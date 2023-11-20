Wonder Woman devs come out swinging against live-service title claims

Some of the best news yet.

After a job listing caused live-service panic among Wonder Woman fans this time last week, Warner Bros has moved to shoot down the claims, suggesting the title will not be a live-service game—even though they are moving towards more live-service titles.

Warner Bros’ upcoming Wonder Woman game jumped back into headlines this month, more than two years after originally being announced at the 2021 Game Awards, all thanks to a job listing found on Nov. 15. That role had a ‘nice to have’ requirement of helping to maintain a live service product or game, which quickly sparked live-service fears, especially because Warners Bros had promised more titles like that shortly.

The developers have now moved to dispel these rumors with a statement delivered to IGN, where they claimed Wonder Woman will be a traditional game. That means there won’t be any DLC packages or expansions.

WB also suggested the player would take on the role of Diana of Themyscira in a brand-new story set in the DC Universe. So, if you were expecting a similar storyline to what we’ve seen in the Wonder Woman movies, you’ll be happy to know this is not the case.

While we knew the title would be a single-player third-person experience, they’ve also confirmed Wonder Woman will be an open-world game that features the patented Nemesis System from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

If you’re unfamiliar with this system, it means Wonder Woman will have procedurally generated NPCs that exist in a hierarchy. These can interact with players and remember their actions. They can also change based on your actions, as can their position in the hierarchy. This gives the whole world a more fluid enemy group.

This system is one of the many reasons Shadow of Mordor was and still is a highly-rated modern game and is considered one of the best Lord of the Rings games to date.

So, having this system in Wonder Woman will make for an intriguing gameplay experience, especially if we’re the ones who influence the villains and how these NPCs evolve. And as it’s not a live-service game, players won’t have to wait to finish it in additional releases and find out how our actions eventually affected the story ending.