Wonder Woman game’s lead job listing sparks live-service fears for fans

Warner Bros’ job listing for a lead gameplay software engineer for its upcoming Wonder Woman game mentions the need to “maintain a life software product or game,” which has sparked live-service fears in fans who have been eager for the release.

It’s been nearly two years since the Wonder Woman trailer was revealed at the 2021 Game Awards and we have heard very little about its gameplay, story, or when it will arrive.

There has finally been a little tidbit about the game revealed; a job listing for Wonder Woman shared on the Warner Bros job board earlier this week—and first spotted by Eurogamer—that features a ‘nice to have’ requirement where any given applicant must be able to help maintain a live service product or game. It’s got fans very worried.

While many are hoping it’s not true, it isn’t all too surprising. Warner Bros recently revealed on Nov. 9 that it would be going all-in on trying to create more live-service games, even though their most prominent titles, like Hogwarts Legacy, aren’t live-service.

This is said to help stretch out games’ longevity and create more revenue opportunities for the developers and publishers. It does work for some genres, like open-world RPGs such as World of Warcraft, but fans don’t think it’s the right fit for what could be another single-player, story-focused, superhero action game like Wonder Woman.

On top of that, the success of Spider-Man 2, which sold 2.5 million copies in its first 24 hours, had many gamers eager to play through another similar superhero offering.

The bottom line is many fans believe this just isn’t the right style of game for any Warners Bros franchise, especially not when most only have a limited amount of time to game every week and are mainly eager to play story-themed releases from start to finish without having to worry about new expansions and DLCs.

That wish may not come true for Wonder Woman, but only time will tell.