLS” or “TIRLS” if you want to check the four of them at once. That will be more than enough to figure out the answer to today’s Wordle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).