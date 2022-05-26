Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ET’

Since its release in Oct. 2021, Wordle seems to be bringing back the love for word games and simple puzzles. The idea is straightforward: each day, the game will pick a new five-letter word, which you need to guess within six tries and 24 hours. Words are always the same for all players in the same calendar day, but there are no clues except the letters themselves, which will change colors after each guess to indicate if they are in the word or not.

The format has led players to develop some strategies, as well as theories of what words are the best first guesses. Most look for the vowels first, for example. But one thing that may happen regardless of your strategy is getting stuck after finding only a couple of letters, especially if you already know where they are in the word.

If all you have is “ET” at the end of your word and need some Wordle inspiration, we compiled a list that may help.

Five-letter words ending in “ET” to try on Wordle

AGLET

ARMET

ASSET

BEGET

BERET

BESET

BIDET

BLUET

BURET

CADET

CARET

CIVET

COMET

COSET

COVET

CRUET

CULET

CURET

DUVET

EBBET

EGRET

EMMET

FACET

FILET

FLEET

FUMET

GENET

GLEET

GODET

GREET

INLET

INSET

ISLET

LUNET

MOTET

NONET

OBJET

OCTET

ONCET

ONSET

OWLET

PALET

PIPET

QUIET

RAMET

RELET

REMET

RESET

REVET

REWET

RIVET

ROSET

SHEET

SKEET

SLEET

SWEET

TACET

TENET

TWEET

UNLET

UNMET

UNSET

UNWET

UPSET

VALET

ZIBET

It’s likely that, if you got to this specific combination of letters, you have already checked which vowels are in the word. That way, you might know if there are any vowels other than the “E.” If there aren’t, there will definitely be at least one repeated letter, so keep an eye out for those. You can also employ the usual strategies to narrow down the list, like cross-checking any letters that came out gray or yellow in your previous guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).