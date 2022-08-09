Modder adds Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis system to Skyrim, chaos ensues

A modder has added parts of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor’s famous Nemesis system to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

As reported by IGN, modder Syclonix has created a free mod they call Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System. When activated, if an enemy defeats you in battle, they’re turned into a Nemesis. Each Nemesis has better stats, a unique buff, and a name. They can pick up and use items that players drop upon death in their next fight, making them trickier to defeat. The mod grants players a quest for each Nemesis that involves defeating them to gain their buff and get their gear back. The goal of the whole thing is to make each of Tamriel’s enemies feel more personal to players.

The mod also includes an “alternative death system” that respawns players in locations related to the situation surrounding their death. Syclonix gives the example of respawning in a town’s jail if one of that town’s guards defeats you. Respawning grants a quest to defeat your new Nemesis, usually in the form of overcoming a debuff based on the way you were killed.

Shadow of Skyrim is based on the Nemesis system from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Shadow of Mordor publisher WB Games even patented the system after its inclusion received rave reviews from media and players. In that game, enemies remember players’ actions and can be promoted within their own evil structures as a result of defeating the player, among many other possible outcomes.

Syclonix makes it clear that their mod isn’t a copy of Shadow of Mordor‘s Nemesis system, but rather a reimagining for Skyrim.